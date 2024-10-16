People & Places, October 16

This column is from the September 15 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Anne Abdy is priest in charge of Holy Cross, Wilmington, N.C.

The Rev. Carolyne Adhimabo Adhola is priest in charge of St. Mary Magdalene, Silver Spring, Md.

The Rev. Conor M. Alexander is rector of St. Mary’s, Wayne, Pa.

The Rev. Marianne Allison is interim rector of St. John the Baptist, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Michael Anderson is rector of St. Columba’s, Camarillo, Calif.

The Rev. Lloyd Anthony is interim priest at St. George’s, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. Rudolph Anthony is rector of Grace, Jamaica, Queens, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. Stephen Applegate is rector of Trinity, Toledo, Ohio.

The Rev. J. Cameron Ayers is priest in charge of St. Francis, San Francisco.

The Rev. Maria-Teresa Bautista-Berrios is curate of Trinity, Houston.

The Rev. Edwin Beckham is rector of St. Mark’s, Islip, N.Y.

The Rev. Ed Beaudreau is priest in charge of St. David’s-on-the-Hill, Cranston, R.I.

The Rev. David Beresford is interim rector of Messiah, Lower Gwynedd, Pa.

The Rev. Phil Bjornberg is priest in charge of St. Mark’s Chapel, Storrs, Conn.

The Rev. Thomas Blake is priest in charge of Trinity, Branford, Conn.

The Rev. Kate Bradsen is rector of St. Stephen’s, Aurora, Colo.

The Rev. Katie Bradshaw is rector of Emmanuel, Athens, Ga.

The Rev. Charissa Bradstreet is priest in charge of Trinity, Excelsior, Minn.

The Rev. Anne Bridgers is interim rector of St. Alban’s, Hickory, N.C.

The Rev. Shawn Carty is priest in charge of Ascension, Twin Falls, Idaho.

The Rev. Dr. Mary Ellen D. Cassini is associate rector of St. Joseph’s, Boynton Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Scott Claassen is interim rector of St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley, Los Olivos, Calif.

The Rev. David Cobb is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Locust Street, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Lisa Biersch Cole is priest in charge of Trinity, Sonoma, Calif.

The Rev. Dan Collier is parish priest at Trinity, Milford, Mass.

The Rev. David Collins is priest in residence at All Souls, Miami Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Zoe Cordes Selbin is curate of St. Mark’s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Canon Susana Coronado is vicar of St. Andrew’s, Glendale, Ariz.

The Rev. Dr. Lisa Corry is rector of Grace, Kirkwood, Mo.

The Rev. Garron Daniels is rector of the Parish of Alton (St. Paul’s and Trinity Chapel), Alton, Ill.

The Rev. Christine Day is interim rector of St. Matthew’s, Liverpool, N.Y.

The Rev. Jed Dearing is rector of Trinity, Columbus, Ohio.

The Rev. Camie Dewey is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Casper, Wyo.

Michelle Dibblee is the Diocese of Washington’s interim missioner for equity and justice.

The Rev. Doyle Dietz-Allen is priest in charge of St. Peter’s-by-the-Sea, Bayshore, N.Y.

The Rev. Margarette Dimanche is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Bronx, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Bill Dunn is priest in charge of Trinity, Redlands, Calif.

The Rev. Philip Ellsworth is rector of Good Samaritan, Paoli, Pa.

The Rev. Michael Farnell is curate of St. Peter’s, Brenham, Texas.

The Rev. Paul Frolick is rector of St. Andrew’s, Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Rev. Carol Gadsden and the Rev. Wilk Miller are co-pastors of St. John’s, Essex, Conn.

The Rev. Ruth Anne Garcia is priest in charge of St. James, Kent, Wash.The Rev. Bill Garrison is interim priest at St. Andrew’s, Fullerton, Calif.

The Rev. Dr. Marjorie Gerbracht is priest in charge of Transfiguration, Derry, N.H.

The Rev. Stephen Gerth is supply priest at Iona-Hope, Fort Myers, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. Michael Giansiracusa is priest in charge of St. Gabriel’s, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Keith Giblin is assisting clergy at St. Mark’s, Beaumont, Texas.

The Rev. Tori Gilliand is curate at Episcopal High School, Houston.

The Rev. Mark Goodman is priest in charge of the Episcopal Church in Lincoln County (St. Matthias’, Carizozo; St. Anne’s, Glencoe; Holy Mount, Ruidoso), N.M.

