People & Places, April 23

This is the first of two columns from the April 20 edition of TLC. Ordinations will appear in the next column.

Appointments

The Ven. Ellen Adams is archdeacon of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s Northeast and Southeast regions.

The Rev. Moses Kumar Bollam is priest in charge of St. John’s, Springfield Gardens, and Resurrection, Richmond Hill, N.Y.

The Rev. Marcia Callendar is deacon at St. Michael’s, New York.

Samantha Clare is coordinator of Forma Evangelism, Virginia Theological Seminary.

The Rev. Stephanie Clayville is rector of St. Mary the Virgin, Pocomoke City, Md.

The Rev. Michael Delany is priest in charge of St. James of Jerusalem, Long Beach, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Mikayla Dunfee is rector of St. Hubert’s, Kirtland Hills, Ohio.

The Rev. Kassinda Ellis is priest in charge of Christ Church, Las Vegas.

The Rev. Marian Fortner is interim rector of St. Paul’s, New Orleans, La.

The Rev. Jamie George is rector of St. Margaret’s, San Antonio.

The Rev. Mike Girlinghouse is vicar of Lutheran Campus Ministry-Canterbury, Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Ariz.

The Very Rev. Canon Dr. Jeunée Godsey is the Diocese of Southern Virginia’s canon for congregational development.

The Rev. Dr. Zachary Guiliano is rector of Emmanuel Memorial, Champaign, Ill.

The Rev. Jane Milliken Hague is interim priest in charge of St. Mary the Virgin, Falmouth, Maine.

The Rev. Kendall Haynes is rector of St. Andrew’s, Seattle.

The Rev. David Jackson is the Diocese of Hawaii’s coordinator for youth ministry.

The Rev. Charlotte Johnson is rector of Our Saviour, Chicago.

The Rev. Canon Becca Kello is the Diocese of Lexington’s canon missioner.

The Rev. Joe Klenzmann is deacon at Epiphany, Henrico, Va.

Katie Knowles is the Diocese of Western North Carolina’s director of communications and media specialist.

The Rev. John Jackson Lynch is vicar of St. Mary’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Ven. Bonnie Matthews is archdeacon of the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s North Central and South Central regions.

The Rev. Michelle Meech is Rockland County Missioner for the Diocese of New York.

The Rev. Darius Mojallali is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Cambridge, N.Y.

The Rev. Stephen Morris is interim priest at St. Stephen’s & St. Martin’s, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. Kevin Olds is the Episcopal Church in Connecticut’s canon for congregations and transitions.

The Rev. Sarah Phelps is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Cary, N.C.

The Rev. Juan Quevado-Bosch is priest in charge of Holyrood/Santa Cruz, New York.

The Rev. Robert A. Rhodes is interim priest at Epiphany, Las Vegas.

The Rev. Pedro Rodriguez Jr. is deacon at All Saints’, Bronx, N.Y.

The Rev. Canon Susana Santibanez is vicar of Iglesia de Episcopal Santa Maria, Phoenix.

The Rev. Steve Schunk is rector of St. Mary-in-the-Highlands, Cold Spring, N.Y.

The Very Rev. Samuel Sheridan is rector of St. Paul’s, Petersburg, Va.

The Rev Forbes Sirmon is rector of Holy Nativity, Panama City, Fla.

The Rev. Ann Strazza is rector of All Saints’, Scotch Plains, N.J.

The Rev. Brooklin Taylor is clergy resident at Redeemer, Hyde Park, Ohio.

The Rev. Benjamin Twinamaani is priest in charge of St. Elizabeth’s, Zephyrhills, Fla.

The Rev. Marisa Vogel is rector of St. John’s, Decatur, Ill.

The Rev. Robin Woodberry is rector of Christ Church, Warren, Ohio.

The Rev. Ryan Zavacky is associate rector for faith formation at St. Stephen’s, Orinda, Calif.