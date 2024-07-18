Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Podcast

Preaching the Transfiguration with Sarah Hinlicky Wilson

By Amber Noel

Episode 128 • 18th July 2024 • The Living Church Podcast • The Living Church

Ever run out of preaching material for a major feast day? May today’s episode inspire you.

It’s funny how the gospel unveils and then veils itself to us in seasons of our ministry and preaching. There are so many times when there’s more than we can capture. And then other times it feels like the well runs dry on the same passage we’ve come to for years. But this “dryness” may just be an invitation to dig in a new direction or to a new depth.

Today we’ve got a fascinating dispatch from the Rev. Dr. Sarah Hinlicky Wilson, a Lutheran pastor in Tokyo who got tired of trying to find something new to preach about the Transfiguration. Sarah trusted the abundance of God’s word to not return void, and kept digging, and that digging turned into a whole book about what she found: Seven Ways of Looking at the Transfiguration.

Turns out, the Transfiguration is the center point of the Gospel of Mark. Turns out, St. Paul is very interested in the Transfiguration, and the Transfiguration is very interested in Jewish pilgrimage festivals and the end times. And the Gospel of John might keep the Transfiguration on the DL for a very good reason.

Today we’ll learn why we’ve got two of these feasts a year, where apples and grapes come in, and a little about ancient laundering practices — all just in time, maybe, to give you some inspiration for you own festal sermon.

Sarah is Associate Pastor at Tokyo Lutheran Church and the Founder of Thornbush Press. She has written, edited, and contributed to numerous books of both theology and fiction and has published hundreds of articles. She hosts the podcasts Queen of the SciencesSarah Hinlicky Wilson Stories, and The Disentanglement Podcast, and writes the e-newsletter Theology & a Recipe.

They may not be “whiter than a fuller could bleach them,” but get ready for some brilliant insights nevertheless. We hope you enjoy the conversation.

Learn more about the Human Pilgrimage conference.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

News | Anglican Communion

CEEC Commissions Overseers, Not Bishops

Just as the Church of England has created blessings for same-sex couples that are not wedding rites, the Church of England Evangelical Council has created “spiritual overseers.”
News | Episcopal Church

Sean Rowe: ‘I See Significant Changes’

The Presiding Bishop-Elect brings a deep reservoir of Episcopal experience to his coming role.
News | Episcopal Church

Covenant Hires Calvin Lane as 3rd Editor

“I think that Covenant has got a major foothold in the Anglican world, and I do mean beyond the Episcopal Church, and we need to continue to grow that. But at the same time, I want to hear more ecumenical voices.”
News

Conversation Across Difference

Kelli Joyce, Jordan Hylden, and Matthew S.C. Olver discuss Communion Across Difference, a task force of the Episcopal Church.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.