People & Places, November 20

This is the first of two columns from the November 24 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. John Alexander is priest in charge of Sts. Matthew and Mark, Barrington, R.I.

The Rev. Martha Ambrose is rector of St. John’s, Marietta, Pa.

The Rev. Elenor (Andy) Anderson is interim rector of Trinity, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Gill Avezedo is vicar of St. Stephen’s/San Esteban, West Valley City, Utah.

The Rev. Tom Baker is rector of St. Margaret’s, Lawrence, Kan.

The Rev. Betty Barrios is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Dallas.

The Rev. Stephen Benitz is Northwest Regional missioner in the Diocese of Iowa.

The Rev. Canon Kirk Berlenbach is interim rector of St. Luke and the Epiphany, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Rich Biega is interim rector of Grace, Morganton, N.C.

The Rev. Mike Bond is parish deacon at St. John the Evangelist, Flossmoor, Ill.

The Very Rev. Canon Lydia Kelsey Bucklin is president and dean of Episcopal Divinity School and canon theologian of the Diocese of Northern Michigan.

The Rev. Julett Butler is parish deacon at St. Andrew’s, Walden, and St. Francis of Assisi, Montgomery, N.Y.

The Rev. Lynn Campbell is rector of Advent, Medfield, Mass.

The Rev. Les Carpenter is rector of St. Andrew’s, Rocky Mount, N.C.

The Very Rev. Dr. Caroline Carson is the Diocese of New Jersey’s canon for congregational vitality and engagement and priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Lambertville, N.J.

The Rev. Dr. Catherine Collier is special assistant to the Bishop of Alabama.

The Rev. Mario Conliffe is rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Baltimore.

The Rev. Charles Cowen is rector of St. Andrew’s, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. Joanie Cruce is vicar of St. Mary’s, Madison, Fla.

The Rev. Dr. James Detrich is vicar of St. Paul’s, Waxahachie, Texas.

The Rev. Monique Ellis is canon vicar of Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Lisa Erdeljon is priest in charge of St. John’s, Hampton, Va.

The Rev. Derrick Fetz is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s missioner for stewardship.

The Rev. Emilie Finn is priest in charge of Christ Church, Redding, Conn.

The Rev. James Flowers is rector of All Saints, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Canon Sarah Kinney Gaventa is canon for wellness and care in the Diocese of Texas.

The Rev. Monte Giddings is interim dean of the Bishop Kemper School for Ministry, Topeka, Kan.

The Rev. Preston Gonzalez-Grissom is assistant priest for children and family at Saint Thomas Fifth Avenue, New York.

The Rev. Alice Graham Grant is curate of St. Anne’s, Annapolis, Md.

The Rev. Meredith Harmon is rector of Holy Spirit, Vashon Island, Wash.

The Rev. Bret Hays is rector of Trinity, Folsom, Calif.

The Rev. Dr. Lloyd Henry is rector of St. Andrew’s, Bronx, N.Y.

The Rev. Derrick Hill is chief executive officer and executive director of Camp McDowell, Nauvoo, Ala.

The Rev. Doug Hodsdon is interim rector of St. Peter’s, Fernandina Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Eric Holloway is associate rector of St. Luke’s, San Antonio.

The Rt. Rev. Whayne Hougland is priest in charge of St. Matthew’s, Evanston, Ill.

The Rev. Dr. Molly James is interim executive officer of General Convention.

The Rev. Mia Kano is rector of St. Andrew’s, Ayer, Mass.

The Rev. David Killeen is rector of St. Thomas’, Whitemarsh, Fort Washington, Pa.

The Rev. Robert Kossler is interim vicar of Holy Innocents, San Francisco.

The Rev. Tony Kroll is curate at Holy Comforter, Spring, Texas.

The Rev. Jessica LeFiles is executive director of Mikell Camp and Conference Center, Toccoa, Ga.

The Rev. Victoria Lewis is school chaplain and priest associate at St. Luke in the Fields, New York.

The Rev. Richard Limato is parish deacon at Epiphany, New York.

The Rev. Tony Liz is interim priest at San Andres, Camden, N.J.

The Rev. Lucretia Mann is interim rector of Christ Church, Port Republic, Md.

The Rev. Mary McCarthy is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Somers, N.Y.

The Rev. Richard R. McKeon is interim vicar of St. Peter’s, Lithgow, Millbrook, N.Y.

The Rev. Mary Beth Mills-Curran is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Londonderry, N.H.

The Rev. Cara Ellen Modisett is associate rector at Trinity, Staunton, Va.

The Rev. Christa Moore-Levesque is rector of St. Michael’s, Holliston, Mass.

The Rev. Amy Morehous is rector of Resurrection, Loudon, Tenn.

