People and Places, Sept. 17

This is the second of two columns from the August 17 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Toni Álvarez is associate rector for Latino ministry and Christian formation at St. Michael and All Angels/San Miguel y Todos los Ángeles, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Sara Arnette is associate rector at Emmanuel, Southern Pines, N.C.

The Rev. Zach Berry is curate of St. George’s, Nashville.

The Rev. Donna Brackett is deacon at St. Christopher’s, Houston.

The Rev. Stephen Bragaw is rector of St. Peter’s, New Kent, Va.

The Rev. Ford Brooks is deacon at Trinity, Chambersburg, Pa.

The Rev. Sarah Carver is associate rector of St Peter’s, Greenville, S.C.

The Rev. Gus Chrysson is associate rector of St. Andrew’s, Greensboro, N.C.

The Rev. Sarah Condon is priest associate for women’s ministry at St. George’s, Nashville.

The Rev. Tom Crittenden is interim rector of Calvary, Front Royal, Va.

The Rev. Judy Davis is interim associate rector at Grace, Kilmarnock, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Filemón Díaz is priest in charge of Trinity Cathedral, San Jose, Calif.

The Rev. Drew Downey is deacon at Christ Church, Glen Allen, Va.

The Rev. Erika Esseim is rector of St. Francis’, Willow Glen, Calif.

The Rev. Kim Fox is rector of St. Mary’s Whitechapel and Trinity, Lancaster, Va.

The Rev. Stephanie Green is priest in charge at Good Shepherd, Belmont, Calif.

The Ven. Laura Harbaugh is deacon at St. Peter’s, Salisbury, Md.

The Rev. Keith Johnson is associate rector for pastoral care at Redeemer, Baltimore.

The Rev. Pierce W. Klemmt is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Centreville, Md.

The Rev. Garrett Lane is assistant rector at St. Alban’s, Waco, Texas.

The Rev. Allison Lee is rector of All Saints’, Omaha, Neb.

The Rev. Kara Leslie is rector of Messiah, Gonzales, Texas.

The Rev. Johanna Marcure is rector of Zion, Charles Town, W. Va.

The Rev. Mark McDonald is interim rector of St. Mary’s, Bellville, Texas.

The Rev. Derek Miller is rector of St. John’s, Ellicott City, Md.

The Rev. Louis-Patrick Mua is assistant to the rector at St. Mary’s, High Point, N.C.

The Rev. Joani Peacock is interim rector at Ascension, Advance, N.C.

The Rev. Meredith Rogers is deacon in charge of St. Barnabas, Denver.

The Rev. Kris Rose is deacon in charge of St. Peter’s, Port Royal, Va.

The Rev. Stacey Sands is deacon at All Saints, Pleasant Ridge, Ohio.

The Very Rev. Michael Shaffer is rector of St. Mark’s, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Susan P. Sloan is interim rector of St. Matthew’s, Madison, Ala.

The Rev. Clare Stern-Burbano is curate for campus ministry at Canterbury House K-State, Manhattan, Kan.

The Rev. Mary Sulerud is interim rector of Grace, Elkridge, Md.

The Rev. Tim Swan is rector of Grace, San Antonio.

The Rev. Victoria Umana is vicar of Christ the King, Alief, Houston.

The Rev. Erin Jean Warde is seasonal chaplain at Christ Church, Charlevoix, Mich.

Retirements

The Rev. Tom Hampson as deacon at St. John’s, Lodi, Calif.

The Rev. Tom Jones as rector of Holy Spirit, Bellevue, Neb.

The Rev. Joan Killian as associate rector at Christ Church, Charlotte, N.C.

The Rev. Andrew Merrow as rector of St. Mary’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Thomas Morris as interim rector of St. Aidan’s, Cypress, Texas.

The Rev. Dale Plummer as rector of St. Christopher’s, Midwest City, Okla., and the Diocese of Oklahoma’s military missioner.

The Rev. Margaret Rose as deputy to the Presiding Bishop for ecumenical and interreligious relations

The Rev. Chris Schuller as rector of St. Timothy’s, Henderson, Nev.

The Rev. Canon Mary Brennan Thorpe as the Diocese of Southern Virginia’s interim canon to the ordinary.

The Rev. Mark Wilkinson as rector of St. Paul’s, Katy, Texas.

The Rev. Canon Bruce Woodcock as the Episcopal Church’s partnership officer for Asia and the Pacific and parish priest at St. John’s in the Wilderness, Stony Point, N.Y.

Closures-Deconsecrations

Christ Church, Wellsburg, W. Va.

St. Andrew’s Chapel, Chicago