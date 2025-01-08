People & Places, January 8

This is the second of two columns from the December 22 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Kelly Barnhill is assisting clergy at St. James’, Taylor, Texas.

The Rev. Tara Bartal is assistant rector at St. Peter-by-the-Lake, Denver, N.C.

The Rev. Thomas Becker is assistant chaplain at St. Andrew’s School, Middletown, Del.

The Rev. Justin Boyd is rector of Grace, Panama City Beach, Fla.

The Rev. R. John Brockmann is priest in charge of Christ Church, Medway, Mass.

The Rev. Carrie Cabush is priest in charge of St. John’s, Montclair, N.J.

The Rev. Becki Casey is priest in charge of Grace, Stanardsville, and Piedmont Church, Madison, Va.

The Rev. Dorothée Caulfield is parish deacon at St. Gregory’s, Woodstock, N.Y.

The Ven. Mike Choquette is archdeacon of the Diocese of Chicago.

The Rev. Philene Ware Dunn is interim priest at Trinity, Manassas, Va.

The Rev. Dean Einerson is priest in charge of St. Alban’s, Sussex, Wis.

The Rev. Kathy Elliott is pastor of Sunriver Christian Fellowship (All Saints of the Cascades and Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran), Sunriver, Ore.

The Rev. Jason Fortner is priest in charge of St. John’s, Crawfordsville, Ind.

The Rev. Angela Furlong is priest in charge of St. James’, Mount Airy, Md.

The Rev. Canon Rebekah B. Hatch is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s canon for lay and ordained vocations.

The Rev. Timothy Higgins is rector of St. George’s, Sanford, Maine.

The Rev. Martha L. Hubbard is rector of St. Andrew’s, Albany, N.Y.

The Rev. Charity Humm is rector of Trinity Church, St. Mary’s City, Md.

The Rev. Kenneth Hunter is priest in charge of St. Augustine’s, Ilion, N.Y.

The Ven. Denise LaVetty is archdeacon of the Diocese of New York and parish deacon at Incarnation, New York.

The Rev. Jeremy Lucas is rector of St. Paul’s, Steamboat Springs, Colo.

The Rev. Samson Mamour is priest in charge of St. Thomas, Ahoskie, and St. Thomas, Windsor, N.C.

The Rev. Nancee Martin is interim chaplain of the University of the South, Sewanee, Tenn.

The Rev. Karen Matthews is priest in charge of St James, Sonora, and St Matthew’s, San Andreas, Calif.

The Rev. Cameron Nations is the Diocese of Alabama’s canon for vocations.

The Rev. Amy Newell-Large is rector of St. Matthew’s, Parker, Colo.

The Rev. Anders Nilsen is chaplain of the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Tulane University, New Orleans.

The Rev. Jim Pappas is priest in charge of St. Mary Magdalene, Fayetteville, Tenn.

The Rev. Christian Pierce is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Peoria, Ill.

The Rev. Canon Jason Radcliff is a capitular canon of the Diocese of Albany.

The Rev. Mary Rosendale is vicar of St. Paul’s, Hopkinton, and St. Stephen’s, Westborough, Mass.

The Rev. Chip Russell is rector of St. Philip’s, Beulah, Mich.

The Rev. Canon John Scott is a capitular canon of the Diocese of Albany.

The Rev. Steve Sedgewick is interim rector of Trinity, Spruce Pine, N.C.

The Rev. Redmond Self is associate rector at Good Shepherd, Burke, Va.

The Rev. William Stokes is rector of St. James, Lake City, Fla.

The Rev. Bradley J. Sullivan is vicar for Lord of the Streets, Houston.

The Rev. Bo Townsend is interim rector of Ascension, Knoxville, Tenn.

The Rev. Chris Warne is priest in charge of St. John the Baptist, Brownville Junction, Maine.

The Rev. Joseph Wallace-Williams is rector of St. John the Baptist, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Canon Martin Yost is a capitular canon of the Diocese of Albany.

Retirements

The Rev. Sharon Billman as vicar of St. John’s, Parsons, Kan.

The Rev. Canon Lisa Burns as canon for wellness and care and safeguarding minister in the Diocese of Texas

The Rev. Paul Johnson as rector of Church of the Cross, Lake Travis, Texas

Closure

Trinity, Morrisania, Bronx, N.Y.