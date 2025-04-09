People and Places, April 9

This is the second of two columns from the March 16 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Mark Anderson is regional canon for the First Coast West region of the Diocese of Florida.

The Rev. Kate Bast is priest in charge of Trinity, Marshfield, Mass.

The Rev. Marionette Bennett is parish deacon at St. Peter’s, West Ashley, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. William Boyles is chaplain for Jackson State University and priest in charge of St. Mark’s, Jackson, Miss.

The Rev. Eric Bumgardner is associate rector of Trinity, Fort Worth, Texas.

The Rev. Virginia Carr is rector of Emmanuel, Keyser, W.Va.

The Rev. Daniel Cenci is rector of Pohick Church, Lorton, Va.

The Rev. Lucian Cronkite is priest in charge of St. Matthias’, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Rev. Canon Victor Conrado is the Diocese of New York’s regional canon for New York City.

The Rev. Ryan Delaney is rector of Holy Communion, Lake Geneva, Wis.

The Rev. Michael Douglas is interim executive director of St. Columba Episcopal Camp and Retreat Center, Memphis, Tenn.

The Rev. Ken Erickson is the Diocese of Northern California’s interim missioner for congregational vitality.

The Rev. William J. Fagan is curate of the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Birmingham, Ala.

The Rev. Robert Farrow is priest in charge of St. Nicholas’, Hamilton, Ga.

The Rev. Sarah Fischer is rector of St. Aidan’s, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Michael Foley is interim priest at Christ Church, Coronado, Calif.

The Rev. Canon Hazel Glover is canon chaplain of the Diocese of Atlanta.

The Rev. Cyndi Jones is interim pastor at St. Andrew’s, Pacific Beach, Calif.

The Rev. Madison Bishop Knoth is Grasslands Fellow at Bethany House & Garden, Topeka, Kan.

The Rev. Rhonda M. Lee is rector of Holy Comforter, Burlington, N.C.

The Rev. Kevin Lowe is rector of St. Andrew’s, Lewisburg, Pa., and associate dean of the Stevenson School for Ministry.

The Rev. Christopher McAbee is associate rector of St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Jackson, Miss.

The Rev. Neal McGowan is rector of Grace, Georgetown, Texas.

The Rev. Dawn McNamara is parish deacon at St. Martin’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Rich Nelson is director of the Community of Saints Francis and Clare at St. Peter’s, Kerrville, Texas.

The Rev. Brian Petersen is priest in charge of St. Brigid’s, Oceanside, Calif.

The Very Rev. José Reyes is dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Springfield, Mass.

The Rev. Michelle L. Robertshaw is provost of the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Nicholas (Nick) Rodriguez is head of school at Seabury Hall, Makawao, Hawaii.

The Rev. Matt Rossi is assistant rector at St. Matthew’s, Bedford, N.Y.

The Rev. Kelly Ryan is the Diocese of North Carolina’s missioner for discipleship.

The Rev. Will Scott is rector of St. Anselm’s, Lafayette, Calif.

The Rev. George Snyder is parish deacon at St. Patrick’s, Lebanon, Ohio.

The Rev. Sean Steele is associate rector of St. Thomas the Apostle, Nassau Bay, Houston.

The Rev. Mike Tess is priest in charge of Good Shepherd/El Buen Pastor, Sun Prairie, Wis.

The Rev. Fabian Villalobos is rector of St. Peter’s, Perth Amboy, N.J.

The Rev. Tamsen Whistler is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Missouri.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Central Pennsylvania: Ford Brooks

Dallas: Carrie Boren Headington

East Tennessee: Mark Colbert, Beth Janney (parish deacon, St. Paul’s, Chattanooga), Ryan Lockwood, Rebecca Paluzzi

East Tennessee (for Montana): Jocelyn Snider

Florida: Catherine Montgomery

Hawaii: Bill Heran

Maine: Jonathan Radtke

Northern California: William Glenn

West Missouri: Jennifer Lynn Blevins, Christopher James Duffie, Keith Nathaniel Johnson Jr.

Wyoming: Allen Doyle, Andrew Stump

Priesthood

New Hampshire: AJ Boots (resident priest, Community of St. Mary, Southern Province, Sewanee, Tenn.)