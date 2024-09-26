Icon (Close Menu)

Angels and Demons (but Mostly Angels) with Fr. James Brent

By Amber Noel

Episode 133 • 26th September 2024 • The Living Church Podcast • The Living Church

What or who are angels? Why does it matter?

Some of you may be coming to today’s episode with some skepticism or at least curiosity. Why are we talking about angels and demons? Should we bother thinking or talking about invisible creatures? Is it possibly to not be scary or weird about it?

As we’ll discover today, Christians have always been concerned with angels, because angels are deeply concerned with us — with our wellbeing and our journey toward — or away from — the love and likeness of Christ.

Today’s episode will not include impressive or spooky stories, or anecdotes of spiritual experiences. Instead, we focus on the goodness of God, the hospitality of heaven, and how the holy angels help us along the way. And little about how the naughty angels try to trip us up, how we can catch them at it, and the gifts God gives us to resist their tricks. No campfire stories. Just some good doctrine, simple advice, and a lot of Thomas Aquinas.

Our guest today is the Rev. James Dominic Brent, OP. Fr. James is a Dominican Friar who lives and teaches at the Dominican House of Studies in Washington, D.C. He is the author of The Father’s House: Discovering Our Home in the TrinityHe frequently lectures for the Thomistic Institute, and appears on their YouTube series Aquinas 101 as well as on the Dominican podcast Contemplata, A Podcast for Contemplative Souls. You can find more of his work on Soundcloud.

Now forget your harps and halos for just a second. From the Desert Fathers to alcoholic’s anonymous, we’re going to find out about those blessed creatures who were made to be busy for God on our behalf. We hope you enjoy the conversation.

Amber D. Noel, M.Div., directs the public-facing programs of The Living Church, including the podcast, events, and the Partner program. Outside of work, she is a writer and enjoys life in Atlanta.