The Rev. Charles Graves IV is rector of Christ Church, Shaker Heights, Ohio.

The Rev. Katrina Grusell is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Glenwood, and St. Paul’s, Poplar Springs, Md.

The Rev. Misael Pacheco Guevara is curate of San Pablo/St. Paul’s, Houston.

The Rev. Alicia Hager is rector of Emmanuel, Hastings, Mich.

The Rev. Leslie Hague is rector of St. Matthew’s, Pennington, N.J.

The Rev. Paul Hamilton is interim rector of St. James, Oneonta, N.Y.

The Rev. Elise Hanley is rector of the Cobh & Glanmire Union of Parishes, Ball Curran, Cork, Ireland.

The Rev. Bill Harkins is interim priest in charge of Holy Family, Jasper, Ga.

The Rev. Jessica Harmon is assistant rector at St. Mark’s, Little Rock, Ark.

The Rev. Canon Kate Harrigan is interim priest at St. Luke’s, Mechanicsburg, Pa.

The Rev. Allen Hill is rector of Holy Comforter, Tallahassee, Fla.

The Rev. Canon Lauren Holder is rector of St. Martin’s in-the-Field, Severna Park, Md.

The Rev. Fran Holliday is interim rector of St. Charles, St. Charles, Ill.

The Rev. Suzanne Hollifield is deacon in charge of All Saints’, Crockett, Texas.

The Rev. Kris Holmes is parish deacon at St. Gabriel’s, Marion, Mass.

The Rev. Anna Horen is interim rector of St. Andrew’s, Denver.

The Rev. Leslie Ferguson Horvath is rector of Good Shepherd, Greer, S.C.

The Rev. Rod Hurst is rector of Christ Church of the Ascension, Paradise Valley, Ariz.

The Rev. Joanne Izzo is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Classon Avenue, Brooklyn.

The Rev. Dr. Deborah Jackson is associate dean of formation and recruitment at Church Divinity School of the Pacific.

The Rev. Dr. Kathy Kelly is priest in charge of Nativity, Lewiston, Idaho.

The Rev. R. Kevin Kelly is interim rector of the Collegiate Church of St. Paul the Apostle, Savannah, Ga.

The Rev. Matthew Kemp is rector of St. John’s-Redeemer, Centralia, Ill.

The Rev. Lisa Keppeler is missioner at Incarnation, Morrisville, Pa.

The Rev. Dave Killeen is priest in residence at St. Thomas’, Whitemarsh, Pa.

The Rev. Mary Howard King is priest in charge of St. John’s, Aberdeen, Miss.

The Rev. William Knudson is rector of St. Andrew’s, Ojai, Calif.

The Rev. Paul Kolbet is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Weston, Mass.

The Rev. Kelly Koonce is interim associate vicar at St. Julian of Norwich, Round Rock, Texas.

The Rev. Stephanie Kopsch is interim rector of St. Barnabas, Denver.

The Rev. Derek Larson is rector of St. Peter’s, Plant City, Fla.

The Rev. Arthur Lee is interim rector of Holy Trinity, Gainesville, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. Robert Lewis is a canon of St. John’s Cathedral, Albuquerque, N.M.

The Rev. Matthew Lindeman is rector of Trinity, Southport, Conn.

The Rev. Eliza Linley is interim pastor of St. John the Baptist, Aptos, Calif.

The Rev. Sutton Lowe is curate at St. John the Divine, Houston.

The Rev. Carole Luther is long-term supply priest at St. Patrick’s, Kenwood, Calif.

The Rev. Grey Maggiano is rector of Nativity, Raleigh, N.C.

The Rev. Kate Malin is rector of Heavenly Rest, New York.

The Rev. Meghan Mantler is deacon in charge of Nativity, Northborough, Mass.

The Rev. Weston Mathews is priest in charge of St. Francis,’ Great Falls, Va.

The Rev. Mary Alice Mathison is rector of Redeemer, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Dr. Jane Maynard is interim priest at St. Paul’s, Bremerton, Wash.

The Rev. Faith Mbuthia is curate at Grace, New Bedford, and St. Peter’s, Dartmouth, Mass.

The Rev. Christopher McAbee is associate rector for parish life at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Jackson, Miss.

The Rev. James McDonald is rector of St. John’s, Fort Smith, Ark.

The Rev. Mike McElwee is rector of Christ Church, La Crosse, Wis.

