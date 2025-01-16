Icon (Close Menu)

Learning from Nicaea with Lewis Ayres

By Amber Noel

Episode 140 • 16th January 2025 • The Living Church Podcast

Happy birthday, Council of Nicaea! She was born in 325 A.D. and was the biggest gathering of Christian leaders of that time, and she’s still known as the foundational meeting of Christians to make decisions about doctrines of the faith after the time of the apostles.

Today we are celebrating the 1700th birthday of the Ecumenical Council of Nicaea, who is looking incredibly good at her age.

At today’s kickoff birthday bash we welcome two very special guests:

The Rev. Dr. Matthew Olver is Executive Director of The Living Church Foundation and Affiliate Professor of Liturgics and Pastoral Theology at Nashotah House Theological Seminary.

Prof. Lewis Ayers is McDonald Agape Distinguished Chair in Early Christian Theology at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, also known as the Angelicum, and Professor of Catholic & Historical Theology at Durham University. His books include Nicaea and Its Legacy: An Approach to Fourth Century Theology and the Oxford Handbook of Catholic Theology (co-editor).

We’re also airing this episode in anticipation of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity. This special week offers an invitation to enter more deeply into the faith and fellowship that unites all Christians.

Participate in the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

Give to support this podcast.

Amber Noel

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

