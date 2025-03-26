People & Places, March 26

This is the first of two columns from the March 16 edition of TLC.

Appointments

Mary Beth Abplanalp is interim director of Shrine Mont Camps, Orkney Springs, Va.

The Rev. Jay Angerer is rector of Holy Trinity, Ocean City, N.J.

The Rev. Kendall Batten-Kalantzis is interim rector of St. Laurence, Conifer, Colo.

The Rev. Nora Boerner is rector of Trinity, Iowa City, Iowa.

The Rev. Shawn Brandon is pastor of Nativity & Holy Comforter, Baltimore.

The Rev. Nancy Burnett is vicar of Grace, San Marcos, Calif.

The Rev. Matt Carriker and LaToya Staine Carriker are executive directors of Bethany House of Prayer, Arlington, Mass.

The Rev. Kathryn Crewdson is middle school chaplain at Holy Innocents’ School, Atlanta.

The Rev. Shannon Collins is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Le Roy, N.Y.

The Rev. Peter De Franco is supply priest at Holy Innocents, Beach Haven, N.J.

The Rev. B. Simon Dinglasan is rector of Calvary, Santa Cruz, Calif.

The Ven. Bill Dunlop is archdeacon of the Diocese of Wisconsin.

The Rev. Boyd Evans is rector of St. Andrew’s, Denver.

The Rev. Pam Fahrner is interim rector of St. Mark’s, Port Royal, S.C.

The Rev. Stephen Ferguson is associate rector of St. Dunstan’s, Houston.

The Rev. Kate Flexer is rector of St. Francis, Pauma Valley, Calif.

The Rev. Meghan Froehlich is associate rector at St. Francis, Greensboro, N.C.

The Rev. Ashley Harper-Oberle is chaplain of YMCA of the Rockies, Granby, Colo.

Erin Kamran is the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s canon for communications.

The Rev. Susan Latimer is long-term supply priest at Holy Cross, Carlsbad, Calif.

The Rev. Terence Lee is priest in charge of Holy Trinity, South River, N.J.

The Rev. Maria Maguire is associate rector for children, youth, and families at St. Andrew’s, Burke, Va.

The Rev. George Anne McDonnell is rector of Christ Church, Somers Point, N.J.

The Rev. Malcolm McLaurin is rector of Holy Cross, Redmond, Wash.

The Rev. Eli Montes is vicar of St. Bartholomew’s, Wichita, Kan.

The Rev. Christopher Lynn Paul is priest in charge of Trinity, Clanton, Ala.

Sue Rehkopf is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Missouri.

Eric Richey is campus ministry developer for Province V.

The Rev. Julius Rodriguez is interim associate rector at The Falls Church, Falls Church, Va.

The Rt. Rev. Silvestre Romero is rector of St. Patrick’s, Broken Arrow, Okla.

The Rev. Steve Rottgers is priest in charge of St. Aidan’s, Olathe, Kan.

The Rev. Danny Schieffler is interim vicar of Trinity Cathedral, Little Rock, Ark.

The Ven. Geoffrey Smith is archdeacon in the Episcopal Church of New Hampshire.

The Rev. Daryl Stanford is minster shepherd of the Agape Minster (Grace, Chanute; St. Timothy’s, Iola; and Calvary, Yates Center) in the Diocese of Kansas.

The Rev. Andrew Terry is the missioner for congregational vitality for the Central Region in the Diocese of Texas.

The Rev. Kevin Veitinger is priest in charge of All Angels’, New York.

The Rev. Merrill Wade is interim rector of St. Richard’s, Round Rock, Texas.

Reception

East Tennessee: Ragan Schriver (from the Roman Catholic Church), vicar of St. Luke’s, Knoxville.

Retirements

The Rev. Thomas Malionek as rector of St. Paul’s, Kinderhook, N.Y.

The Rev. Kathleen Milligan as rector of St. Stephen’s, Newton, Iowa.

The Rev. Frank Muñoz as vicar of Grace, San Marcos, Calif.

The Rev. Daniel Schoonmaker as rector of St. Hubert’s, Kirtland Hills, Ohio.

The Rev. Canon Jim Shoucair as rector of Christ Church, North Hills, Pittsburgh.

The Rt. Rev. Dean Wolfe as rector of St. Bartholomew’s, New York.

Retirement Correction

The Rev. Kevin P.J. Coffey as rector of Atonement, Fair Lawn, N.J.

Closure-Deconsecration

Chapel of the Holy Comforter, Tulane University, New Orleans