People & Places, March 19

These transitions appeared in the February 16 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Carenda Baker is interim transition officer for the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s Southern Region.

The Rev. Canon Yamily Bass-Choate is rector of Intercession, Harlem, New York.

The Rev. Gail Bernthal is interim dean of St. James Cathedral, Fresno, Calif.

The Ven. David Bishop is an archdeacon of the Diocese of Olympia.

Lynn Buggage is the regional canon for the Diocese of North Carolina’s East Region.

The Rev. Canon David Butorac is rector of Christ Church, Nacogdoches, Texas.

The Rev. E. Julian Campbell is rector of Good Shepherd, Wichita, Kans.

The Rev. Bruce Cecchini is parish deacon at Good Shepherd, Berlin, N.J.

The Rev. Catherine Cox is rector of Christ the King, Atascocita, Texas.

The Rev. Libby Crawford is resident deacon at the Procter Center, London, Ohio.

The Rev. Lucas Crossland is rector of Our Saviour, Rock Hill, S.C.

The Rev. Esme Culver is vicar of Christ Church, St. Helens, Ore.

The Rev. Jim Cummins is parish deacon at St. Paul’s/San Pablo, Kansas City, Kans.

The Rev. Tommy Drake is rector of All Saints’, Southern Shores, N.C.

The Rev. Amber Evans is vicar of Holy Family, Half Moon Bay, Calif.

The Rev. Alfredo Feregrino is associate rector and director of congregational development and welcome at All Saints’, Pasadena, Calif.

Michael Finney is administrator of the Diocese of Wisconsin.

The Rev. Peg Flynn is parish deacon at St. John’s, Wichita and Breakthrough: Episcopal Social Services, Wichita, Kans.

The Rev. Stephen Haggerty is rector of St. David’s, Ashburn, Va.

The Rev. Victor Hailey is rector of St. Paul’s by the Sea, Jacksonville Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Michael Harber is rector of St. Michael and All Angels, Millbrook, Ala.

The Rev. Susie Harding is parish deacon at St. Andrew’s, Burke, Va.

The Rev. Harry Hiltner is priest in charge of Christ Church, Milton, Del.

The Rev. Bill Hinrichs is diocesan chaplain and transition minister for the Diocese of Albany.

The Rev. Felipe Huamani is priest associate at All Saints, Lakewood, N.J.

The Rev. Paula Jefferson is vicar of St. Christopher’s, Fort Worth, Texas.

The Rev. Kelley Lackey is priest in charge of St. John’s, Parsons, Kans.

The Rev. Rick Larabee is interim rector of St. John’s, Canandaigua, N.Y.

The Rev. Mark Lobb is priest in charge of St. John’s, Kingsville, Md.

The Rev. Jeanie Martinez-Jantz is priest-in-charge at St. Barnabas, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Ian McCormack is director of Grafton House and priest associate at the Advent, Boston.

The Rev. Maria McGuire is associate rector for children, youth, and families at St. Andrew’s, Burke, Va.

The Rev. Brian O’Rourke is associate rector at Our Saviour, San Gabriel, Calif.

The Very Rev. Dr. Cameron Partridge is regional dean for San Francisco.

The Rev. Melody Perdue is rector of St. Paul’s, Edenton, N.C.

The Rev. Ruth Peterson is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Honolulu.

The Rev. Arthur Powell is long term supply priest at St. Luke’s, Ewing, N.J.

The Rev. Doreen Rice is minster shepherd of the Diocese of Kansas’ Tallgrass Minster (St. Thomas’, Holton; St. Paul’s, Manhattan; Grace Cathedral, Topeka; St. David’s, Topeka; St. Luke’s, Wamego; Canterbury House at K-State, Manhattan).

The Very Rev. Blake Rider is dean of the Diocese of Texas’ San Jacinto Convention.

The Rev. Mollie Roberts is rector of Redeemer, Midlothian, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Suzanne Roberts is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s interim canon for transitions.

The Rev. Canon Charles Simmons is rector of St. Philip’s, Harlem, New York.

The Rev. Sarah (Winnie) Smith is associate rector of Christ Church, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Canon Jeffrey Stevenson is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Utah.

The Rev. Masud Ibn Syedullah, TSSF, is the Diocese of New York’s interim canon for ministry.

The Rev. Erika Takacs is associate rector for liturgy at St. Paul’s, Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Rev. Kevin Thompson is curate of All Saints’ Memorial, Navesink, N.J.

The Rev. John M. Tober is rector of Christ Church, Dover, Del.

