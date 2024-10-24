Icon (Close Menu)

Podcast

Learning from Global Leaders with Mary Ho

By Amber Noel

Episode 135 • 24th October 2024 • The Living Church Podcast • The Living Church

Today we’ll be touching down in Kansas, Japan, Africa, China, and the middle east, for some global lessons in leadership.

How are Christians formed as effective leaders, and how do they in turn form effective leaders? How do we learn leadership from beyond our home turf to serve in fearlessly contextualized ways?

My guest today is Dr. Mary Ho. Mary is an expert in strategic leadership, and she is the International Executive Leader of All Nations International, a global Christian missions training and sending organization. She is currently co-teaching a 3-year class on leadership in the global Christian context at Gordon Conwell. Mary is also the author of a number of articles that I’ll link today in the show notes including, “When Leaders Drink Tea Together,” “The Transcendent Culture of Servant Leadership,” and “Growing Global Women Leaders from the Majority World.”

Are there Western leadership models that can be exported elsewhere? When and why?

How do we lead with vision, or even with a charismatic personality, while building nurture rather than going toxic?

What can global north organizational leadership learn from global south Christianity?

And what are some benefits and limits to reading leadership books?

Take off that leadership cap for just a second. Sit back, relax. Maybe have a cup of tea. We hope you enjoy the conversation.

Check out these articles by Mary Ho:

Global Leadership for Global Missions

The Transcendent Culture of Servant Leadership: Principles for 21st Century Global Missions

When Leaders Drink Tea Together: A Critique of Western Christian Leadership in Light of Global Trends

Growing Global Women Leaders from the Majority World

Give to support this podcast.

Amber Noel
Amber Noel
Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

