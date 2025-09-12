God in the Tea Room with Jackie James

Episode 156 • 11th September 2025 • The Living Church

Today we’re talking tea. Why? We’re an Anglican podcast. Need we say more?

Knowing how to share and make a good cup of tea translates around the globe. Whether it’s hospitality or work-life balance, tea has played a significant role in leadership, conversation, and parish life.

Today we meet an amazing Christian woman who knows all about tea, why it’s special, and how God can use tea time as an opportunity for ministry and leadership lessons. Her name is Jackie James.

Jackie is a certified Tea Sommelier and founder at The London Tea Merchant. She’s also the former owner of the London Tea Room in St. Louis, Missouri.

We’ll hear today about her journey from a Jesus Freak preacher’s kid in the U.K. to a businesswoman in midwest America.

We’ll learn a bit about the slow art, challenging business, and fascinating science of tea, and where she has found God at work in it all. How can we stop and share time? How do you run the show, and let things go? How can unlearning self-preserving habits with difficult staff members lead to strength, vulnerability, and grace?

Now get your scones and Victoria sponge cake ready, because we’re about to have a “jam” session on finding the Lord’s work in a hot cuppa.

We hope you enjoy the conversation.

SPECIAL discount code LTMSHOP for 5% off at the London Tea Merchant

Attend a Living Church event

Give to support this podcast