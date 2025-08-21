People and Places, August 21

This is the first of two columns from the August 17 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Roy Allison is rector of Grace, Hinsdale, Ill.

The Rev. Hope Anderson is curate of St. James, Greenville, S.C.

The Rev. Stefi Baiju is associate rector at St. Lawrence, Libertyville, Ill.

The Rev. Douglas K. Bleyle is priest in charge of the SJC Partnership (St. John Chrysostom, Golden, and St. Joseph, Lakewood, Colo).

The Rev. Larry Bradford is interim vicar of St. Paul’s, Louisburg, N.C.

The Rev. Theresa Brion is rector of St. John’s, West Point, Va.

The Rev. John B. Carlisto is rector of St. Peter’s, Talladega, Ala.

The Rev. Paddy Cavanaugh is associate rector at Christ Church, Raleigh, N.C.

The Rev. Omar Cisneros is rector of Grace, Muskogee, Okla.

The Rev. Ben Cooke is rector of Emmanuel Lutheran Episcopal, Augusta, Maine.

The Rev. Heather Daughterty is chaplain of Episcopal School of Nashville.

The Rev. Charles de Kay is priest in charge of the Peninsula Ministry Partnership (St. George’s, Newport News; St. Augustine’s, Newport News; St. Mark’s, Hampton, Va.)

The Rev. Canon Katherine Doar is the Diocese of El Camino Real’s canon for leadership development.

The Rev. Karin Eckholm is interim associate rector at St. George’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Jason Eslicker is associate rector at Trinity, Upperville, Va.

The Rt. Rev. Susan Goff is interim rector of Holy Comforter, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Margaret (Catie) Greene is associate rector at St. Andrew’s, Houston.

The Rev. Morgan Ibe is priest in charge of St. Christopher’s, Midwest City, Okla.

The Rev. Florian Jones-Stamm is deacon at St. Paul’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Nicole Lambelet is associate rector at St. Mary’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Akinpelu James Lawal is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The Rev. Melanie Lemburg is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Arkansas.

The Rev. Antwon Lewis is deacon at St. Mary’s, Andalusia, Ala.

The Rev. Sarah Mast is dean of the chapel at Seminary of the Southwest, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Paul McLain is lead chaplain and director of spiritual care services at Trezevant Manor, Memphis, Tenn.

The Rev. Weston Morris is curate at Good Shepherd, Berkeley, Calif.

The Rev. Sam Owen is the Diocese of New York’s regional canon for Westchester & Putnam counties.

The Rev. Susan Pinkerton is interim rector of St. James’, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Matthew Roney is rector of Trinity, Alpena, Mich.

The Rev. Salem Saloom is deacon at St. Anna’s, Poarch, Atmore, Ala.

The Rev. Dr. Nancy Searby is deacon at St. Francis, Great Falls, Va.

The Rev. Jason Shank is the Episcopal Church’s interim church planting network strategist.

The Rev. Haywood Spangler is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Millers Tavern, Va.

The Rev. David Stock is rector of St. Andrew’s, Seward, Neb.

The Rev. John Sundara is vice rector of St. John the Divine, Houston.

Lisa Taylor is communications director for the Diocese of Northern California.

The Rev. Mark Waddell is deacon at St. Augustine’s, Navarre, Fla.

The Rev. Jana Whitworth is rector of St. David of Wales, Portland, Ore.

Ordinations

Diaconate

California: Ingrid Jacobson

Central Pennsylvania: Joseph Edward Pritchett, Ivan Ruiz-Swartz

Chicago: Timothy Michael Beltran del Rio, John Colin Collette, Bryan Joseph Matias, Shannon Smith Page, Stephan J. Quarles

Great Lakes: Kathryn Anne Christian (deacon, Grace, Traverse City, Mich.), Stephanie Ann Cote, Jennifer Lynn Frechette (deacon, Mediator, Harbert, Mich.), Jessica Ann Hart, Julianne S. Lark, Catheryn Ann Stevens, Theresa Margaret Elizabeth Faix Williams

Los Angeles: Payton Walker Høegh

Northern Indiana: Cyd Baumgardner Sunday

Rhode Island: K. Casenhiser (deacon in charge, Holy Trinity, Tiverton)

South Carolina: David Randell Boone

Washington: Eric Bailey, Tiffany Ann Hamilton Clark, Tracey Hancock Forfa, Mark Randall James

Priesthood

Atlanta: Travion Cortez Davis (missioner, Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing, Atlanta University Center), Marycelis González Otero (priest associate, Emmanuel, Athens), and Edith Walker Woodling (parish priest, St. Anthony’s, Winder)

Bethlehem: Charles V. Barebo (priest in charge, All Saints’, Lehighton, Pa.), Joseph Sudano (assisting priest, Grace, Honesdale, Pa.)

California: Rachel Dykzeul (associate rector for welcome and kinship, All Souls’, Berkeley), Tom Fregoso (assisting priest, St. Paul’s, Walnut Creek), Andrew Lee

Maryland: Nathan Lawrence Harpine (rector, Emmanuel, Bel Air), Kiona Rhee Lookingbill (director of youth and family ministries, Christ Church, Columbia), Jennifer M. Mariano, Amelia Estela Bello Santana, Anne Howard Fitchett Stick

Northern Indiana: Nolan Ryan McBride (curate, St. James, Goshen), Jordan Andrew Trendelman (rector, Holy Communion, Charleston, S.C.)

Southwest Florida: Andrew Yow (curate, Redeemer, Sarasota)