The Rev. Renee McKenzie is priest in charge of Calvary St. Augustine’s, Philadelphia.

The Rev. David McIntosh is priest in charge of Christ Church, Quaker Farms, Conn.

The Rev. Jonathan McManus-Dail is associate rector at Good Shepherd, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Dr. Robert Moses is priest in charge of Christ the King, Lakeland, Fla.

The Rev. Peter Munson is interim rector of St. John the Baptist, Breckinridge, Colo.

The Rev. Alan C. Murchie is priest in charge of St. Thomas’s, New Haven, Conn.

The Rev. Meghan Murphy-Gill is interim rector of St. John’s, Chicago.

The Rev. Canon Jonathan Myers is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Spokane, Wash.

The Rev. Maggie Nancarrow is rector of St. Paul’s, Duluth, Minn.

The Rev. Brandon Nee is curate of St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Pro-Cathedral, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Pauline Wanjiru Nijiru is priest in charge of Grace Chapel, Brockton, Mass.

The Rev. Ted Olson is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Millsboro, Del.

The Rev. Shadrack Owuor is priest in charge of Grace, Port Huron, Mich.

The Rev. Karen Pettit is deacon in charge of Christ Church, Mexia, Texas.

The Rev. Chris S. Phillips is rector of Redeemer, Bethesda, Md.

The Rev. Jerry Phillips is interim rector of St. Augustine’s, Metairie, La.

The Rev. Matthew Scott Phillips is curate of Christ Church, Whitefish Bay, Wis.

The Rev. Elizabeth Popplewell is rector of St. Luke’s, Cedar Falls, Iowa.

The Rev. Christopher Powell is interim rector of St. Peter’s, Oxford, Miss.

The Rev. Darrel Proffitt is interim rector of All Saints, Omaha, Neb.

The Rev. Neil Raman is priest in charge of Grace, Haddonfield, N.J.

The Rev. Mike Reardon is vicar of Advocate, Asheville, N.C.

The Very Rev. Jason Roberson is provost of Trinity Cathedral, Miami.

The Rev. Caleb Roberts is rector of St. Mary’s, El Dorado, Ark.

The Rev. John Roberts is rector of Transfiguration, Bat Cave, N.C.

The Rev. Rebecca Roberts is rector of St. Peter’s, Cazenovia, N.Y.

The Rev. Christopher Rogers is rector of St. Matthew’s, Saint Paul, Minn.

The Very Rev. Casey Rohleder is assistant interim dean of the Bishop Kemper School for Ministry, Topeka, Kan.

The Rev. Nick Roosevelt is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Palo Alto, Calif.

The Rev. Salvador Ros is priest in charge of St. Alban’s, New Brunswick, N.J.

The Rev. David Rose is rector of Emmanuel, Harrisonburg, Va.

The Rev. Matthew Rowe is rector of Emmanuel, San Angelo, Texas.

The Rev. Michael Ruk is interim priest in charge of Christ Church, Ridley Park, Pa.

The Rev. Richard Schaal is interim rector of Christ Church, Binghamton, N.Y.

The Rev. Karl Schaffenburg is parish priest of Incarnation, West Point, Miss.

The Rev. Janine Schenone is rector of St. John’s, Boulder, Colo.

The Rev. Karen Schlabach is youth and young adult missioner in the Diocese of Kansas.

Chad Senuta is director of communications for the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Christopher Sigamoney is long-term supply priest at St. Thomas’, Bellemore, N.Y.

The Rev. Ashton Sims is priest in charge of St. Martin of Tours, Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Rev. Wes Smedley is interim rector of St. Paul & the Redeemer, Chicago.

The Rev. H. Gregory Smith is interim priest at St. Timothy’s, Roxborough, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Karen LaJoy Smith is interim rector of St. Matthew’s, Parker, Colo.

The Rev. Z. Mark Smith is rector of St. Andrew’s, Leonardtown, Md.

The Rev. Leslie Nunez Steffensen is priest associate at St. Alban’s, Davidson, N.C.

The Rev. Dr. Pamela Stevens is clergy in charge of St. Peter’s, Redwood City, Calif.

The Rev. James Strader-Sasser is interim rector of Prince of Peace, Gettysburg, Pa.

The Rev. Robert Strenth is rector of St. Matthew’s, Orlando, Fla.

The Rev. Anthony Suggs-Perea is curate of St. Luke’s on the Lake, Austin, Texas.

