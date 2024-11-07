Icon (Close Menu)

Podcast

Pastoring Through Climate Change with Rafael Morales Maldonado

By Amber Noel

Episode 136 • 7th November 2024

What’s up in ministry in Puerto Rico? And especially how are they integrating concern for climate change into ministry there?

The Rt. Rev. Rafael Morales Maldonado is the diocesan bishop of Puerto Rico, currently provisional bishop in Cuba, and bishop advisor on the Virgin Islands. He is the president of Episcopal Health Services, Inc., which includes the island’s most significant home care and hospice service, as well as president of the Episcopal Funeral Services. Bishop Rafael has also been a key leader in responding to natural disasters that have affected Puerto Rico in recent years.

Today we’ll talk about: how the island is finding their place in the Lambeth Call on the Environment, saying prayers before planting trees, why good weather reports are a ministry, stepping up mental health services for the voiceless, and learning from St. Francis.

This is a joyful conversation on creation and loving the neighbor.

The Lambeth Call on the Environment and Sustainable Development

Programa REDES

Give to support this podcast.

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

