People & Places, September 25

Appointments

The Rev. Sharon Alexander is shared priest for Trinity, Pharr, and St. Matthew’s, Edinburg, Texas.

The Rev. Christian Paul Basel is rector of St. Mark’s, Cheyenne, Wyo.

The Rev. Gregory Bezilla is priest locum tenens at St. Mary’s, Goochland, Va.

The Rev. Natalie Blasco is rector of St. Peter’s, Jacksonville, Fla.

The Rev. Erik Broeren is rector of St. Augustine’s, Benton Harbor, and St. Paul’s, St. Joseph, Mich.

The Rev. Monica Burkert-Brist is the Diocese of Wisconsin’s Region C missioner.

The Rev. Corrie Cabes is rector of St. Mary’s, Jasper, Ala.

Mr. Mauricio Chenlo is executive director of the Episcopal Farmworker Ministry, Dunn, N.C.

The Rev. Portia Corbin is the Diocese of Wisconsin’s Region B missioner.

The Very Rev. Paul Anthony Daniels is dean of Bloy House, Los Angeles.

The Rev. Chris Decatur is head chaplain and upper school chaplain at the Oregon Episcopal School, Portland.

The Rev. Paul Evans is chaplain at St. Christopher’s School, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Kimberly L. Fox is the Diocese of North Dakota’s missioner for reconciliation, creation care, and congregational ministry development, Fargo.

The Rev. Katie Gould chaplain of St. Francis Episcopal School, Houston.

The Rev. Sarah Hoch is the Episcopal Church in Minnesota’s interim missioner for formation and holy orders.

Dr. Elizabeth M. Human is head of school at The St. Michael School of Clayton, Mo.

The Rev. Kimberly A. Knight is rector of St. Patrick’s, St. Johns, Fla.

Dr. Kyle Lambelet is Virginia Seminary’s associate professor of ethics and director of the St. Nicholas Center for Faith and Justice.

The Rev. Brent Melton is priest in charge of Grace and Holy Trinity, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Christina Miller is priest associate for community and spirituality at St. Andrew’s, Encinitas, Calif.

Ms. Diana Moreland is director of Christian formation at Emmanuel, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Altagracia Pérez-Bullard, Ph.D., is associate dean of multicultural ministries at Virginia Theological Seminary.

The Rev. Patrick Raymond is interim rector of Emmanuel, Mercer Island, Wash.

The Rev. Josh Rodriguez-Hobbs is rector of Epiphany, Odenton, Md.

Ms. Christine Saunders is head of school at St. Michael’s Episcopal Day School, Carmichael, Calif.

The Rev. Deacon Bob Scott is dean of the Diocese of Northern California’s Russian River Deanery.

The Rev. George Sherrill is rector of Trinity, Roslyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Joseph Smith is dean of the Diocese of South Carolina’s West Charleston Deanery.

The Rev. Dawn Stary is rector of St. Ignatius, Antioch, Ill.

The Rev. James Stewart is rector of St. Alban’s, Worland, Wyo.

The Rev. Audrey Sutton is rector of St. Barnabas, Deland, Fla.

The Rev. Joseph D. Thompson, Ph.D., is head librarian at Virginia Theological Seminary.

The Rev. Dr. Kevin Vandiver is Virginia Seminary’s Martha Horne Visiting Professor for the 2024-25 academic year.

The Rev. Dan A. Wagner is rector of St. Michael’s, Easley, S.C.

The Rev. Kate E. Wesch is parochial vicar of Epiphany, Seattle.

Retirements

Dr. Mitzi Budde as head librarian and the Arthur Carl Lichtenberger Chair for Theological Research at Virginia Theological Seminary.

The Rev. Margaret Bullitt-Jonas as missioner for creation care in the Diocese of Western Massachusetts.

The Rev. Roy Hills as priest in charge of St. James-Santee, McClellanville, S.C.

The Rev. Dr. Christopher A. Johnson as rector of All Saints’, Pontiac, Mich.

The Rev. Leslie Nesin as priest in charge of St. Thomas’ in Winn, Maine.

The Rev. Dr. Marci Pounders as parish priest at St. John the Apostle, Pottsboro, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Thomas Sinnott as vicar of La Sagrada Familia de Jesus, Kennedyville, Md.

Ms. Sandra Stevenson as the Episcopal Church in Minnesota’s missioner for systems and data

The Rev. Anne West as priest in charge of Grace Church, Stanardsville, and Piedmont Church, Madison, Va.

Deconsecrations-Closures

St. Paul’s, Maryville, Mo.

Trinity Church, Saugerties, N.Y.