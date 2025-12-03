People and Places, 12/3

This is the first of two columns from the November 23 edition of TLC. It includes appointments, receptions, retirements, and church closures.

Appointments

The Rev. Dr.Â Douglas J. AdkinsÂ is rector ofÂ St. Andrewâ€™s, Louisville, Ky.

The Rev.Â Alexander AivarsÂ is chaplain ofÂ Canterbury-Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich.

The Rev. CanonÂ Gregory BakerÂ is rector ofÂ St. Maryâ€™s, Falmouth, Maine.

The Rt. Rev.Â Larry BenfieldÂ is assisting bishop in theÂ Diocese of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

The Rev.Â Jeanine BlessantÂ is deacon atÂ St. Peterâ€™s, Pittsburg, andÂ St. Paulâ€™s, Coffeyville, Kan.

The Rev.Â Jennifer BurkhardtÂ is deacon atÂ Church of the Mediator, Allentown, Pa.

Darlene CaltonÂ is executive director ofÂ Camp Arrowhead, Lewes, Del.

The Rev. CanonÂ Sunil ChandyÂ is rector ofÂ St. Cuthbertâ€™s, Houston.

The Rev.Â John H. ConnersÂ is interim rector ofÂ All Saints, Pontiac, Mich.

The Rev.Â Peggy CromwellÂ is director of the Diocese of Arkansasâ€™ School for Christian Studies.

The Rev.Â Rob DavisÂ is priest in charge ofÂ St. Boniface, Mequon, Wis.

The Rev.Â Nathan FerrellÂ is rector ofÂ St. Markâ€™s, Louisville, Ky.

The Rev.Â Mark FitzhughÂ is rector ofÂ Trinity, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev.Â Celeste GeldreichÂ is rector ofÂ St. Barnabas, Portland, Ore.

The Rev.Â Betty GloverÂ is interim rector ofÂ St. Philipâ€™s, Southport, N.C.

The Rev.Â Harvey HendersonÂ is priest in charge ofÂ St. Paulâ€™s, Grand Forks, N.D.

The Rt. Rev.Â Justin HolcombÂ is assisting bishop in theÂ Diocese of Florida.

The Rev.Â Shancia Jarrett-IngramÂ is priest in charge ofÂ Grace, Tampa Palms, Fla.

CanonÂ Alex LeonardÂ is theÂ Diocese of Arizonaâ€™s canon for justice.

The Rev.Â Robert LofbergÂ is associate rector for youth ministry atÂ Bethesda-by-the-Sea, West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Rev.Â Laura MastersonÂ is rector ofÂ St. Mary and St. Martha of Bethany, Buford, Ga.

The Rev.Â Catherine MunzÂ is rector ofÂ Nativity, Crafton, Pittsburgh.

The Rev. CanonÂ Cameron NationsÂ is vicar ofÂ Riverside, McCalla, Ala.

The Rev.Â Patti PeacockÂ is deacon atÂ St. Georgeâ€™s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev.Â Cara RockhillÂ is interim rector ofÂ St. Augustineâ€™s, Washington, D.C.

The Rev.Â Carl RosenbergÂ is interim rector ofÂ Trinity, Lumberton, N.C.

The Rev.Â Nathan SelfÂ is rector ofÂ St. Christopher, Charleston, W. Va.

The Rt. Rev.Â James J. (Bud) ShandÂ is assisting bishop of theÂ Diocese of Easton.

The Rev.Â Mark SparksÂ is curate vicar ofÂ St. Johnâ€™s, Corsicana, Texas.

The Rev.Â Veronica TierneyÂ is priest in charge ofÂ St. Stephenâ€™s, Providence, R.I.

The Rev.Â Mary TororieyÂ is rector ofÂ St. Maryâ€™s, Lompoc, Calif.

The Rev.Â Vaughn VigilÂ is theÂ Diocese of Marylandâ€™s deacon for Latino ministry.

The Rev.Â Barbara WhiteÂ is senior associate rector atÂ St. Francis in the Fields, Harrods Creek, Ky.

The Rev.Â Ginny WilderÂ is rector ofÂ St. Michaelâ€™s, Bristol, R.I.

Receptions

Florida: The Rev.Â Rachel McElweeÂ (from the Church of England; assisting priest atÂ St. Peterâ€™s, Fernandina Beach)

Maryland: The Rev.Â Guiliano GargiuloÂ (from the Roman Catholic Church; priest associate,Â St. Francis, Timonium)

Northern Indiana: The Rev.Â Jerry Acosta, The Rev. Dn.Â Edith VarillasÂ (from the Anglican Diocese of Peru)

Retirements

The Rev.Â Robert AlvesÂ as rector ofÂ St. Johnâ€™s, Fayetteville, N.C.

The Rev.Â Bruce CheneyÂ as rector ofÂ St. Thomas, Oriental, N.C.

The Rev.Â Sherry DeetsÂ as rector ofÂ Trinity, Coatesville, Pa.

The Rev.Â Benjamin LentzÂ as rector ofÂ Trinity, Athens, Pa.

The Rev.Â Antonio LopezÂ as parish priest atÂ St. Matthewâ€™s, Las Vegas

The Rev.Â Beverly MeneelyÂ as deacon atÂ St. James, Drifton, Pa.

The Rev.Â Jack MarshallÂ as rector ofÂ St. Markâ€™s, Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Rev.Â Eric MillsÂ as rector ofÂ St. Philipâ€™s, Southport, N.C.

The Rev.Â Suzanne MollisonÂ as priest in charge ofÂ St. Paulâ€™s, Altus, Okla.

The Rev.Â Michele MoyerÂ as rector ofÂ St. Albanâ€™s, Sinking Spring, Pa.

The Rev.Â Penny NashÂ as interim rector ofÂ St. Jamesâ€™s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. CanonÂ Debby RoyalsÂ as theÂ Diocese of Arizonaâ€™s canon for Native American Ministry

The Rev.Â Sallie SchislerÂ as priest in charge ofÂ St. Peterâ€™s, Gallipolis, andÂ Grace, Pomeroy, Ohio

The Rev.Â Mark StoryÂ as rector ofÂ St. Maryâ€™s, Edmond, Okla.

The Rev.Â Jennie TalleyÂ as priest in charge ofÂ Trinity, New Rochelle, N.Y.

The Rev.Â Ann TruittÂ as priest in charge ofÂ Good Samaritan, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev.Â Tom WandÂ as rector ofÂ Resurrection, Rockdale, Pa.

The Rev.Â Shearon WilliamsÂ as rector ofÂ St. Georgeâ€™s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev.Â Kevin WittmayerÂ is interim rector ofÂ Trinity, Marshall, Texas.

Closures-Deconsecrations

St. Andrewâ€™s, Evans Mills, N.Y.

St. Paulâ€™s, Vienna, Md.

St. Peterâ€™s, Port Chester, N.Y.