Podcast

Monastic Adventures with Anglicans

By Amber Noel

Episode 153 • 31st July 2025 • The Living Church

Most Christians won’t be part of a monastic community. But that doesn’t mean they’re not influenced by one.

How do those who have taken the habit live their vocations from the monastery into the world around them? And what about the rest of us? What can we learn, whether lay or ordained, from the disciplines and wisdom of monastics?

Today we’ll hear from three Anglicans whose vocations have been shaped by Benedictine monasticism in different ways. We’ll learn about the 6th-century Rule of St. Benedict and how it continues to discipline and nurture Christian life in the 21st century.

Our first guest is Sister Greta Ronningen. Sr. Greta is a co-founder of Community of Divine Love, an Episcopal monastery in the Benedictine tradition located in San Gabriel, California. She is also an Episcopal priest, prison chaplain, retreat leader, and writer, and the author of Free on the Inside: Finding God Behind Bars.

Our second guest is the Rev. Canon Bryan Biba. Bryan is assistant rector at Christ Church Anglican in Savannah, Georgia, and canon for leadership for the Gulf Atlantic Diocese of the Anglican Church in North America. He is also an oblate of the Order of St. Benedict at St. John’s Abbey, a Roman Catholic monastery in Collegeville, Minnesota.

Our third guest is Annie Hodges. Annie is a supply chain manager by day and an Episcopal podcaster by night. With her sister Kate Greer, she hosts The Average Episcopalian podcast, tackling the mystery of faith with reason and humor through the lens of the church they love.

Whether you’re into wimples, cinctures, and Birkenstocks, or following Jesus without the telltale garments, here’s to holy habits of all kinds. We hope you enjoy the conversation.

Attend a Living Church event

Book Bryan mentioned: Benedictine Daily Prayer

Book Annie mentioned: St. Benedict’s Toolbox

Give to support this podcast

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

