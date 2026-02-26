Neuroscience in the Pews with Rod Wilson

Episode 167 • 26th February 2026 • The Living Church

In this episode, we learn from neuroscience to explore questions in theology and ministry.

When we talk about the brain, we think of the intellect, private processes, perception—even as the center or source of the self. And the brain is one important place where “self” happens.

But what if all our private, individualized function, in fact our very life, depends much more on exterior factors, like eye contact and physical touch? What if the center of what it means to be human, or even to be yourself, is not in your head but very much outside it?

How can what scientists are learning about the brain open up theological anthropology, pastoral care, and how we read Scripture?

Our guest today is Dr. Rodney Wilson. Rod is associate professor of psychology at Covenant College, Lookout Mountain, GA, with a specialty in clinical neuropsychology. He also works in hospitals and with patients who have dementia syndrome and their families, with one foot in the classroom and one in the clinic.

We talk today about neuroplasticity and the “renewing of the mind”; how we’re never so much “in our heads” as in relationships; how the temperature of your coffee or the smell of a charcoal fire can affect your ability to know truth and build trust; and what the brain teaches us about our limits and the mystery of love.

If this episode piques your interest, and you have further questions about the brain and Christian life or leadership, Rod welcomes you to get in touch with him. Please see the link to his website below.

Now hold on to your hats, and we hope you enjoy this enlightening conversation.

From this episode:

Curt Thompson’s books

Dan Siegel and interpersonal neurobiology

Get in touch with Rod to learn more or with any questions

