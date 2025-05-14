People & Places, May 14

This is the second of two columns from the April 20 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. Mary Barber is rector of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Philadelphia.

The Ven. Donald F. Burr III is archdeacon of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s Northwest and Southwest regions.

The Rev. Edward (Ted) Christopher is priest in charge of St. John’s, Huntingdon, Pa.

The Rev. John Clarke is interim rector of All Saints, Ashmont, Dorchester, Mass.

The Rev. Sally Cook is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Pickerington, Ohio.

The Rev. Caroline Devitt is assistant priest for communications and evangelism at St. John’s, Tampa, Fla.

The Rev. Sylvester Ekunwe is rector of St. Mary’s, Castleton, Staten Island, N.Y.

The Rev. Nathan Ferrell is rector of St. Mark’s, Louisville, Ky.

The Rev. Julia Fritts is associate priest for child and youth formation at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, Baltimore.

The Rev. Lizzie Gillman is the Diocese of Iowa’s interim beloved community missioner.

The Rev. Betty Glover is chaplain at St. Simon’s and Bethany House and Garden, Topeka, Kan.

The Rev. David Goldberg is director of spiritual life at St. John’s School, Houston.

The Very Rev. Lisa Hackney-James is dean of St. James Cathedral, Chicago.

The Rev. Dr. Jeffery Hanson is priest in charge of St Luke’s, Fort Myers, Fla.

The Rev. Jed Holdorph is interim rector of Trinity, Greeley, Colo.

The Ven. Patricia Jackson is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s chaplain for retired deacons.

The Rev. Julia Joyce-Miesse is rector of St. Luke’s, Granville, Ohio.

The Rev. Sarah Kitch is rector of Calvary, Seaside, Ore.

The Rev. Paul Klitzke is rector of Good Samaritan, San Diego.

The Rev. Charlotte LaForest is dean for the Province 1 School for Deacons.

The Rev. Johanna Marcure is rector of Zion, Charles Town, W.V.

The Rev. Cindy McCloskey is deacon for the Interparish Council, Staten Island, New York.

The Rev. Christy Miller is priest in charge of St. George’s, Newburgh, N.Y.

The Rev. B. Adolfo Moronta is rector of Grace/La Gracia, White Plains, N.Y.

The Rev. Lainie Murrell is deacon for the Diocese of New York’s Rockland County Collaborative.

Lesley Peace is director of New Hope Collaborative, Raleigh, N.C.

The Rev. Andrew Phillips is vicar of Grace, Clayton, N.C.

The Rev. Daniel J. Reeves is rector of St. Mary’s, Goochland, Va.

The Rev. Br. Luis Hernandez Rivas is priest in charge of St. John’s Getty Square and Iglesia San Andres, Yonkers, N.Y.

The Rev. Gerardo Romo Garcia is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s missioner for Latino Ministries.

The Rev. Frederick Schraplau is chaplain of St. Paul’s Memorial, Staten Island, N.Y.

The Rev. Conrad Selnick is interim rector of Emmanuel, Rockford, Ill.

The Rev. John Shirley is rector of Ascension, Staten Island, N.Y.

Lee Spiegel is interim director of Camp Tuttle, Brighton, Utah.

The Rev. John Talbert is rector of St. John’s, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Roy Tuff is rector of Holy Trinity, Gainesville, Fla.

The Rev. Roxana Videla is associate priest at St. John’s, Waterbury, Conn.

The Rev. John West is priest in charge of St. James-Santee, McClellanville, S.C.

The Rev. James Wyatt is vicar of Faith, Poulsbo, Wash.

The Rev. Jennifer Zogg is rector of St. Christopher’s, Chatham, Mass.

Ordinations

Diaconate

New Jersey: Charlene Snyder

North Carolina: Thomas Lowe, Weston Morris, Susan Schrader

Northern California: Diana Gay Deen

Virginia: Kara Louise Laughlin, Anne Kristine Rose, Joy Yvonne Warburton

West Missouri: Brian Joseph Cowley

Priesthood

California: William Edward Trego (assisting priest, St. Clement’s, Berkeley)

Central Florida: David Decosimo

Dallas: Matthew Jordan Griesbeck (director of family ministries, Incarnation, Dallas)

Idaho: Mary Van Donsel (assisting priest, St. Stephen’s, Boise)

New York: Sarah Bonay

Northern California: Emily Rainone Hyberg (curate, St. Stephen’s, Sebastopol)

Southwest Florida: David Barker Laughlin Gould (assisting clergy, Holy Trinity, Clearwater)

Virginia: Rebecca Deann Casey (Piedmont, Madison, and Grace, Stanardsville), Caroline Greer Mitchell (assisting priest, St. Thomas, McLean)

Western North Carolina: Julia Madden (associate rector, St. Stephen’s, Charleston, S.C.)

Receptions

Central Pennsylvania: Ginger S. Bennett (from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America)

Northern California: Randy Demary (from the Anglican Church in North America)

Retirements

The Rev. Steven Becker as vicar of St. Mary Magdalene, Seven Lakes, N.C.

The Rev. Top Borden as parish deacon at St. Simon of Cyrene, Lincoln Heights, Ohio.

The Rev. Matthew Engleby as rector of St. Ann’s, Bronx, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. Jan Kotuby as rector of Resurrection, Hopewell Junction, N.Y.

The Rev. Susan Rebecca (Becky) Michaelfelder as vicar of St. Cyprian’s, Oxford, N.C.

The Rev. Steven Mosher as rector of Christ Church, St. Michael’s Parish, St. Michaels, Md.

The Rev. Rebecca Nickel as rector of St. Timothy’s, Indianapolis

The Rev. Bob Randall as rector of Old Donation, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Dan Tantimonaco as rector of St. Stephen’s, Phoenix

The Rev. Rick Wilson as rector of St. Matthew’s, Tucson, Ariz.

Closures/Deconsecrations

St. Andrew’s, Manitou Springs, Colo.

St. Mary’s, Salamanca, N.Y.