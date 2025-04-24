Icon (Close Menu)

NEWS

COVENANT: TLC'S ONLINE JOURNAL

COMMENTARY

PODCAST

SCRIPTURE

THEOLOGY

LITURGY

CHURCH LIFE

HISTORY

BOOKS & CULTURE

PEOPLE & PLACES

THE MAGAZINE

FREE NEWSLETTERS

RESOURCES FOR PURCHASE

SUPPORT

EVENTS

CLASSIFIEDS

ADVERTISE

ABOUT

CONTACT
Search here...
Podcast

Christian Witness in Polycrisis with Jesse Zink

By Amber Noel

Please email comments to letters@livingchurch.org.

Episode 147 • 24th April 2025 • The Living Church Podcast

How can Christian leaders face the “overwhelm” of our times, in politics and national life, in personal life and relationships, and in ministry?

We live in an age of what our guest today calls “polycrisis.” Issues interconnect, pile on, and come hard and fast, faster than we can fix or, often, respond to in a thoughtful or Christian way.

How do we avoid either inaction or anxiousness?

We’ll seek what our guest today calls “apocalyptic clarity.” And we’ll ask, “How do we recognize what’s true, despite appearances, resist what’s false, and participate joyfully in what God is doing?” This turns out to be a helpful window to perspective and practical decision making in a 21st-century Christian life.

Our guest today is the Rev. Dr. Jesse Zink, principal of Montreal Diocesan Theological College and canon theologian in the Diocese of Montreal. And we’ll be discussing his latest book, Faithful, Hopeful, Creative: 15 Theses for Christian Witness in a Crisis-Shaped World. He’s also the author of four books about Christian history and global Christianity, as well as an introduction to theology and mission in the Episcopal Church called A Faith for the Future.

Jesse’s bio and books

Study guide for Faithful, Creative, Hopeful

Book Jesse mentioned: What Money Can’t Buy: The Moral Limits of Markets

Give to support this podcast

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Top headlines. Every Friday.

MOST READ

CLASSIFIEDS

Related Posts

News | Anglican Communion

Nigerian Primate Hopes for ‘An Easter of Peace’

Archbishop Henry Ndukuba’s plea came after the violent deaths of more than 100 people in Christian villages across central Nigeria.
Church Life

Old North Church Broadens the Paul Revere Narrative

One of the things Old North Illuminated hoped to emphasize for the 250th anniversary was that Paul Revere’s ride was not a one-man act of patriotism.
Book Reviews

Bringing Whole Selves to the Text

The New Testament in Color offers preachers, scholars, and students an accessible multiethnic resource for biblical research.
Transitions

People & Places, April 23

Appointments across the Episcopal Church

About

The Magazine

Resources

Support

© 2025 The Living Church Foundation. All rights reserved.