People & Places, August 21

This is the first of two columns from the August 18 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Yaa A.K. Addison is associate rector of Grace, Silver Spring, Md.

The Rev. Canon Andrew Arakawa is the Diocese of Hawaii’s canon for ministry formation.

The Rev. Dave Bauec is the Diocese of Wisconsin’s Region A missioner.

The Ven. Bert Bibens is the Diocese of Oklahoma’s archdeacon.

The Rev. Lisa Bornt is interim rector of Good Shepherd, Towson, Md.

The Rev. Mac Brown is rector of St. Bartholomew’s, Pittsboro, N.C.

The Rev. Jody Burnett is rector of St. Paul’s, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Deacon Teri Calinao is curate at St. Mary’s, Green Cove Springs, Fla.

The Rev. Brian Cleary is rector of All Souls, N. Fort Myers, Fla.

The Rev. Sandra Curtis is chaplain at Palmer Trinity School, Miami.

Mr. Keith Daw is the Diocese of Florida’s chief operating officer.

Dr. Colin Donnelly is Virginia Seminary’s assistant professor of church history.

Ms. Katie Forsyth is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s canon for communications.

The Rt. Rev. Daniel Genovesi is rector of St. Andrew’s, Emporia, Kan.

The Rev. Melissa Hartley, Ph.D., is priest associate at Nativity, Huntsville, Ala.

The Rev. Canon Kelley Hudlow is instructor of preaching at Bexley Seabury Seminary.

The Rev. Sean Kim is rector of St. Mary’s, Kansas City, Mo.

The Rev. Esther Kramer is the Diocese of Wisconsin’s Region D missioner.

The Rev. Kyle Mackey is rector of St. Patrick’s, Albany, Ga.

The Rev. Charles Mercer is long-term supply priest at St. James’, Lafayette Square, Baltimore.

The Rev. Eric Miller is rector of St. John’s, Charleston, W.Va.

The Rev. Canon Jason Oden is rector of Indian Hill Episcopal-Presbyterian, Cincinnati.

The Rev. Jimmy Pickett is priest in charge of St. John’s, Athol, and missioner for community, formation, and outreach at Sts. James and Andrew, Greenfield, Mass.

Mr. Eric Ridenour is the Diocese of West Virginia’s chief financial officer.

The Rev. Deacon Audra Ryes is rector of St. Patrick’s, Zachary, La.

Mr. Paul Schutz Jr. is the Episcopal Church in Western Oregon’s director of communications.

The Rev. Jennifer Scott-Jones is rector of Iona-Hope, Ft. Myers, Fla.

Ms. Jessica St. Clair Smith is Diocese of Upper South Carolina’s director of communications and marketing.

The Rev. Sarah Smith is head chaplain at Holland Hall School and associate priest at Christ Church, Tulsa, Okla.

The Rev. Brian Staude is rector of St. James, Manitowoc, Wis.

Mr. Mark Sullivan is office administrator for the Diocese of the Great Lakes.

The Rev. Michael Sweeney is priest in charge of Christ Church, Guilford, Conn.

The Rev. Jana Troutman-Miller is the Diocese of Wisconsin’s Region E missioner.

The Rev. Dr. Herschel V.E. Wade III is associate for discipleship at Redeemer, Cincinnati.

The Rev. Nathan Webb is interim rector of St. Matthias, Athens, and vicar at St. James on the Lake, Kemp, Texas.

The Rev. Preston Yancey is interim associate rector of St. Paul’s, Waco, Texas.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Central New York: Edwin Way

Louisiana: Less Mut

New Hampshire: Nicole Benevenia, A.J. Boots

Northern Indiana: Thomas Anthony Gresik

Western New York: Phil Cunningham, Rich Inserra, Jeffrey Tooke

Priesthood

Atlanta: Caroline Mae Carter (assistant rector of St. Paul’s Memorial, Charlottesville, Va.), Kathryn Claire Crewdson (middle school chaplain, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School, Atlanta), Robert James Farrow (priest in charge, St. Nicholas, Hamilton, Ga.), Christopher P. McAbee (associate rector, St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Jackson, Miss.)

California: Erin Wiens (assisting clergy, St. Paul’s, San Rafael)

Central Pennsylvania: Kevin Matthew Lowe (assisting clergy, St. John’s, Bellefonte)

Easton: Stephanie Bernadette Clayville (vicar, St. Mary the Virgin, Pocomoke City, Md.)

Indianapolis: Cory Irwin (curate, St. Paul’s, New Albany and St. Paul’s, Jeffersonville, Ind.)

Maryland: Connie Thompson Bowman, Karin Jori Ekholm (curate, Christ Church, Georgetown, Washington, D.C.), Kristen Elizabeth Paul (rector, Christ Church, Natchitoches, La.), Natalie Deloris Tinner

New Hampshire: Joe Rose (associate rector, St. James’s, West Hartford, Conn.)

Northwest Texas: Zachary John Bartkus (curate, All Saints,’ Fort Worth)

Washington: Aaron Robert Dunn (associate rector, Grace Church, Silver Spring, Md.), Mary Caitlin Frazier (curate, St. Mark’s, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.)

West Missouri: Silas Engstrom (curate, St. James, Springfield), Katherine Louise Mansfield (curate, Christ Church, Springfield)

West Virginia: Marilou McClung, William Bill Sigler (priest in charge, Good Shepherd, Hansford), Martina Steiner Unger, Scott Williams

Wisconsin: Rob Davis, Hunter Farrow, Meredith Harmon (assisting clergy, St. Paul’s, Watertown), Ryan Robinson-Delaney (assisting clergy, St. Mary’s, Dousman), Chris Warne