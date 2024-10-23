People & Places, Oct. 23

This is the first of two columns from the October 20 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Matt Addington is assistant to the rector at St. Margaret’s, Waxhaw, N.C.

The Rev. Dr. Alicia Alexis is priest in charge of Epiphany, Danville, Va.

The Rev. Sara Ardrey-Graves is interim associate dean for community life at the School of Theology at the University of the South, Sewanee, Tenn.

The Rev. Tom Baker is rector of St. Margaret’s, Lawrence, Kan.

The Rev. Catherine Ballinger is rector of St. John’s, Essex, N.Y.

The Rev. Stephanie Bradbury is interim priest at St. Mark’s, Southborough, Mass.

The Rev. Anna Brawley is rector of St. Stephen’s, Oxford, N.C.

The Rev. Chip Broadfoot is associate rector at St. David’s, Roswell, Ga.

Bethany Buscher is the Diocese of Springfield’s communications coordinator.

The Rev. John Campbell is rector of Good Shepherd, Asheboro, N.C.

The Rev. Katy Campbell is interim campus minister at St. Mary’s House, Greensboro, N.C.

The Rev. Karen Cuffie is rector of the Episcopal Church in Alamaden, San Jose, Calif.

The Rev. Esme Culver is interim vicar of Christ Church, Saint Helens, Ore.

The Rev. Josiah Daniels is associate rector at St. Paul’s, Greenville, N.C.

Mark and Terry Demler are honorary canons of the Diocese of Dallas.

The Rev. Peter Fraser-Morris is priest in charge of Christ Church, Luray, Va.

Neftali Fuentes is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Dallas.

The Rev. Steven Godfrey is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Northern Michigan.

The Rev. Lisa Green is rector of St. Martin’s, Williamsburg, Va.

The Rev. Emily Griffin is canon vicar of St. Mark’s Cathedral, Seattle.

The Rev. Amy Huacani is program director at Holden Village, Chelan, Wash.

The Rev. Sara Irwin is rector of St. Andrew’s, Highland Park, Pittsburgh.

The Rev. Gregory Johnson is priest in charge of St. Elizabeth’s, Honolulu.

The Rev. Simon Justice is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Salem, Ore.

The Rev. Neil Kaminski is priest in charge of St. James, Eufala, Ala.

The Rev. J. Oliver Lee is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Dallas.

The Rev. Canon Alistair Macdonald-Radcliff is rector of Church of the Advent, Boston.

The Rev. Vic Mansfield is interim rector of St. Thomas, Burnsville, N.C.

The Rev. Cynthia McKenna is rector of St. Paul’s, Rock Creek Parish, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. David McNair is priest in charge of St. John’s, Asheville, N.C.

The Rev. Jason Miller is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Harris Hill, Buffalo, N.Y.

The Rev. Ted Olson is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Millsboro, Del.

The Rev. Ryan Paetzold is priest in charge of Grace, Pemberton, N.J.

The Rev. Dennis J. Parker is priest in charge of St. David of Wales, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Hayden Paul is curate of Jubilee, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Barnabas E. Pusnur is rector of St. Edmund’s, Chicago.

The Rev. Elizabeth Riley is interim rector of St. Dunstan’s, Shoreline, Wash.

The Rev. John Sagoe is rector of St. Andrew and St. Monica, Philadelphia.

Desteny Marie Sanchez-Lopez is campus missioner at Cal State University, San Marcos, Calif.

The Rev. Steve Sathre is interim pastor of St. George’s Memorial, Bismarck, N.D.

The Rev. Theodore A. Somes is curate of St. Paul’s, Mount Lebanon, Pa.

The Rt. Rev. James Stanton is interim rector of St. John’s, Corsicana, Texas.

The Rev. Rick Stravers is interim rector of St. Thomas, Battle Creek, Mich.

The Rev. Chana Tetzlaff is associate rector for children, youth, and families at St. Chrysostom’s, Chicago.

The Rev. TJ Tetzlaff is senior associate rector of Christ Church, Winnetka, Ill.

