Poetry for the Church with Abram Van Engen

Episode 157 • 26th September 2025 • The Living Church

Why read poetry? If poetry is esoteric, confusing, and time-consuming, why bother?

Our guest today, Dr. Abram Van Engen, has a strong case for why poetry isn’t esoteric at all, but extremely useful, concrete, relational, enjoyable, and meaningful, not just for you, but for the Church.

His latest book is called Word Made Fresh, an Invitation to Poetry for the Church. Today we’ll discuss: the point of poetry and why anyone should bother reading it, how to read a poem, what it might mean that Scripture is full of poetry, what church leaders learn from the art of being apt, and what the heck a poem even is.

Whether you’re a “poetry person” or not, this conversation may just get you jazzed up about the ability of a poem to invite our attention in a special way, delight us, deepen us; even give us a little cross-training in the kind of attention we hope to develop in life with God.

Abram is Stanley Elkin Professor in the Humanities, Chair of the English Department, and Professor of Religion and Politics at Washington University in St. Louis. He is also the director of the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics. His new book on poetry as spiritual practice, Word Made Fresh, won the 2024 Christianity Today award for art and poetry.

Now whether you dislike it, or you believe poetry, like the world, “is charged with the grandeur of God” (a little Gerard Manley Hopkins for you), we hope you enjoy the conversation.

