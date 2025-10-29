People and Places, October 29

This is the first of two columns from the October 19 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Peter Antoci is rector of St. Mary’s, Aquasco, and St. Paul’s, Baden, Md.

The Revs. Joe and Kay Ashby are extended supply priests at St. Paul’s, Canton, Ohio.

The Rev. Van Bankston is interim rector of St. John the Baptist, Thomaston, Maine.

The Rev. Dr. J. Barrington Bates is priest in charge of Nativity, Boyne City, Mich.

The Rev. Dr. Benjamin Brenkert is priest in charge of St. Ann’s, Sayville, N.Y.

The Rev. Terrence Buckley is priest in charge of St. Andrew, Staten Island, N.Y.

The Rev. John Burton is priest in charge of Our Father, Hulls Cove, Maine.

The Rev. Jackie Cameron is priest in charge of St. John’s, Niantic, Conn.

The Rev. J. Clarkson is rector of All Saints, Loveland, Colo.

The Rev. Mary Catherine Cole is rector of Holy Spirit, Mars Hill, N.C.

The Rev. Hannah Elyse Cornthwaite is priest in charge of Holy Innocents, San Francisco.

The Rev. Will Crist is interim rector of St. Mary’s, Laguna Beach, Calif.

The Rev. Marilyn Duggar is vicar of St. Mark’s, Nenana, Alaska.

The Rev. Eleanor Ellsworth is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Chestertown, Md.

The Rev. Sinclair (Skippy) Ender is rector of Christ Church, North Conway, N.H.

The Rev. David Faulkner is associate rector for worship and liturgy at St. Michael and All Angels, Dallas.

The Rev. Joan Grant is interim rector of St. Matthias, Asheville, N.C.

The Rev. Elizabeth Hadaway is priest in charge of St. Mark’s, North Tonawanda, N.Y.

The Rev. Rachel Jagielski Harrison is rector of St. James, Painesville, Ohio.

The Rev. Audrey Hasselbrook is transitional rector of St. James, Montclair, N.J.

The Rev. Caroline Howard is the Diocese of Kansas’ creation care missioner.

The Rev. Denise Hudspeth is priest in residence at Advent, Palm City, Fla.

The Rev. Kelsey Hutto-Ford is priest in charge of St. John’s, Bedford, Ind.

The Rev. Elizabeth Ivell is priest in charge of Messiah, Chatham, N.J.

The Rev. Allen M. Junek is associate rector at Palmer Memorial, Houston.

The Rev. Ann Kidder is parish priest at St. Andrew’s, Seal Cove, Maine.

The Rev. Michael Lager is rector of St. Peter’s, Lakewood, Ohio.

The Very Rev. Warren Leibovitch is the Diocese of Arkansas’ canon for congregational vitality.

The Rev. Vickie McDonald is priest in charge of St. David’s, Englewood, Fla.

The Rev. Kathryn McKey-Dunar is rector of Trinity, Nichols, Trumbull, Conn.

The Very Rev. Dr. Richard Miles is priest in charge of St. John’s Chapel, Del Monte, Calif.

The Rev. Lee Miller is priest in charge of Annunciation, Anna Maria Island, Fla.

The Rev. Olabanji Onamuti is priest in charge of Christ Church, West River, Md.

The Rev. Thom Peters is priest associate at Christ Church, Christiana Hundred, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Canon Brian Ponder is the Diocese of Kentucky’s canon for formation.

The Rev. Stephen Reed is rector of St. Matthew’s, Fairbanks, Alaska.

The Rev. Matthew Scott is rector of St. Paul’s, Brunswick, Maine.

The Rev. Nathan Self is curate of St. Peter’s, Lakewood, Ohio.

The Rev. Michelle Simmons is locum tenens at Good Shepherd, Lookout Mountain, Tenn.

The Rev. John Simpson is rector of Grace, Morganton, N.C.

The Rev. Rick Swanson is rector of St. John’s, Hagerstown, Md.

The Rev. Bill Terry is vicar of Mount Olivet, Algiers, and St. Mark’s, Harvey, La.

The Rev. Peter Thompson is interim rector of St. Bartholomew’s, New York.

The Rev. Robby Trammell is vicar of Trinity, Guthrie, Okla.

The Rev. Kristin P.R. Wickersham, SCP, is priest in charge of Epiphany, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Karla Woggon is transitional priest in charge of Christ Church, Sparta, N.C.

The Rev. Matt Woollett is interim rector of Ascension, Lafayette, La.

The Rev. Laurie Wurm is rector of St. Peter’s, Philadelphia.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Connecticut: Gabriel Charles LePage

Georgia: Angela Dawn Shelley

Virginia: Jackson Davey, Bartolo Natoli, Theodore Renaud

Priesthood

Hawaii: William Joseph Heran

Southwest Florida: Caroline Foil Devitt (curate, St. John’s, Tampa), Anna Kristina Hodge (assistant rector, Holy Innocents, Valrico)

Wyoming: Lloyd Allen Doyle IV (assistant priest, St. Matthew’s Cathedral, Laramie, and director of Canterbury Fellowship, University of Wyoming)

Receptions

South Carolina: The Rev. David Hudspeth (from the Anglican Church in North America)