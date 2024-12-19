Cozy Christmas Chat with Jeremy Begbie

Episode 139 • 19th December 2024 • The Living Church Podcast

The real miracle of Christmas is not the title of a Hallmark movie. And it’s not very cozy. We indulge in some cozy chat today (Cambridge at Christmas time!), but the heart of our conversation is about the Incarnation in the arts, and how music, painting, poetry can help to unstick us, to remind us who our Incarnate Lord really is, in all the puzzling and startling smallness of his Nativity.

The Rev. Dr. Jeremy Begbie is the Thomas A. Langford Distinguished Research Professor of Theology at Duke Divinity School, and McDonald Agape Director of Duke Initiatives in Theology and the Arts. He is Senior Member at Wolfson College, Cambridge, and an Affiliated Lecturer in the Faculty of Music at the University of Cambridge. He’s the author of several good books, books including Resounding Truth: Christian Wisdom in the World of Music (Baker/SPCK) and Abundantly More: The Theological Promise of the Arts in a Reductionist World (Baker).

Now get yourself a mug of something, crank up the fire, crack out the mince pies, but don’t get so cozy that you neglect to be discomfited by Christmas. We hope you enjoy the conversation.

