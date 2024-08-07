People & Places, August 7

This is the second of two columns from the July 28 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Brian Austin, Ph.D., is deacon administrator of Annunciation, Newport, Tenn.

The Very Rev. Rebecca Barnes is dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral, Buffalo, N.Y.

The Rev. Kristin Braun is associate rector of St. David’s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Jody Burnett is rector of St. Paul’s, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Les Carpenter is rector of St. Andrew’s, Rocky Mount, N.C.

The Rev. Chris Cole is priest in charge of St. Dunstan’s, Tulsa.

The Rev. Michael Crandall is deacon in charge of St. George’s, Summerville, S.C.

The Rev. Melina Dezhbod is assistant rector for church growth at St. Elizabeth’s, Ridgewood, N.J.

The Rev. Thomas Early, O.A., is rector of St. John’s By the Campus, Ames, Iowa.

The Rev. Claire Elser is rector of St. Matthew’s, Lincoln, Neb.

The Rev. Deacon Loretta Go is bishop’s chaplain in the Diocese of Missouri.

The Rev. Les Hegwood is rector of St. Philip’s, Jackson, Miss.

The Rev. Teri Hunter is priest in charge of St. John and St. Mark, Albany, Ga.

The Rev. Kenn Katona is rector of St. Alban’s, Newtown Square, Pa.

The Rev. Dan Krutz is interim director of Solomon Episcopal Conference Center, Loranger, La.

Canon Alexandra Leonard is the Diocese of Arizona’s canon for Black ministry.

The Rev. Timothy C. MacDonald is deacon in charge of Nativity, Sarasota, Fla.

The Rev. Matthew McCormick is rector of St. Thomas, North Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. James Medley is rector of Church of the Holy Spirit, Fall River, Mass.

The Rev. Ryan Missel is priest in charge of Christ Church, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The Rev. Pauline Wanjiru Njiru is priest in charge of Grace Chapel, Brockton, Mass.

The Hon. Todd Pittenger is the Diocese of Central Florida’s chancellor.

The Rev. Aaron Rogers is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s and the Vine, Ferguson, Mo.

The Rev. Kije Rwamasirabo is resource priest to Brandywine Collaborative Ministries, Claymont, Del.

The Rev. William Simerly is curate at St. Elizabeth’s, Farragut, Tenn.

The Rev. Marion Sprott is the Diocese of North Carolina’s transition ministry officer.

The Rev. Edward Thornley is rector of St. John the Evangelist, Hingham, Mass.

The Rev. Christina van Liew is assisting priest at All Saints, Fort Worth, Texas.

The Rev. John Wakefield is rector of Epiphany, South Haven, Mich.

Retirements

The Rev. Kit Carlson as rector of All Saints, East Lansing, Mich.

The Rev. Mary Claugus as rector of St. Michael’s, Carmichael, Calif.

The Rev. Nancy Cook as deacon at St. Matthew’s, Benton, Ark.

The Rev. Canon Mike Ehmer as canon to the ordinary of Northwest Texas.

The Rev. Cheryl Lynn Fox as vicar of St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran, Williams, Ariz.

Canon Jo Ann Hardy as canon to the ordinary and chief operating officer of the Diocese of Michigan.

The Rev. Roy Hills as priest in charge of St. James-Santee, McClellanville, S.C.

The Rev. Lisa Hunt as rector of St. Stephen’s, Houston.

The Very Rev. Dr. S. Scott Hunter as dean and rector of Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Detroit.

Canon Steve Hutchinson as the Diocese of Utah’s chancellor and general counsel

The Rev. Richard McKeon as rector of Messiah, Rhinebeck, N.Y.

The Rev. Charles Mercer as rector of St. Mary the Virgin, Baltimore

The Rev. Gwyneth MacKenzie Murphy as priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Granite Springs, N.Y.

The Rev. Elizabeth Sherman as vicar and chaplain of St. Augustine’s-Episcopal Center at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston.

The Very Rev. Michael White as rector of Christ Church, Savannah, Ga.

Merger

St. Martha’s Episcopal Church and Word of Hope Lutheran Church have merged to become Grace United Lutheran Episcopal Church, Lexington, Ky.