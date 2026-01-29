Icon (Close Menu)

Podcast

Live in the Studio with Jon Guerra

By Amber Noel

Episode 165 • 29th January 2026 • The Living Church

Today, musician Jon Guerra joins us for a conversation about music, theology, and life—and a few live tunes.

We talk about his musical influences and about the formation (and deformation) that happens through Christian music. We talk about creating and speaking in difficult times, working in the shadow of the cross, and, as he puts it, “the dialectic struggle between the call and your ability to meet it.” We also talk about the importance of vulnerability and play, telling your story, and learning to be a Holy Fool.

Our executive director, Matthew Olver, joined us for this chat and mini-concert.

Our set list includes “In the Beginning Was Love,” “Where Your Treasure Is,” “Kingdom of God,” and “I See the Birds,” with great conversation in between.

Jon Guerra is a singer-songwriter who writes devotional music, “music for attending to the soul.” He’s based in Austin, Texas, and his albums include Keeper of DaysOrdinary Ways, and his latest, Jesus, among others. He also composed music for Terrence Malick’s 2019 film, A Hidden Life.

We hope you enjoy the music and the conversation.

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

