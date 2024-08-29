Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Podcast

Figural Graffiti with Joe Mangina

By Amber Noel

Episode 131 • 29th August 2024 • The Living Church Podcast • The Living Church

How can poetry teach us to read Scripture?

Everything within creation

Speaks of Jesus’ Incarnation.

Likewise too, his saving Passion

Is shown forth in all that’s fashioned.

The Word God spoke before all ages

Can be traced in Scripture’s pages.

The Bible tells one vast narration

from Genesis to Revelation.

So begins “Figural Graffiti,” a delightful instructional poem by theology professor Joe Mangina. “Figural Graffiti” is sincere and playful, and it’s a little ditty on the method and gift of reading scripture figurally. We discuss today this ancient and lively method of reading Scripture, what we lose when we lose the knack of figural reading, and what freedom figural reading gives us as disciples and Christian leaders.

Dr. Joseph Mangina is professor of theology at Wycliffe College, Toronto. His scholarly interests include ecclesiology, ecumenism, sacramental theology, and theological interpretation of Scripture. For several years in the 2000s he served on the Anglican-Roman Catholic dialogue commission for Canada. Among other books, he’s written two on Karl Barth, the Revelation commentary for the Brazos Theological Commentary series, and most recently, he’s co-edited a book called Figural Reading and the Fleshly God: The Theology of Ephraim Radner.

Read “Figural Graffiti” on the Living Church’s free online journal, Covenant.

Check out Joe’s new book.

Register for the Living Church’s upcoming conference.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Most Recent

News | Episcopal Church

El Camino Real Defends Its Safeguarding System

Bishop Lucinda Ashby: “I want to assure you of my ongoing commitment to having all our communities be places of safety and security.”
Book Reviews

Anglican Devotion, Evangelical Faith

Samuel L. Bray and Drew Nathaniel Keane introduce non-Anglican evangelicals to a solid, stately liturgy with a Reformation edge.
Updates

9/15 Issue Online

The September 15 Parish Ministry issue of The Living Church is available online to registered subscribers.
News | Anglican Communion

N.Z. Government to Cathedral: ‘You’re on Your Own’

After a brief period of new hope for rebuilding the cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand, the project has ground to a halt.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2024 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.