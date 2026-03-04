People and Places, March 4

This is the second of two columns from the February 8 edition of TLC. It includes appointments, retirements, and church closures.

Appointments

The Rev. Matt Ainsley is rector of Ascension, Lafayette, La.

The Rev. Erica Andersen is vicar of St. John the Apostle, Pottsboro, Texas.

Sam Armstrong is assistant chaplain at Heathwood Hall School, Columbia, S.C.

The Rev. Canon JJ Bernal is interim vicar of St. Stephen’s, Sierra Vista, Ariz.

The Rev. Ryan Boettcher is associate rector at Good Shepherd, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Elizabeth Brinkley is associate rector at Christ Church, Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Tiffany Clark is associate priest for adult formation and parish groups at Christ Church, Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Suzanne Coles is rector of Christ Church, Riverton, N.J.

The Rev. Daniel J. Collier is associate rector at All Saints,’ Phoenix.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Joel Daniels is canon theologian of the Diocese of Pennsylvania.

The Rev. Dr. Karin L. Ekholm is associate rector at St. George’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Amber Evans is rector of Holy Family, Half Moon Bay, Calif.

The Rev. Stephen Feibelman is rector of All Saints, Enterprise, Fla.

The Rev. Canon Sarah K. Gaventa is the Diocese of Texas’ canon for wellness and care.

The Very Rev. Janettarose L. Green is associate rector at St. Mary’s, Arlington, and dean of the Diocese of Virginia’s Arlington Region.

The Rev. John C. Hardman is theologian in residence at Holy Comforter, Kenilworth, Ill.

The Rev. Lachlan Hassman is priest in charge of Christ Church, Gordonsville, Va.

The Rev. Margaret (Meg) Ingalls is interim rector of St. Mary’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Durango D. Jenkins is curate at St. Paul’s, Carroll Street, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The Very Rev. Courtney Jones is dean of the Iona School for Ministry in the Diocese of Olympia.

The Rev. Marie Kirk-Clunan is priest and co-pastor, Holy Apostles, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Very Rev. C. Jeff Kraemer is interim dean of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, Dallas.

The Rev. Phillip Lienau is priest associate at St. Paul’s, Tustin, Calif.

The Rev. Mike Lloyd is vicar of St. Matthew’s, Newton, Kan.

The Rev. Kiona Lookingbill is priest in charge at Grace, New Market, Md.

The Rev. Brian D. McCarthy is curate at Grace and St. Peter’s, Baltimore.

The Very Rev. Andrea McMillin is dean of Trinity Cathedral, Little Rock, Ark.

The Rev. Jared D. Moore is rector of Hope, Town and Country, Mo.

The Rev. Dr. Tim Mulder is priest in residence at St. Peter’s, Morristown, N.J.

The Rev. Dr. Joél Muñoz is interim rector of St. John’s, Lafayette, Ind.

The Rev. Kerry Neuhardt is interim rector of St. Stephen’s, Phoenix.

The Rev. Canon Samira Izadi Page is the Diocese of Dallas’ canon for multicultural ministries.

The Rev. Matthew Phillips is associate rector of Christ Church, Whitefish Bay, Wis.

The Rev. Álvaro Pinzón is guest priest at Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Canon Phil Prescott is the Diocese of Florida’s regional canon of the Santa Fe Region.

The Rev. Tyler Proctor is priest in charge of St. Timothy’s, Columbia, S.C.

The Rev. Beverley Rader is priest in charge of Advent, Sun City West, Ariz.

The Rev. Hart Roussel is priest associate at Emmanuel, Fullerton, Calif.

The Rev. Amelia Estela Bello Santana is assistant rector at St. Thomas,’ Owings Mills, Md.

The Rev. Claudia Scheda is rector of St. John’s, Pine Meadow, and Trinity, Collinsville, Conn.

The Rev. Ken Shradar is rector of Christ Church, St. Mary’s, Ga.

The Rev. Robin Thomas Soller is rector of St. Andrew’s-in-the-Valley, Tamworth, N.H.

The Rev. Brian Stankich is rector of Nativity, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

The Rev. Bradley J. Sullivan is vicar of Lord of the Streets, Houston.

The Rev. Eric Tuttle is rector of St. Thomas, Sanford, N.C.

Grace Wakelee-Lynch is the Diocese of Los Angeles’ missioner for disaster recovery and resilience.

The Rev. Mark Wastler is interim executive director of the Claggett Center, Buckeystown, Md.

The Rev. Gregory Williams is curate of St. Barnabas, Montgomery, Ohio.

The Rev. Kellie Wilson is rector of St. Aidan’s, Cypress, Texas.

The Rev. Matt Wise is vicar of Christ Church, Tulsa, Okla.

Retirements

The Rev. Garrett Carskadon as parish priest at St. James’, Westernport, and St. Peter’s, Lonaconing, Md.

The Rev. John Reardon as priest in charge at Emmanuel, Cumberland, and St John’s, Frostburg, Md.

Deconsecrations

Christ Church, Portsmouth, N.H. (rebuilding planned)

St. Laurence, Osceola Mills, N.Y.