Christian Witness in Polycrisis with Jesse Zink

Episode 147 • 24th April 2025 • The Living Church Podcast

How can Christian leaders face the “overwhelm” of our times, in politics and national life, in personal life and relationships, and in ministry?

We live in an age of what our guest today calls “polycrisis.” Issues interconnect, pile on, and come hard and fast, faster than we can fix or, often, respond to in a thoughtful or Christian way.

How do we avoid either inaction or anxiousness?

We’ll seek what our guest today calls “apocalyptic clarity.” And we’ll ask, “How do we recognize what’s true, despite appearances, resist what’s false, and participate joyfully in what God is doing?” This turns out to be a helpful window to perspective and practical decision making in a 21st-century Christian life.

Our guest today is the Rev. Dr. Jesse Zink, principal of Montreal Diocesan Theological College and canon theologian in the Diocese of Montreal. And we’ll be discussing his latest book, Faithful, Hopeful, Creative: 15 Theses for Christian Witness in a Crisis-Shaped World. He’s also the author of four books about Christian history and global Christianity, as well as an introduction to theology and mission in the Episcopal Church called A Faith for the Future.

Book Jesse mentioned: What Money Can’t Buy: The Moral Limits of Markets

