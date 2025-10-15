People and Places, October 15

Appointments

The Rev. Enoch Adams Jr. is priest in charge of Epiphany, Kivalina, Alaska.

The Rev. Mike Alford is interim rector of Ascension, Hickory, N.C.

The Rev. Joyce Corbin Allen is bridge priest at Holy Family, Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Rt. Rev. Abraham Allende is interim rector of St. John’s, Youngstown, Ohio.

The Rev. Robert Black is rector of Grace and St. Stephen’s, Colorado Spring, Colo.

The Rev. Ryan Bloyd-Wiseman is priest in charge of Emmanuel, Winchester, Ky.

Richard Bombach is interim executive director of St. Crispin’s Conference Center, Wewoka, Okla.

The Rev. Lex Breckinridge is interim rector of Trinity, New Orleans.

The Rev. Winnie Smith Cavanaugh is associate rector for family ministry at Christ Church, Raleigh, N.C.

The Rev. Christopher Chase is interim rector of St. James, San Francisco.

The Rev. Robert Childers is interim rector of St. Augustine’s, Metairie, La.

The Rev. Richard Clark is rector of St. Andrew’s, Kent, Conn.

The Rev. Dr. Joshua Daniel is interim rector of St. Columba’s, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Susan Daughtry is rector of Grace, Minneapolis.

The Rev. Dr. Christopher Dreisbach is interim rector of All Saints’, New York.

The Rev. Christopher (CJ) Duffy is priest in charge of Holy Family, Park Forest, Ill.

The Rev. Adreano Fuentes is vicar of Christo Rey, Chicago.

The Rev. Tom Furrer is pastor of Christ Church, Kent, Ohio.

The Rev. Megan Anderson Gartin is rector of St. Michael’s, Carmichael, Calif.

The Rev. Andrew Gordon is rector of St. Mark’s, LaGrange, Ga.

The Rt. Rev. Anne Hodges-Copple is assisting bishop in the Diocese of the Great Lakes.

The Rev. Christopher Hofer is priest in charge of Grace, Mansfield, Ohio.

The Rev. Bill Holly is interim rector of Christ Church, Tulsa, Okla.

Josh Hornbeck is the Diocese of Olympia’s canon for communications.

The Rev. Dana Jean is priest in charge of Trinity, Marshall, Texas.

The Rev. Harry Jenkins is priest in residence at St. Michael’s, Mandeville, La.

The Rev. Suzie Johnston is deacon at the Advent, Nashville, Tenn.

The Rev. Cabell Jones is deacon at Emmanuel, Brook Hill, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Jose Martinez is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, New Haven, Conn.

The Rev. Luke Martinez is priest in charge of Church of the Saviour, Hanford, Calif.

The Rev. Brian Matias is deacon in charge of Grace, New Lenox, Ill.

The Rev. Marc McDonald is rector of St. Luke’s, Prescott, Ariz.

The Rev. Benjamin Newland is rector of St. Paul’s, Henderson, Ky.

The Rev. Scott Nonken is priest in charge of St. Vincent’s, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

The Rev. Chris O’Connor is priest in charge of Holy Apostles, Perry, and St. Luke’s, Holley, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. Suzan Olson is associate rector for pastoral care at St. Thomas, Overland Park, Kan.

The Rev. Jeffrey Samuel is priest in charge of Holy Trinity, Hicksville, N.Y.

The Rev. Mark Santucci is rector of Grace, Yantic, Conn.

The Rev. Delaney Schlake-Kruse is rector of St. Mark’s, Saint Louis.

The Rev. Ann Schutz is supply priest at St. John the Divine, Moorhead, Minn.

The Rev. Canon James Stambaugh is the Diocese of Pennsylvania’s canon for parish development, planting, engagement, and Communion partnerships.

The Rev. Pauline Standley is interim pastor of Holy Cross, Kentwood, Mich.

The Rev. Jonathan Stepp is priest in charge of St. Alban’s, Hickory, N.C.

The Rev. Hannah Lee Sung is curate at ‘Iolani School, Honolulu.

The Rev. John Watson is priest in charge of St. Athanasius, Echo Park, Los Angeles

The Rev. Chuck Weiss is interim rector of Christ Church, North Hills, Pittsburgh.

The Rev. Gregory Welin is rector of St. Paul’s, Wallingford, Conn.

The Rev. Stephanie Werner is deacon at St. Paul’s, Hanover, Va.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Connecticut: George Albert Black Jr., Allison Noel Brown, Diane Carol Kyle, Maggie Ann Labinski

Priesthood

Arizona: Samantha Christopher, Daniel Collier, Alex Swain

Central Florida: Wesny Dubic (priest assistant, St. James, Ormond Beach), Stephen Feibelman (curate, All Saints, Winter Park)

Florida: Catherine Montgomery (outreach administrator, St. Mary’s, Jacksonville)

Maine: Jonathan Lockhart Radtke (assisting priest, Trinity, Portland)

Michigan: Erica Christine Benson

Northern California: William D. Glenn

Southern Ohio: Gregory Williams (curate, St. Barnabas, Montgomery)

Wisconsin: Jennifer Lynn McCombe

Retirements

The Rev. Trevor Babb as rector of Christ Church, New Brighton, Staten Island, N.Y.

The Rev. Allison Cornell as rector of St. Stephen’s, Sierra Vista, Ariz.

The Rev. Patti Davis as deacon at Christ Church, Savannah, Ga.

The Rev. Anne Grizzle as chaplain at Boys Home of Virginia, Covington, Va.

The Rev. Tom Hotchkiss as vicar of Good Shepherd, Dallas.

The Rev. Ledlie Laughlin as rector of St. Columba’s, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Patty Mouer as rector of St. Luke’s, Asheville, N.C.

The Rev. Lynn Orville as rector of All Saints, Gastonia, N.C.

The Rev. Rand Reasoner as rector of Prince of Peace, Woodland Hills, Calif.

Closures-Deconsecrations

All Saints’, Staten Island, New York

Good Shepherd, Bristol, Conn.

St. Andrew’s, Destin, Fla.

St. John’s, Kingston, N.Y.

St. John’s, Marysville, Calif.

St. Paul’s, McHenry, Ill.

St. Philip the Evangelist, Washington, D.C.

St. Thaddaeus, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Transfiguration, Buckhannon, W. Va.