Cozy Christmas Chat with Jeremy Begbie

By Amber Noel

Episode 139 • 19th December 2024 • The Living Church Podcast

The real miracle of Christmas is not the title of a Hallmark movie. And it’s not very cozy. We indulge in some cozy chat today (Cambridge at Christmas time!), but the heart of our conversation is about the Incarnation in the arts, and how music, painting, poetry can help to unstick us, to remind us who our Incarnate Lord really is, in all the puzzling and startling smallness of his Nativity.

The Rev. Dr. Jeremy Begbie is the Thomas A. Langford Distinguished Research Professor of Theology at Duke Divinity School, and McDonald Agape Director of Duke Initiatives in Theology and the Arts. He is Senior Member at Wolfson College, Cambridge, and an Affiliated Lecturer in the Faculty of Music at the University of Cambridge. He’s the author of several good books, books including Resounding Truth: Christian Wisdom in the World of Music (Baker/SPCK) and Abundantly More: The Theological Promise of the Arts in a Reductionist World (Baker).

Now get yourself a mug of something, crank up the fire, crack out the mince pies, but don’t get so cozy that you neglect to be discomfited by Christmas. We hope you enjoy the conversation.

Amber Noel
Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

News | Anglican Communion

Province of the Indian Ocean Elects Seventh Archbishop

The Bishop of Fianarantsoa in Madagascar will lead a growing province that has remained active in the Canterbury-based Instruments of Communion while also participating in Anglican realignment.
Church Life

TLC’s Christmas Gift Suggestions, 2024

Friends of TLC offer a vast array of gifts, from books to music to experiences.
Transitions

People & Places, December 18

Appointments, retirements, and two church closures
News | Anglican Communion

Lord Carey Resigns amid Safeguarding Scandals

Lord Carey becomes the second Archbishop of Canterbury to resign this year amid abuse scandals, in his case for giving permission for abuser David Tudor to return to ministry in 1993.

