People and Places, May 28

This is the first of two columns from the May 18 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Jenn Allen is rector of Trinity, Lawrence, Kan.

The Rev. Devon Anderson is interim rector of St. Paul’s, Indianapolis.

The Rev. R. Winston Arthur is rector of St. Paul’s, Newnan, Ga.

The Rev. Mary Bargiel is long-term supply priest at St. Stephen’s, New Harmony, Ind.

The Rev. Dr. Rebecca Bridges is priest in charge of Resurrection, Loudon, Tenn.

The Rev. Catherine Carpenter is rector of St. Andrew’s, Valparaiso, Ind.

The Rev. Dr. Lynn Collins is interim priest at Trinity and St. Mary’s Whitechapel, Lancaster, Va.

The Rev. Joe Dewey is rector of Christ Church, San Antonio.

The Rev. Paul Elliot is interim rector of St. Alban’s, Hoover, Ala.

The Rev. Greg Farrand is rector of St. Luke’s, Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Tim Fulop is rector of St. Paul’s, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. David Green is priest in residence at Trinity, Gulph Mills, Pa.

The Rev. Diane Hill is priest in charge of St. John’s, Suffolk, Va.

The Rev. Darlene Jackson is deacon at Emmanuel, Hampton, Va.

The Rev. Keith Josey is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Norfolk, Va.

The Rev. William Lytle is rector of Christ Church, Hudson, N.Y.

The Rev. Jorge Martinez is vicar of St. Gabriel’s, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Gavin McAdam is rector of St. Luke’s, Dallas.

The Rev. Joseph Oloimooja is priest in charge of Holy Faith, Inglewood, Calif.

The Rev. John Reardon is priest in charge of St. John’s, Frostburg, Md.

The Rev. James Robertson is priest in charge of Holy Apostles and the Mediator, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Canon Joann Saylors is the Diocese of Pittsburgh’s canon to the ordinary for mission, vitality, and administration.

The Rev. Erin Betz Shank is rector of Middleham and St. Peter’s, Lusby, Md.

The Rev. Nancy Slavin is deacon at St. Francis, Fortuna, Calif.

The Rev. Mary Staley is interim priest at Trinity, Fredericksburg, Va.

Dr. Rachel Toombs is assistant professor of Old Testament at Church Divinity School of the Pacific.

The Rev. Greg Wilson is rector of Grace, Wilmington, Del.

Reception

West Virginia: James Offenberger (from the Roman Catholic Church)

Retirements

The Rev. James Blagg as vicar of St. John’s, Durant, Okla.

The Rev. Charles Brock as rector of St. James’, Mount Vernon, Va.

The Rev. Monica Carlson as rector of Epiphany, Leeds, Ala.

The Rev. Marge Doyle as rector of St. Alban’s, Hoover, Ala.

The Rev. Margery Kennelly as associate rector at St. George’s, Nashville.

The Rev. Catherine Kerr as Sunday missioner at St. James the Greater, Bristol, Pa.

The Rev. Ned Sherrill as chaplain at Church Farm School, Exton, Pa.

The Rev. Sharon Watts as rector of Grace, New Market, Md.

Retirement Correction

The Rev. Kevin P.J. Coffey as rector of Atonement, Fair Lawn, N.J.