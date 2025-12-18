Jane Austen Cozy Christmas Chat with Haley Stewart and David Goodhew

With love, wit, and a laugh, Jane Austen brought human drama to the drawing room. We love her for it. It also gave her away as a Christian.

On December 16, 1775, the Anglican clergy family of Austens welcomed their youngest daughter, who would grow to become one of the worldâ€™s greatest novelists and, as weâ€™ll discuss today, a profound Christian; a loving and lively friend, sister, and aunt; a scholar of human nature; and an expert on how the virtues and vices that make or break us reveal themselves in the everyday. She was also, for the record, hilarious.

Todayâ€™s conversation is part of our annual Cozy Christmas Chat series, and our guests are Haley Stewart and the Rev. Dr. David Goodhew.

Haley is a Catholic author and the editor of Word on Fire Votive. She was cohost of the popularÂ Fountains of CarrotsÂ podcast, and is the author ofÂ Jane Austen’s Genius Guide to Life,Â The Grace of Enough,Â and The Sister Seraphina Mysteries.

David is Vicar of St Barnabas Church, Middlesbrough, England and Visiting Fellow of St Johns College, Durham University. He is widely published, with five volumes on modern Christianity and church growth. But he has also written several excellent and entertaining essays on Jane Austenâ€™s life and faith that you can read atÂ livingchurch.org/covenant.

Today we encounter Jane Austen via Danteâ€™sÂ Inferno, learn from her on the virtues, unpack the popularity ofÂ Bridgerton, critique film adaptations, and learn about the personal practices of prayer that rooted Janeâ€™s genius. And, from Mr. Darcy who canâ€™t bear to be laughed at, to Emma with little to trouble or vex her, we discuss how humor, used with compassion, can be an expression of love.

We hope you enjoy this cozy Christmas conversation!

From this episode:

Davidâ€™s articles on Jane Austen

Haleyâ€™s books on Jane, etc.

Haleyâ€™s Sister Seraphina Mysteries

Haleyâ€™s podcast

Haleyâ€™s Substack

From the ads:

Shop Living Church Resources

Pastoral Ministrations of the Priest

Subscribe toÂ The Living ChurchÂ magazine

Donate to the Living Church