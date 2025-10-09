Icon (Close Menu)

Podcast

Living with Nicaea with Peter Casarella and Daniela Augustine

By Amber Noel

Episode 158 • 9th October 2025 • The Living Church

How does Nicaea speak to social and political life today?

In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s Nicaea’s 1700th birthday party all year long. Theology, church politics, Christian unity, we’re here for all of it.

This is one of two episodes this year focusing specifically on Nicaea itself. Our first one was in January: Learning from Nicaea with Lewis Ayers.

Today, we’ll learn how we live with Nicaea. We’re joined by Catholic theologian Peter Casarella and Pentecostal theologian Daniela Augustine for an ecumenical chat about the council and its importance for the church and world today.

We’ll consider time travel, uncover things about Nicaea you might never have known, explore political and social implications of the council, and make 1700th birthday speeches. And if you ever asked yourself what Nicaea has to do with the Bolshevik Revolution or American empire, today’s your lucky day.

Dr. Daniela Augustine is Professor of Theological Ethics at Lee University and Honorary Senior Research Fellow in Philosophy, Theology, and Religion at the University of Birmingham in the UK.

Dr. Peter Casarella is Professor of Theology at Duke Divinity School and one of the founders of the Catholic Initiative at Duke.

Now, whether you’ve been at this party a long time, or just coming in and wondering what it’s all about, we hope you enjoy the conversation.

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

Book Reviews

Whose Kingdom Come?

Historian Philip Jenkins: “Empires are an inescapable component in the making, remaking, and rethinking of the world’s faiths.”
Commentary

The Separation of Church and State Is Good for Both

To advocate for one political candidate over another, however well intentioned, takes us down an unsteady and perilous path, where discernment is considerably less clear.
Book Reviews

The Creed’s First Home, Ten Feet Under

The 2014 sighting of a small, underwater basilica just a hundred feet from the ancient walls of Nicaea (modern Iznik) posed a series of intriguing questions.
Letters

Letters to the Editor, March 28

God’s Values, Compromised Communion, and Thanks for International News

