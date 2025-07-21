Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Podcast

Daughters of the King, a Personal History with Grace Sears

By Amber Noel

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

Episode 152 • 17th July 2025 • The Living Church

There’s a powerful group of women who you may not know are in your church. They handle your prayer requests. They support your priest. They may help with Sunday school, coffee hour, or missions. And they are an inspiring example of the understated power of simple service. These women are the Daughters of the King.

The Order of the Daughters of the King is a vowed order for women who are communicants of Episcopal Churches or churches in the historic episcopate. They currently include women around the world in the Anglican, Episcopal, Lutheran, and Roman Catholic traditions.

Daughters take vows to obey the two Rules of The Order: the Rule of Prayer and the Rule of Service. They aid local clergy and parishes in prayer and evangelism, and do it while wearing a simple silver cross, the cross of The Order.

Our guest today is Dr. Grace Sears, past president and archivist of the Order of the Daughters of the King, and past editor of its magazine, The Royal Cross. She is also past vice president of the board of The Living Church Foundation.

We’ll talk today about being taken by surprise by a calling, learning leadership, navigating controversial times, and what happens when the Holy Spirit falls in a business meeting.

What can we take from a group of women who simply vow to pray and serve together, no matter their own season of life, or what’s going on the life of the church or the world?

Give to support this podcast

Join us at the Awe and Presence worship and arts conference

Learn more about the Good Shepherds conference

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Related Posts

Church Life

Curry Tribute: A Genuine Pastor

Bishop Curry’s accomplishments, inspirational sermons, sage wisdom, and steady urging to follow in the ways of Jesus are already filling books on our shelves.
Church Life

Why God’s First Language Is Not Silence

Silence is just one of the many, crazily multiplied languages God uses to get through to us.
Church Life

Pandemic Shifts Clergy Retirement Plans

Clergy who retired during the pandemic are not necessarily taking it easy. Rather, many are facing busy schedules,...
Church Life

Rejoice in the Lord!

Photo Essay By Mo Sadjadpour To worship and pray — “What does it mean to you? Would you show me?” These are the...

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2025 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.