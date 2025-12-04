Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Podcast

Empowering Ministry with Immigrant Communities

By Amber Noel

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

Episode 162 • 4th December 2025 • The Living Church

What do wise and practical partnerships with immigrant communities look like? And can they cross political divides in Jesus’ name?

Today’s episode is from a conversation we co-hosted with The Episcopal Parish Network to explore how congregations can engage more faithfully and effectively with immigrant and refugee neighbors.

We dip into a bit of theology here. But we concentrate on strategic application, legal context, and pastoral insights for building authentic relationships and deepening mission.

We discuss:

  • Legal landscapes around immigration—what’s true, what’s not true, how it affects ministry.
  • Pastoral care that is culturally responsive instead of awkward or well-meaningly clueless.
  • Cooperating with ethnic leaders to support and empower immigrants and their families.
  • Practical tips to try.

This conversation is about bridges across borders: discerning the opportunities God has put in front of you, making a solid plan, and accepting the time and help it takes to build bridges that last.

Our guests today are:

The Rev. Dr. Samira Izadi Page, founder and executive director of Gateway of Grace, Dallas, Texas.

James Montana, Esq., principal and immigration lawyer at James Montana Law, Falls Church, Virginia.

The Rev. Christian Anderson, vicar at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Stuart, Florida.

The Rev. Jaime Briceño, rector at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Berwyn, Illinois.

From this episode:

Watch the video

List of recommended legal and ministry resources

From the ads:

Shop Living Church Resources

Pastoral Ministrations of the Priest

Subscribe to The Living Church magazine

Donate to the Living Church

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Related Posts

News | Episcopal Church

Los Angeles Elects First Latino Bishop

A native of Venezuela, Antonio Gallardo leads a Long Beach parish known for its ministry to migrants and the homeless.
News | Episcopal Church

Bishop-Elect Sees Fertile Ground in San Joaquin

Bishop-elect Greg Kimura’s Japanese-American grandparents became Christians in a concentration camp, and he hopes to focus on ministry to the marginalized.
News | Episcopal Church

Executive Council Convenes in Dramatic Times

Bishop Rowe said the church is avoiding public statements full of outrage on divisive issues like immigration and the war in Gaza, instead listening to those most affected.
Church Life

Cameroonian Bishop Gives Thanks in His Former Refuge

Dibo Elango shared memories of fleeing from violence to Kenya 20 years ago, and praised Nakuru’s former bishop, who formed him as a leader.

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2025 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.