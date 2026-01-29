Live in the Studio with Jon Guerra

Today, musician Jon Guerra joins us for a conversation about music, theology, and life—and a few live tunes.

We talk about his musical influences and about the formation (and deformation) that happens through Christian music. We talk about creating and speaking in difficult times, working in the shadow of the cross, and, as he puts it, “the dialectic struggle between the call and your ability to meet it.” We also talk about the importance of vulnerability and play, telling your story, and learning to be a Holy Fool.

Our executive director, Matthew Olver, joined us for this chat and mini-concert.

Our set list includes “In the Beginning Was Love,” “Where Your Treasure Is,” “Kingdom of God,” and “I See the Birds,” with great conversation in between.

Jon Guerra is a singer-songwriter who writes devotional music, “music for attending to the soul.” He’s based in Austin, Texas, and his albums include Keeper of Days, Ordinary Ways, and his latest, Jesus, among others. He also composed music for Terrence Malick’s 2019 film, A Hidden Life.

We hope you enjoy the music and the conversation.

From this episode:

Jon’s website, album, merch

Jon’s tour schedule

Poet Robert Lax

From the ads:

Get the Living Church for $9.95

Give to support this podcast