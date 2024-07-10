People & Places, July 10

This is the second of two columns from the June 30 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. William J. Bradbury is bridge priest at St. Stephen’s Memorial, Lynn, Mass.

The Rev. Nathan Carr is the Diocese of Oklahoma’s missioner for strategic development.

The Rev. Rob Crow is priest in charge of St. Augustine’s, St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rev. Bonnie Deyo is interim priest at St. Thomas’, Dubois, Wyo.

The Rev. Silas Engstrom is curate of St. James, Springfield, Mo.

The Rev. John Gitau is priest in charge of St. John’s, Holbrook, Mass.

The Rev. Liz Good is deacon at Trinity Church, Weymouth, Mass.

The Rev. Evan Hierholzer is rector of Holy Spirit, Dripping Springs, Texas.

The Rev. Michael J. Horvath is rector of St. Mary’s, Barnstable, Mass.

The Rev. Susan Keedy is interim rector of St. Luke’s, Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Silas Kotnour is family ministry associate at All Saints, Brookline, Mass.

The Rev. Juliana Lindenberg is rector of St. Stephen’s, Erwin, N.C.

The Rev. Jennifer M. Manis is pastor of Grace and Holy Spirit (Episcopal-ELCA), Cortland, N.Y.

The Rev. Bailey Norman is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Mr. Wiley Parker is the Diocese of Bethlehem’s chancellor.

The Rev. Savannah Ponder is head pastor of the Chapel of St. John the Divine, Saunderstown, R.I.

The Rev. Spencer Reece is vicar of St. Paul’s, Wickford, R.I.

The Rev. Courtney Reid is dean of the Chicago North Deanery in Illinois.

The Rev. James T. Said is vicar of Good Samaritan, Brownsburg, Ind.

The Rev. Kevin Sparrow is rector of St. Anne’s, Conway, S.C.

Mr. Joseph Spielman is the Episcopal Church in Idaho’s minister of Compline.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Mary Brennan Thorpe is the Diocese of Southern Virginia’s interim canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Robby Trammell is vicar of Trinity, Guthrie, Okla.

The Rev. Billy Tweedie is associate pastor of Snowmass Chapel, Snowmass Village, Colo.

The Rev. Cynthia Walter is long-term Sunday supply plus for Grace Memorial, Port Republic, Va.

Retirements

Canon Judi Gregory as the Episcopal Church in Delware’s canon for finance and administration

The Rev. Kenneth Hunter as rector and the Rev. Vicky Hunter as deacon at St. James’, Oneonta, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Debbie Low-Skinner as canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of California.

Deconsecrations-Closures

St. Peter’s, Williston, N.D.