George Swenson is the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire’s youth formation and safe church coordinator.

The Rev. Mandy Taylor-Montoya is rector of St. James, Taos, N.M.

The Rev. Peter Tepper is rector of St. Peter the Fisherman, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Joanne Tetrault is director of pastoral care ministries for St. John Lutheran Church, Linthicum, Md.

The Rev. Melvin Truiett is priest in charge of St. James, Baltimore.

The Rev. Beth Turner is rector of St. Alban’s, Bexley, Ohio.

The Rev. Karen Tuttle is priest in charge of All Saints, Storm Lake, and St. Alban’s, Spirit Lake, Iowa.

The Rev. Aaron Twait is priest in charge of Christ Church, Red Wing, Minn.

The Rev. Frans Van Santen is priest in charge of Grace, Ocala, Fla.

The Rev. Craig Vance is interim priest at St. Francis, Willow Glen, San Jose, Calif.

The Rev. Alyse Viggiano is rector of St. Andrew’s Church, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Matthew Wahlgren is rector of St. Timothy’s, Perrysburg, Ohio.

The Rev. Cameron Walker is curate of St. John’s, Lattingtown, N.Y.

The Rev. Sean Wallace is interim priest in charge of St. George’s, Hempstead, N.Y.

The Rev. Robert Wetherington is rector of St. Mary’s, Asheville, N.C.

The Rev. Dena Bearl Whalen is interim rector of Holy Spirit, Mars Hill, N.C.

The Rev. Elizabeth Hartwell Wheatley-Jones is rector of Trinity, Bend, Ore.

The Rev. Suzanne Wille is rector of All Saints’, Chicago.

The Rev. Nathan Wilson is rector of St. Anne’s, Tifton, Ga.

The Rev. Ray Wilson is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Houston.

The Rev. Keith Winton is rector of St. Andrew’s, Omaha, Neb.

The Rev. Kevin E. Wittmayer is interim rector of Trinity, Marshall, Texas.

The Rev. Lisa Work is rector of Christ Memorial, Danville, Pa.

The Rev. Carrie Wright is rector of St. Stephen’s, Brewton, Ala.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Easton: Joanne Fisher, Kelsey Spiker, Jessica Stehle, Michael Valliant

Great Lakes: Jonathan Barrett Lee, Anne Marie Holwerda Warner

Northern California: Jay Richard Elmquist (East Region missioner, Diocese of Iowa), Emily Rainone Hyberg (curate, St. Stephen’s, Sebastapol)

Southern Virginia: Marie Kirk-Clunan, Keith Josey, Daniel Toven, Anne Zobel

Virginia: Rebecca Casey, Reginald Lamont Hayes, Caroline Greer Mitchell

Priesthood

Arizona: Carsten Michael Seiler (vicar, St. Alban’s, Wickenburg), Lucian Berry Taylor III (priest in charge, St. Mark’s, Mesa)

Florida: Teri Calinao (curate, St. Mary’s, Green Cove Springs)

Iowa: Jacob Deng Aleer

New Hampshire: Joseph Underwood Rose (vicar, St. John the Evangelist, Dunbarton)

Northern California: Mark George Dibelka (priest in charge, St. Barnabas, Mount Shasta)

South Carolina: Eric Bash (curate, St. John’s, Johns Island)

Reception

Arizona: Henry Orth (from the Roman Catholic Church)

Retirements

The Rev. Beto Arciniega as the Episcopal Church in Western Oregon’s missioner for emerging communities and as associate rector of St. Michael & All Angels, Portland.

The Rev. Michael Carney as vicar of St. Elizabeth’s, Whiterocks, and Church of the Holy Spirit, Randlett, Utah

The Rev. Robert Childers as rector of Good Shepherd, Lookout Mountain, Tenn.

The Rev. Dale Coleman as rector of St. Andrew’s, Carbondale, and St. James, Marion, Ill.

The Rev. Christopher Garcia as rector of Christ Church, Port Republic, Md.

The Rev. Terry Gleeson as associate rector of Good Shepherd, Austin, Texas

The Rev. Jerry Keucher as rector of St. Mary’s, Classon Avenue, Brooklyn

The Rev. Bill Richter as rector of Good Shepherd, Kingwood, Texas

The Rev. Jaime Sanders as vicar of Christ Church, St. Helen’s, Ore.

The Rev. Frank St. Amour as rector of St. Paul’s, Kent Parish, Chestertown, Md.