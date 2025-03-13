Dance and the Grace of Discipline with Silas Farley

Episode 144 • 13th March 2025 • The Living Church Podcast

For a topic that’s truly “on pointe,” our guest today reminds us of the joys and rewards of freedom and discipline, just in time for Lent: ballet dancer and choreographer Silas Farley.

We discuss his early journey in discipleship and liturgical dance, holy coincidences that connected him with his Russian ballet hero, how discipline can lead to freedom in the Spirit both in dance and liturgical life, and understanding the meaning of “grace.”

We hope you’ve done your work at the barre, because Silas will stretch our imaginations for worship and discipleship, and even what’s possible when it comes to dance in church. Hold on to your leotards.

Silas is Armstrong Artist in Residence in Ballet in the Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He’s been a teacher and choreographer at places like the New York City Ballet, the Guggenheim, the Washington Ballet, the Met, and all over the world.

