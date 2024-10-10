Icon (Close Menu)

Podcast

Bishops in Bermuda with Wes Śpiewak and Nick Dill

By Amber Noel

Episode 134 • 10th October 2024 • The Living Church Podcast • The Living Church

Two bishops in Bermuda give us a glimpse at a gesture of Christian unity that’s making a difference in a diverse community.

We’ll hear today how the Anglican and Roman Catholic bishops of the island both found their call into island ministry, how their friendship started, and some of the fruit it’s bearing in their dioceses in sweet and surprising collaborations. We’ll also hear some advice on how to make friends with other Christian leaders in your own community, across divides of history and tradition.

The Rt. Rev. Nicholas Dill has been the Anglican Bishop of Bermuda since 2013. Bishop Nick started as a barrister in London, then became a priest, before accepting a call as bishop of his home island of Bermuda. He is looking to see where God is leading the Church, but knows it includes a greater emphasis on work with Christian brothers and sisters of every denomination.

The Most Rev. Wiesław Śpiewak has been the Roman Catholic Bishop of Bermuda since 2015. A native of Poland, Bishop Wes first served there at a seminary, before teaching and serving in Rome, then serving as Provincial of the Polish Province before coming, unexpectedly, to Bermuda.

Hang on to your mitres and your mai tais. We hope you enjoy the conversation.

Videos of Bishop Nick and Bishop Wes:

Amber Noel
Amber Noel
Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

