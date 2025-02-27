Icon (Close Menu)

Podcast

Anglican Sojourn, Orthodox Heart with Kate Kilcup Marsh

By Amber Noel

Episode 143 • 27th February 2025 • The Living Church Podcast

Poet Christian Wiman said of today’s guest: “She has a rare ear, a keen mind, and a vivid spirit. Like the faith that is her chief subject, her poems cut and console in equal measure.” What Wiman says about her poetry is true about her conversation, too.

Today’s episode features a chat with writer Kate Kilcup Marsh. Kate is a poet, priest’s wife, and mother, and is working on a memoir. Her story is one of continual surprises with God, incuding a head-over-heels Eastern Orthodox conversion, followed by a call to enter the Anglican family. We talk about how Jesus finds us, how to be with kids in church, sobriety and asceticism, and what Eastern and Western Christians learn from each other. This is one woman’s journey into the church, into a clergy marriage, into an Episcopal community, and now motherhood — a dialogue delightful and instructive.

Kate is a poet and essayist. She’s also served as a Russian linguist for the U.S. Army, a janitor, a firefighter, an editor, a farm hand, and a factory worker, among other things. Kate’s writing addresses matters of faith, addiction, motherhood, mental illness, work, gender, and prayer. Her yet-untitled memoir will be published by Eerdman’s in 2026. You can keep up with her work and news on her website kathleenkilcup.com.

Now brush off your Chrysostom and your Augustine. We’re going East and West on a journey of healing. We hope you enjoy the conversation.

Amber Noel

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

