People and Places, March 5

This is the second of two columns from the January 12 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Susan Anderson-Smith is priest in charge of Christ the Good Shepherd, Los Angeles.

The Rev. Christian Baron is priest in charge of All Saints, Pleasant Ridge, Cincinnati.

The Rev. Canon Curt Benham is the Diocese of Florida’s regional canon for the River Region.

The Rev. Hugh Brown is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Simeon, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Walter Brownridge is transition priest at Christ Church, Montpelier, Va.

The Rev. James Brzezinski is rector of Grace, Carlsbad, N.M.

Patricia Cope-Levy is youth missioner of the Diocese of Southwestern Virginia.

The Rev. Courtney Davis-Shoemaker is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Will Dickinson is the Diocese of Virginia’s minister for transitions.

The Very Rev. Lee Domenick is dean of St. Alban’s Cathedral, Kenora, Ontario, Canada.

The Rev. Robert Flick is priest in charge of St. Michael’s, La Marque, Texas.

The Rev. Andrew Goldhor is rector of Good Shepherd, Watertown, Mass.

The Rev. James (Jimmy) Grace is rector of St. Andrew’s, Houston.

The Rev. Stephen Haggerty is rector of St. David’s, Ashburn, Va.

The Rev. Dr. Anne Hartley is rector of All Saints, South Burlington, and St. Paul’s, Vergennes, Vt.

The Rev. Thomas Heard is priest associate at Christ Church Cathedral, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Bill Holly is interim vicar of Christ Church, Tulsa, Okla.

The Rev. Lynda Hurt is parish deacon at Good Shepherd, Kansas City, Mo.

The Rev. David Johnson is priest associate at St. Paul’s, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Ron Keel is interim rector of St. John’s, Springfield, Mo.

The Rev. David P. Kendrick is rector of St. Monica and St. James, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Morgan Mercer Ladd is associate rector of St. Paul’s, Kansas City, Mo.

The Rev. Kathy Lawler is long-term supply priest at St. Aidan’s, Alden, N.Y.

The Rev. J. Barrett Lee is rector of St. Mark’s, Coldwater, Mich.

The Rev. Matthew Machowski is rector of St. Stephen’s, Coconut Grove, Fla.

The Rev. Katie Beth Miksa is rector of Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd, Parkersburg, W.Va.

The Rev. Joe Mitchell is rector of the Advocate, Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Rev. Thomas Morris is interim rector of St. Aidan’s, Cypress, Texas.

The Rev. Lisa Nielson is dean of the West Harris Convocation in the Diocese of Texas.

The Rev. Catherine Powell is priest associate at St. Andrew’s on the Sound, Wilmington, N.C.

Mary Grace Puszka is communications manager for Episcopal Divinity School.

The Ven. Linda Ricker is archdeacon of the Diocese of Southwestern Virginia.

The Rev. MacIvan Rogers is priest in charge of St. James, Kingsessing, Pa.

The Very Rev. Serena Sides is dean and rector of Christ Church Cathedral, Nashville, Tenn.

The Rev. Melanie Slane is the Diocese of Southern Ohio’s transition minister.

The Rev. Nathan Speck-Ewer is long-term supply clergy at Church of the Cross, Lake Travis, Texas.

The Rev. Mary Tororeiy is rector of St. Mary’s, Lompoc, Calif.

The Rev. Katherine Tuttle is director of parish life and membership at Palmer Memorial, Houston.

The Rev. Dawna Wall is rector of St. John’s, Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada.

The Rev. Rohani Weger is rector of Holy Trinity, Port Neches, Texas.

The Rev. Anisa Willis is assisting priest at Good Shepherd, Lexington, Ky.

The Rev. Canon Joseph Woodfin is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of East Tennessee.

The Rev. Lisa Work is rector of Christ Memorial, Danville, Pa.

Retirements

The Rev. George Adamik as rector of St. Paul’s, Cary, N.C.

The Ven. Betsy Blake Bennet as archdeacon of the Diocese of Nebraska

The Rev. Mary Caucutt as rector of Christ Church, Cody, Wyo.

The Rev. Barbara Anne Fisher as rector of St. Paul’s, Richmond, Ind.

The Rev. Bruce Gray as rector of Holy Family, Fishers, Ind.

Canon Janet Kawamoto as editor of The Episcopal News in the Diocese of Los Angeles

The Rev. Stephen Vafis as rector of St. Stephen’s, Colusa, Calif.

Canon Craig Wirth as the Diocese of Utah’s communications director