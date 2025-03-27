Icon (Close Menu)

Podcast

Conversation with Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe

By Amber Noel

Episode 145 • 27th March 2025 • The Living Church Podcast

Executive Director of TLC, the Rev. Dr. Matthew S.C. Olver, interviews the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Sean Rowe.

Presiding Bishop Sean has been in office now for a few months. We talk about his priorities for his term, and what slimming down some of the structures and programs of the Episcopal church might look like. We also ask what he’d say to Episcopalians who disagree about same-sex marriage, what Christian unity means, and what he most wants the Anglican Communion and the Anglican Church in North America to know about him.

From TREC to the Nairobi-Cairo Proposals, this conversation should perk the ears of Episcopalians, but will be of interest to anyone in the Anglican family, or any Christian curious about institutional work and hope in a divided Church.

More about Presiding Bishop Sean

Nairobi-Cairo Proposals and IASCUFO

Join a Living Church conference

Give to support this podcast

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

Related Posts

News | Anglican Communion

Nigeria’s Christians Lament Ramadan School Closures

About 11.5 million schoolchildren are affected by four Nigerian states’ decision to close schools during Ramadan, which Christians say is rooted in religious rivalry and threatens the country’s secular commitments.
Church Life

Survivor’s Gratitude

The rains that came down September 27, 2024, caused catastrophic damage that not only displaced thousands, but also changed the landscape.
News | Anglican Communion

Tasmanian Bishop Offers Regrets—and Payments

Bishop Richard Condie made his remarks in Deloraine, where one priest, the Rev. Louis Victor Daniels, abused boys from the 1970s through the 1990s.
Transitions

People & Places, March 26

Appointments, a reception, retirements, and a deconsecration

