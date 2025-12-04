Empowering Ministry with Immigrant Communities

Episode 162 • 4th December 2025 • The Living Church

What do wise and practical partnerships with immigrant communities look like? And can they cross political divides in Jesus’ name?

Today’s episode is from a conversation we co-hosted with The Episcopal Parish Network to explore how congregations can engage more faithfully and effectively with immigrant and refugee neighbors.

We dip into a bit of theology here. But we concentrate on strategic application, legal context, and pastoral insights for building authentic relationships and deepening mission.

We discuss:

Legal landscapes around immigration—what’s true, what’s not true, how it affects ministry.

Pastoral care that is culturally responsive instead of awkward or well-meaningly clueless.

Cooperating with ethnic leaders to support and empower immigrants and their families.

Practical tips to try.

This conversation is about bridges across borders: discerning the opportunities God has put in front of you, making a solid plan, and accepting the time and help it takes to build bridges that last.

Our guests today are:

The Rev. Dr. Samira Izadi Page, founder and executive director of Gateway of Grace, Dallas, Texas.

James Montana, Esq., principal and immigration lawyer at James Montana Law, Falls Church, Virginia.

The Rev. Christian Anderson, vicar at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Stuart, Florida.

The Rev. Jaime Briceño, rector at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, Berwyn, Illinois.