The Rev. Anna Noon is director of children’s ministry at Redeemer, Baltimore.

The Rev. Olabanji Onamuti is associate priest at Grace, Elkridge, Md.

The Rev. Matthew Oprendek is associate rector at St. James, N.Y.

The Rev. Fernando Pavia is rector of Trinity, Woodbridge, N.J.

The Rev. Canon Jeanne Person is priest in charge of Christ Church, Red Hook, and St. Paul’s and Trinity, Tivoli, N.Y.

The Rev. Tom Reeves is rector of St. Matthew’s, Bloomington, Ill.

The Rev. Terry Reisner is rector of Epiphany, Richardson, Texas.

The Rev. Bo Reynolds is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Forest Hills, Queens, N.Y.

The Rev. Tim Rich is priest in charge of All Saints, Pasadena, Calif.

The Rev. Ken Ritter is interim rector of All Saints, East Lansing, Mich.

The Rev. Dr. Nathaniel Saint-Pierre is missioner for community development at St. James, Fordham, Bronx, N.Y.

The Rev. Kevin Schmidt and Tom Holden are co-shepherds of the All Saints Minster in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Canon Tanya Scheff is regional canon for the Diocese of Florida’s Apalachee Region.

The Rev. Sallie Schisler is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Gallipolis, and Grace, Pomeroy, Ohio.

The Rev. Jenny Scott-Jones is rector of Iona-Hope, Fort Myers, Fla.

The Rev. Max Sklar is strategic curate at St. Anne’s, Lowell, and Trinity, Haverhill, Mass.

The Rev. Corey Smith is curate of St. James, Hendersonville, N.C.

The Rev. Meg Stapleton Smith is priest in charge of St. John’s, Monticello, and St. John’s, Ellenville, N.Y.

The Rev. Robin Thomas Soller is rector of St. Andrew’s-in-the-Valley, Tamworth, N.H.

The Rev. Linzi Stahlecker is priest in charge of St. Benedict’s, Los Osos, and St. Luke’s, Atascadero, Calif.

The Rev. Robin Teasley is interim associate rector at St. James’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Sherry Hardwick Thomas is priest in charge of St. George’s, Middlebury, Conn.

The Rev. Catherine M. Thompson is rector of All Saints, Frederick, Md.

The Rt. Rev. Morris K. Thompson is interim rector of St. James’, Jackson, Miss.

The Rev. Ron Tibbetts is parish deacon at Grace, North Attleboro, and St. John’s, Franklin, Mass.

The Rev. Tanya Watt is priest in residence at St. Catherine of Siena, Reno, Nev.

The Rev. David Wells is the Diocese of Springfield’s canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Catherine Wieczorek is interim priest in charge of Christ Church, Babylon, N.Y.

The Rev. Patrick Williams is priest and associate director for pastoral care at Trinity, New York.

The Rev. Sarah Wood is chaplain at Grace Church School, New York.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Alabama: William Joseph Fagan, Mary Lucian Lawson Cronkite, Christopher Lynn Paul Paul, Gaston Petznick

Atlanta: Dan Burrows

Dallas: Jordan Griesback

Lexington: Robert Dale Musick

Minnesota: Nathan Black, Beth Rose, Clara Sanders, Colleen Swope

Nebraska: Terri Storm

Pennsylvania: Madeleine Harris-Lerew

Washington: Dawn Regina Booth, Diana Ferne Azalee Edwards, Miriam Felipe, Mary Alcuin Kelly, Annemarie Brigid Quigley, Donna Ann Stinchcomb

Priesthood

Alabama: Jordan Alleyne Rippy (assisting priest, St. David’s, Washington, D.C.)

Central Pennsylvania: Luke Selles

Chicago: Christopher Michael Poore (honorary assistant, Ascension, Chicago)

Dallas: Juana Lara (assisting priest, San Francisco de Asis, Dallas)

Delaware: Harry Hiltner

Long Island: Benjamin Brenkert (curate, St. Ann’s, Sayville), Jae Wan Chung (assisting priest, St. Margaret’s, Plainview), Douglas C. Mohrmann (curate, St. John’s, Cold Spring Harbor), Cameron Michael Walker (curate, St. John’s, Lattingtown), Sheng Wang (assisting priest, St. Francis, Bellmore)

Nebraska: Kaitlin Reece

Northwest Texas: Karen Leona Pisarz Boyd (assisting priest, Heavenly Rest, Abilene)

South Carolina (for Hawaii): Michael Crandall (priest in charge, St. George’s, Summerville)

Western Louisiana: Shelley Martin (curate, St. James, Alexandria)

Wyoming: Pamela Jean Glasser (parish priest, St. Thomas’, Dubois)