The Rev. Christiana Walton is interim priest in charge of Advent, Spartanburg, S.C.

The Rev. David Ware is rector of Redeemer, Baltimore.

The Rev. Todd Young is rector of St. Luke’s, Buffalo, Wyo.

The Rev. Emily Zimbrick-Rogers is rector of St. Mary’s, Hamilton Village, Philadelphia, and Episcopal chaplain at the University of Pennsylvania.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Easton: Alice Joanne Fisher, Kelsey Marie Spiker, Jessica Stehle, Michael Robert Valliant

Pennsylvania: Emily Given (clergy associate, St. David’s, Radnor), Tanya Regli (clergy in charge, Grace Epiphany, Mount Airy, Philadelphia)

Southwest Florida: David Barker Laughlin Gould, Hillary Stewart Peete, Charles Alva Olson IV, Tania Maria Wilkes

Virginia: Mary Cushing

Western North Carolina: Kelsey Davis, Julia Madden, Corey Smith

Priesthood

Arizona (for Maryland): Matthew Frerking Reese (curate, St. Philip’s in the Hills, Tucson)

Arkansas: Thomas Alexander (curate, Trinity Cathedral, Little Rock)

Central Florida: Rebecca Chapman (assistant priest, St. Francis, Bushnell)

Colorado: Amanda Barker (curate, St. Aidan’s, Boulder), Durango D. Jenkins, Charles Gerald Martin, Rob Rose (assisting clergy, St. John’s, Ouray), Anthony Suggs-Perea (missioner for advocacy and social justice, Episcopal Church in Colorado), Robin Tems, Megan Worthman (associate rector for formation, St. Timothy’s, Centennial)

East Tennessee: Brian Austin (priest in charge, Annunciation, Newport), Sarah Hess (curate, St. Alban’s, Cape Elizabeth, Maine)

Eastern Oregon: Amy Jayne (canon for diocesan vitality and executive director of Ascension School Camp and Conference Center, Cove)

Florida: William DeMoville Pettway Cerveny (associate rector, St. Mark’s, Jacksonville), Stephen Christopher Seibert (assistant priest, St. Cyprian’s, Saint Augustine)

Georgia: Ken Shradar

Kentucky: Daniel Kuol (missioner, Sudanese church development)

Nebraska: Joseph Pager Alaak (missioner, South Sudanese congregations, Omaha and Lincoln)

New York: Flourish LeNore Klink (curate, St. Matthew & St. Timothy/Iglesia de San Mateo y San Timoteo, New York), Christy Lyn Lent Miller

Oklahoma: Cynthia Gilks-Ayres (priest in charge, St. Paul’s, Holdenville), Ann Williams Murray (assistant priest, St. Michael’s, Norman), and Carson Seabourn Webb (priest associate, St. John’s, Tulsa)

Pennsylvania: Christopher Micklewright (rector, Gloria Dei [Old Swedes], Philadelphia), Kristen Ostendorf (associate rector, St. Christopher’s, Gladwyne), Louis Steffenhagen (priest in charge, Epiphany, Royersford)

Southern Ohio: Katherine Meeks (trauma chaplain fellow, University of Louisville Hospital, Louisville, Ky.)

Southwest Florida: Timothy Clarence MacDonald (priest in charge, Nativity, Sarasota)

Spokane: Katy Ellen Shedlock (priest in charge, West Central Abbey, Spokane)

Virginia: Lachlan Hassman (priest associate, St. Joseph’s, Durham, N.C.), Jon Scarffe (priest associate, Resurrection, Alexandria, and chaplain at Goodwin Hospice), Redmond Self

Western Louisiana (for Georgia): Shelley Martin (curate, St. James, Alexandria)

Western North Carolina: Perry Hildreth (priest in charge, Parish of the Holy Communion [St. Mary’s, West Jefferson and Holy Trinity, Glendale Springs])

Wyoming: Pamela Glasser (parish priest, St. Thomas’, Dubois)

Reception

Iowa: Michael Lynn McCarthy, deacon (from the Roman Catholic Church), parish deacon at Grace, Boone, and Good Shepherd, Webster City