The Rev. Gavin Tomlin is associate rector of St. Paul’s, Waco, Texas.

Meg (Mo) Trimm is missioner for the Diocese of Northern Michigan.

Kristi Wallin is interim executive director of the Foundation for the Episcopal Church in Wyoming.

The Rev. Anne West is priest in charge of St. Anne’s Parish, Scottsville Va. (Christ Church Glendower, Keene; St. John’s, Scottsville; and St. Stephen’s, Esmont)

The Ven. Barbra Weza is an archdeacon of the Diocese of Olympia.

The Rev. David Wilcox is rector of St. Mary Magdalene, Belton, Mo.

The Rev. Kirk Woodliff is rector of St. John’s, Norman, Okla.

The Rev. Sara Yoe is programs director for Claggett Center, Adamstown, Md.

The Rev. Luke Zerra is interim dean of the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania’s Stevenson School for Ministry.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Arizona: Mary Kathryn Brooks, Vincent Steven Caranchini, Samantha Julian Christopher, Daniel Joseph Collier, Brad Eubanks, David R. Powell, Sherry T. Simon, Alexander David Swain

Atlanta: Travion Cortez Davis, Dominique D. Deming, Marycelis González Otero, Peter Henshaw Waggoner

California: Rachel Krista Dorothy Dykzeul, Thomas Edward Fregoso

Maine: Jonathan Radke

Mississippi: Gabrielle Munn

Northern California: Joanie S. Cahill, Karen E. Hoida

Oklahoma: David Bruce Braddock, George Allison Justice Jr., Thomas Warren Crowe

San Diego: Georgina (Gigi) R. Miller

Washington: Eric Bailey, Tiffany Ann Hamilton Clark, Tracey Hancock Forfa, Mark Randall James

Priesthood

California: Pamela June Stevens (priest in charge, St. Peter’s, Redwood City)

Central Pennsylvania: Kathy Hettinga, Ryan Tobin (assisting priest, All Saints’, Hershey)

Connecticut: Dane Andrew Collins, Robert Morrison Lofberg (assistant rector, St. James’s, West Hartford), Phoebe Kaelin Oler (associate for children & families, St. Barnabas’, Greenwich), Marta Schoonmaker Rivera Monclova

East Carolina: Matthew Overturf (priest in charge, St. Anne’s, Jacksonville, N.C.), John Sargeant (priest associate, St. Stephen’s, Goldsboro, N.C.)

Kansas: Ryan Ashley Bloyd-Wiseman, Madison Carol Bishop Knoth (assistant priest, St. Andrew’s, Derby), Sarah Louise Shipman (curate, Grace Cathedral, Topeka)

Los Angeles: Hart Thomas Roussel (assisting priest, St. Andrew’s, Fullerton), Margaret Garrison Stivers (parish priest, St. Richard of Chichester, Lake Arrowhead), Michael John Mischler (director of Christian formation, St. Mark’s, Altadena), Karen Dawn James (assisting priest, Epiphany, Oak Park)

Oregon: Clare Wykert (assisting priest, St. James’, Tigard)

Rio Grande: Jerome Tywan Williams

Tennessee: Tabitha Patricia Lewis (vicar, St. Anselm’s, Nashville)

Washington: Antonio Jerome Baxter (assisting priest, Atonement, Washington)

West Texas: Tanner Wayne Ambs (curate, St. Luke’s, San Antonio), Rachel Ann Joiner (curate, St. Mark’s, San Marcos)

Western North Carolina: Kelsey Davis (curate, Cathedral of All Souls, Asheville)

Wisconsin: Nozipho Dlodlo (priest in charge, Northern Highlands Benefice (Ascension, Hayward; Grace, Rice Lake; St. Alban’s, Spooner, St. Luke’s, Springbrook)

Retirements

The Rev. John Doherty as the Episcopal Church in Iowa’s coordinator for convention, Education for Ministry, and small church ministry.

The Rev. Patricia Downing as rector of Trinity and Old Swedes, Wilmington, Del.

The Very Rev. James Harlan as dean of the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity (the American Cathedral), Paris.

The Rev. Canon Robert Phillips as the Diocese of Washington’s canon for leadership development and congregational care.

The Rev. John Pollock as rector of St. Andrew’s, Morehead City, N.C.

The Ven Roger Saterstrom as archdeacon of the Diocese of Tennessee.

The Rev. Gene Wayman as rector of Trinity, Lumberton, N.C.

Closure-Deconsecration

St. Stephen’s, Portand, Ore.