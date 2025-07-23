People and Places, July 23

This is the first of two columns from the July 20 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Michael Paul Anderson is rector of St. Columba’s, Camarillo, Calif.

The Rev. Mary Barnett is rector of Holy Trinity, Middletown, Conn.

The Rev. Eric Bash is associate rector at All Saints, Hilton Head, S.C.

The Very Rev. Robert Beazley is executive director of Solomon Episcopal Conference Center, Loranger, La.

Kate Carney Bond is the Diocese of Oklahoma’s canon for congregational vitality.

The Rev. Gordon Braun is deacon at Trinity, Norfolk, Neb.

The Rev. Tim Burger is priest in charge of St. Patrick’s, Pooler, Ga.

The Rev. Sarah Carver is assistant priest at St. Peter’s, Greenville, S.C.

The Rev. Samantha Christopher is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Phoenix.

The Rev. Mark Colbert is curate of Good Samaritan, Knoxville, Tenn.

The Rev. Tommy Drake is rector of All Saints, Southern Shores, N.C.

The Rev. Matthew Engleby is interim rector of Holy Spirit, Lebanon, N.J.

The Rev. Todd Foster is interim rector at St. Luke’s, Metuchen, N.J.

Karin Freeman is diocesan administrator for the Diocese of West Tennessee.

The Rev. Bruce Gowe is priest in charge of St. Matthew’s, Liverpool, N.Y.

The Rev. Tom Gresik is priest in charge of St. John of the Cross, Bristol, Ind.

The Rev. Michael Heller is curate at Resurrection, Omaha, Neb.

The Rev. Dave Jones is priest in charge of Christ Church, Pompton, N.J.

The Rev. Michael Kurth is rector of St. David’s, Brandywine Hundred, Wilmington, Del.

The Rev. Katlin McCallister is the Diocese of Arizona’s canon for intergenerational ministry.

The Rev. Dan McGill is priest in charge of St. Mary’s, Burgaw, N.C.

The Rev. Gary Meade is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Mississippi.

The Rev. Canon Antonio Munoz is rector of Sts. Peter & Paul, El Centro, Calif.

The Rev. Josh Paget is associate rector of St. Alban’s, Westwood, and chaplain of UCLA Canterbury, Los Angeles.

The Rev. Jesse Perkins is rector of St. Luke’s, Jackson, Tenn.

The Rev. Derek Quinn is rector of St. Paul’s, Elk Rapids, Mich.

The Rev. Tyler Richards is dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Eau Claire, Wis.

The Rev. Ellen Rutherford is long-term supply at St. George’s, Pennsville, and Trinity, Swedesboro, N.J.

The Rev. Jon Sargeant is priest in charge of Holy Innocents, Seven Springs, N.C.

The Rev. Tara Shepley is associate priest at Bethesda-by-the-Sea, Palm Beach, Fla.

The Rev. Derek Stefanovsky is rector of St. Peter’s Grace, Monroe, Conn.

The Rev. Whit Stroud is rector of Holy Trinity, Hertford, N.C.

The Rev. Diana Turner is canon for intergenerational ministry at Trinity Cathedral, Reno, Nev.

The Rev. Dorothy White is interim rector of St. George’s, Germantown, Tenn.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Chicago: Stefi Baiju, Timothy Beltran del Rio, Colin Collette, Bryan Matias, Shannon Page, Stephan Quarles

Dallas: Joe Roberts

Georgia: Roger Speer (deacon, Cowan Fellowship, Cowan, Tenn.)

Kansas: Suzan Dale Olson, Lynne Susan Powell, Clare Stern-Burbano

Lexington: Anna Erickson Baumann, Bruce W. Cory, Melanie McDaniel Yankey

Louisiana: Casey Rush Duncan, Melissa Carnall Fauci

Maine: Kristen Burkholder, Myrna Koonce

Maryland: Darryl Rashad Kemp

Massachusetts: Robert Christian, Jocelyn Collen, Mary Curlew, Eva Dalzell, Aidan Stoddar

Michigan: Daniel N. Martin

Mississippi: Adele Blair Ledford

New York: Mary Agnes Churchill, Br. Andrew Parker Jones, OSF, Simón Bolivar Morell

Northwest Texas: Joe Biles, Daniel Wigner

Pennsylvania: Debora K. Brown, Suzanne J. Clune, Amy E. Crawford

Southern Ohio: Molly Cooke (curate and school chaplain, St. Mark’s, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Tennessee: Chase Matthew Benefiel, Zachary Edward Berry, Bradley John Daugherty, Heather Gerbsch Daugherty

Upper South Carolina: Addison Tapp Budnick

Utah: Deanna K. Anderson, Shannon Bramblett Burke

West Texas: Meredith Joy Rogers, Cruz Hector Torres

Western North Carolina: Earle Ross Haire Jr.

Taiwan: Emily Yu-Lin Cheng

Priesthood

Alabama: William Joseph Fagan (curate, Cathedral Church of the Advent, Birmingham)

Easton: Alice Joanne Fisher (youth director, Diocese of Easton), Jessica Stehle (assisting priest, Trinity Cathedral, Easton)

Great Lakes: Jonathan Bratt Carle (chaplain, Gentiva Hospice, Grand Rapids, Mich.), Barrett Lee (rector, St. Mark’s, Coldwater, Mich.), Ryan Lockwood (curate, Grace, Traverse City, Mich.), Kristine Veldheer (rector, St. John’s, Sturgis, Mich.), Anne Marie Warner (curate, St. Luke’s, Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Dallas: Andy Golla (curate and director of youth ministry, Epiphany, Richardson)

Louisiana: Joan Cole Weber

Massachusetts: Aaron Ross (curate, St. John the Evangelist, Duxbury)

Southern Ohio: Gregory Williams (curate, St. Barnabas, Montgomery)

Southwest Florida: William Pardy (assisting priest, Christ Church, Bradenton)

Taiwan: Shawn Yen-Hsuan Wang (priest in charge, Hsinchu Mission, Hsinchu)

West Virginia: Tommy Sheppard (rector, Trinity, Moundsville)