People & Places, June 11

This is the second of two columns from the May 18 edition of TLC.

Appointments

Madison Alexander is director of Camp Henry, Canton, N.C.

The Rev. Alexander Andujar is the Diocese of Southwest Florida’s coordinator for Hispanic and Latino ministries.

The Very Rev. Marla Asson is dean of the Diocese of Nevada’s Northwest Mission District.

The Very Rev. Dane Boston is rector of St. Martin’s, Houston.

The Rev. Jeremy L. Carlson is rector of St. John’s, Southampton, N.Y.

The Rev. Sonia Sullivan Clifton is rector of St. Alban’s, Lexington, S.C.

The Rt. Rev. Maria Griselda Delgado del Carpio is assisting bishop in residence in the Diocese of Southwest Florida.

The Rev. Paul Ehling is vicar of Christ Church, Old Frontenac, Minn.

The Rev. Rachel Endicott is priest in charge of St. James, Pullman, Wash.

Ann Fleming is the Diocese of South Carolina’s canon for congregational development.

The Rt. Rev. Daniel Genovesi is rector of St. Andrew’s, Emporia, Kan.

The Rev. Dillon Green is rector of St. Catherine’s, Chelsea, Ala.

The Rev. Sonia Hodge is deacon at All Saints, Whitman, Mass.

The Rev. Alan James is interim executive officer of the Diocese of the Great Lakes.

The Rev. D.J. Kiessling is rector of Holy Spirit, Harleysville, Pa.

The Rev. Dr. John Maher is long-term supply priest at St. Matthew’s, Chesterfield, Va.

The Rev. Meghan Mazur is rector of St. Timothy’s, Roxborough, Pa.

The Rev. Gabbie Munn is curate for young adult ministry at St. Columb’s, Ridgeland, Miss.

The Rev. Peter Pearson is associate priest in residence at St. Philip’s, New Hope, Pa.

The Rev. Susan Richardson is associate priest in residence at St. Philip’s, New Hope, Pa.

The Rev. Rob Rose is priest in charge of St. John’s, Ouray, Colo.

The Rev. Luke Selles is priest associate at St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Philadelphia.

The Rev. SuzeAnne Silla is bridge priest at Old Donation, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Ted Smith is interim rector of St. Isidore’s, Spring, Texas.

The Rev. Steve Swartzel is rector of Trinity, Orange, Calif.

The Rev. Greg Warren is acting executive director of Camp Mitchell, Morrilton, Ark.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Colorado: Jonah William Phelan Heiser, Michael James Kornelsen, Wendy Anne McAllister, Christina Rutland Salzer

Maine: Kristen Burkholder, Myrna Koonce

New York: Linda Elizabeth Aristondo, Joris Félix Aimé Bürmann, Kevin Booker-Kidd, Brian William Cheney, Joo Young Hong, Danélie Anglade Millien, Harlowe Ren-Ying Zefting

Pennsylvania: Elizabeth Brickle, Renee Coleman, Kyle Evans, James Massey, Evelyn Partridge, Bob Smith

San Diego: Jacob Robling

Spokane: Jeremy Armstrong, Elaine Patrick

Western North Carolina: Cathy Wesson

Priesthood

Nebraska: Michael James Russell Heller

Pennsylvania: Emily Given (rector, Messiah, Lower Gwynedd); Madeleine Harris-Lerew (associate rector, St. Paul’s, Chestnut Hill); Tanya Regli (associate rector, St. David’s, Radnor)

Southwest Florida: Hillary Stewart Peete (director of Christian formation and digital communications, Cathedral of St. Peter, St. Petersburg)