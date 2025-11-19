People and Places, Nov. 19

This is the second of two columns from the October 19 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Robert Armidon is priest in charge of Holy Cross, Warrensburg, N.Y.

The Rev. Kimberlee Auletta is vicar of Nativity, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Rev. Tara Bartal is priest in charge of All Saints, Gastonia, N.C.

The Rev. Betsy Baumgarten is associate priest at the Cathedral of All Souls, Asheville, N.C.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Dee Wellington Bright Sr. is an honorary canon of Trinity Cathedral, Monrovia, Liberia.

The Rev. Drew Bunting is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Rev. Lisa Busby is rector of St. Stephen’s, Schenectady, N.Y.

The Rev. Julian Campbell is rector of Good Shepherd, Wichita, Kan.

The Rev. Michael Coburn is vicar of Holy Cross, Edgewood, N.M.

The Rev. Elliot Conrad is priest in charge of Christ Church, Bellport, N.Y.

The Rev. Sidnie Crawford is parish priest of Christ Church, Stroudsburg, Pa.

The Rev. Amy Crowe is priest in charge of Trinity By-the-Sea, Mahalo, Hawaii.

The Rev. Maurice Dyer is canon to the Bishop Suffragan for Armed Forces and Federal Ministries.

The Rev. Katie Emery is pastor in charge of St. Ambrose, Boulder, Colo.

The Rev. José (Cuco) Escalera is priest in charge of St. James, Oklahoma City.

The Rev. Ruth Ferguson is rector of St. John’s, Bellefonte, Pa.

The Rev. Russell Griffin, SSC, is priest in charge of Good Shepherd, Berlin, N.J.

The Rev. Matt Handi is rector of St. Peter’s, Milford, Conn.

The Rev. Paul Hartt is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Port Salerno, Fla.

The Rev. Ramona Hayes is rector of St. Paul’s, Brookings, S.D.

The Rev. Betty Hudson is interim priest at Wye Parish (Old Wye Church, Wye Mills, and St. Luke’s Chapel, Queenstown, Md.)

The Rev. Dr. Frank Hughes is priest in residence at Redeemer, Ruston, La.

The Rt. Rev. Johncy Itty is priest in charge of St. Boniface, Lindenhurst, N.Y.

The Rev. Micah Jackson is priest in charge of Grace, Oak Park, Ill.

The Rev. Paul Keene is canon for parish life at St. John’s Cathedral, Denver.

The Rev. Martha Korienek is interim priest in charge of St. Francis, Turlock, Calif.

The Rev. Andrew Lazo is associate rector at St. John’s, Tampa, Fla.

The Rev. Michael Long is priest in charge of Epiphany, Burnet, Texas.

Louisa McKellaston is the Episcopal Church’s leadership development officer.

The Rev. Natividad (Naty) Menjivar is associate rector of St. Dunstan’s, Houston.

The Rev. Deke Miller is rector of St. Elizabeth’s, Sebastian, Fla.

The Rev. Pam Miller is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, The Dalles, Ore.

The Rev. Donald Perschall is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Palmetto, Fla.

The Rev. Jay Phelan is interim rector of Ascension, Stillwater, Minn.

The Rev. Dr. Lynne Powell is curate of St. Mary’s, Galena, Kan.

The Rev. Heather Rose is rector of the Episcopal Church in Lincoln County, N.M. (Holy Mount, Ruidoso; St. Anne’s, Glencoe; and St. Matthias, Carrizozo).

The Rev. Jenny Scott-Jones is rector of Iona-Hope, Fort Myers, Fla.

The Rev. Christina Selzer is curate of Holy Communion, Memphis, Tenn.

The Rev. Margo Simple is clergy in charge of Good Shepherd, Venetie, Alaska.

The Rev. Rich Snow is vicar of St. Michael’s, Pineville, La.

The Rev. Christopher Szarke is rector of St. Luke’s, Kearney, Neb.

The Rev. Joanne Tetrault is assistant pastor at Holy Apostles & St. Stephen, Arbutus, Md.

The Rev. Richard Towers is interim priest at St. Peter’s, Geneva, N.Y.

The Rev. Meghan (Mo) Trimm is missioner at St. Stephen’s, Escabana, Mich.

The Rev. Kurt Wiesner is rector of Trinity, Marble Falls, Texas.

The Rt. Rev. Dean Wolfe is bishop in residence at St. Michael and All Angels, Dallas.

The Rev. Matthew Wright is rector of St. Gregory’s, Woodstock, N.Y.

The Rev. Martin Yost is rector of St. Paul’s, Troy, N.Y.

Retirements

The Rev. Zenetta Armstrong as rector of Holy Spirit, Mattapan, Mass.

The Rev. Robert Dekker as supply priest at Trinity, Anderson, Indiana.

The Rev. Dr. W. Foster Eich as priest associate at St. Bartholomew’s, Florence, Ala.

The Rev. Stacey Gerhart as priest in charge of St. Thomas,’ Sioux City, Iowa.

The Rev. Ed Hunt as rector of Holy Trinity, Onancock, Va.

The Rev. Will Mebane as rector of St. Barnabas’, Falmouth, Mass.

The Rev. Susanne Methven as chaplain at St. Simeon’s Senior Community, Tulsa, Okla.

The Rev. Deborah Phillips as rector of Grace, Salem, Mass.

The Rev. Jane Stewart as priest in charge of New Song, Coralville, Iowa.

The Rev. Hau’oli Tomoso as vicar of Holy Innocents, Lāhainā, and Trinity By-the-Sea, Kīhei, Hawaii.

The Rev. Canon Tamsen Whistler as priest in charge of Trinity, St. Charles, Mo.

The Rev. Canon Paul Williams as subdean of Trinity, Columbus, Ohio.

Closures-Deconsecrations

St. Andrew’s, Petersburg, Alaska