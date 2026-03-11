People and Places, 3/11

This is the first of two columns from the March edition of TLC. It includes appointments and ordinations.

Appointments

The Rev. Carolyne Adhola is rector of St. Paul’s, Batesville, Ark.

The Rev. Canon Eddie Alleyne is the Diocese of Long Island’s canon for pastoral care.

Dr. Lynne Moss Bahr is dean of Bishop Kemper School for Ministry, Topeka, Kan.

The Ven. David Bishop is the Diocese of Olympia’s canon missioner for transitions.

The Very Rev. Canon Walter Brownridge is dean of St. Paul’s Cathedral, Nicosia, Cyprus, and canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Cyprus and the Gulf.

The Rev. Canon Brian Cannaday is canon to the ordinary of the Diocese of Dallas.

The Rev. Mark E. Chambers is rector of St. Barnabas of the Valley, Cortez, Colo.

The Rev. Nancy Cox is interim rector of St. Mary’s, Edmond, Okla.

The Rev. Canon Harlon Dalton is interim dean of Christ Church Cathedral, Hartford, Conn.

The Rev. Angela Furlong is rector of St. James, Mount Airy, Md.

The Rev. David Gierlach is vicar of Emmanuel, Kailua, Hawaii.

The Rev. Shawn Griffith is associate chaplain at Bishop Gadsden Episcopal Retirement Community, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Carla Roland Guzman is parish chaplain at Grace, Port Jervis, N.Y.

The Very Rev. Dr. Cole Hartin is dean of the Diocese of Texas’ Northeast Convocation.

The Rev. Julie Hendrix is the Diocese of Wisconsin’s missioner for the Eastern Ridges Region.

The Rev. Emily Hyberg is priest in charge of Zion, Rome, N.Y.

The Rev. Dr. Johan Johnson is priest in charge of St. John’s, Salisbury, Conn.

The Rev. Mary Keenan is vicar of St. Elizabeth’s, Buda, Texas.

The Rev. Charles LaTour is head of Christ Episcopal School, Covington, La.

The Very Rev. Jason Leo is dean of the Cathedral of St. George the Martyr at the Cathedral Domain, Irvine, Ky.

The Rev. Marivel Milien is associate priest for family and Spanish ministries at St. George’s, Summerville, S.C.

The Rev. Erin Morey is rector of Holy Innocents’, Beach Haven, N.J.

The Rev. Peninah Mungai is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Blackfoot, Idaho.

The Rev. Terrence O’Connor is priest in charge of St. John the Baptist, Milton, Del.

The Rev. Pratt Paterson is the Diocese of Central Gulf Coast’s disaster preparedness and response coordinator.

The Rev. Canon Beth Scriven is the Diocese of San Diego’s canon to the ordinary for leadership development.

The Rev. Molly Short is associate rector of St. Andrew’s, Greenville, S.C.

The Rev. A.J. Stack is rector of St. Peter’s, Peekskill, N.Y.

The Rev. Dana Stivers is assistant priest at Grace, Bath, Maine.

The Rev. Kirstin Swanson is the Diocese of New York’s missioner for Staten Island.

The Rev. Kevin Todd is the Diocese of Western North Carolina’s associate transition officer.

The Rev. David Walker is interim priest at St. Paul’s, Mount Vernon, Wash.

The Rev. Peter Gachira Wanjiku is rector of St. Michael and All Angels, Adelphi, Md.

The Rev. Hannah Wilder is rector of St. Paul’s, Sparks, Nev.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Arizona: Elizabeth Hazel Clarke, James Baldwin Graves, Kym J. Kennedy, Barbara Lopes, Jennifer Renee Lopez, Tamara Nicole Noel

Arkansas: Bruce Wayne Bryant, Marcus Dalyn Emmons

Central Florida: Jeremy Adams (student ministry coordinator, All Saints, Chevy Chase, Md.), Carlos Cabrera (resident intern, Grace, Ocala), Nathan Dearen (director of youth and family ministry, St. Francis in the Fields, Harrods Creek, Ky.), Ryan Malchow (director of student ministries and parish life, Holy Trinity, Melbourne), Steven McCain (curate for formation and pastoral care, St. Timothy’s, Raleigh, N.C.), Ernest Ogbozor (deacon, St. Mary’s, Daytona Beach), Joshua Reed (director of ministry, Grace, Ocala), Douglas Romaine (associate clergy, Messiah, Winter Garden), Sebastiana Springmann (deacon, St. James, Leesburg), Joshua Wilson (director of youth ministry, St. Paul’s, Murfreesboro, Tenn).

Dallas: Taylor Loy, Charles Mooney, Richard Watts

Northern California: Rosemary Anna Hill MacLaughlin

Oklahoma: Jeffrey Phelps Birk, Andy Duane Bowers, Kelsey Michele Carter, Robert Duane Kuhlman Jr.

Olympia: Vincent Booth, Tina Francis, Elizabeth Holland, Alison Leary, Gabriel Oakes

San Diego: Cindy Dodson, Karen Knieff, Madeline Polhill

Upper South Carolina: Adelle Gay Dennis

West Missouri: Christopher Ryan Dodson, Richard Liantonio, Jeffery Jory Mertens, Anita Ruth Philbrick, Barbara Janette Platter, Brandon Mason Smee

Priesthood

California: Ingrid Jacobson (associate rector, St. James’, Fremont), Weston Lassiter Morris

Connecticut: George Albert Black Jr. (curate, Nativity, Raleigh, N.C.), Allison Noel Brown (children’s ministry coordinator, Trinity, Newtown), Diane Carol Kyle (Christ Church, Bethany), Maggie Ann Labinski

Great Lakes: Theresa Margaret Elizabeth Faix Williams (rector, Transfiguration, Indian River, Mich.)

Hawaii: Erin Richardson Severin (curate, Christ Church, Christiana Hundred, Del.), Hannah Lee Sung (chaplain, ‘Iolani School, Honolulu)

Kansas: Diane Renee Kruger (priest in charge, Epiphany, Sedan), Suzan Dale Olson (assistant rector, St. Thomas the Apostle, Overland Park), Lynne Susan Powell (priest in charge, St. Mary’s, Galena), Clare Stern-Burbano (associate for college, youth, & children’s ministry, Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, Kansas City, Mo.)

Tennessee: Chase Benefiel (associate rector, St. Philip’s, Nashville), Zachary Berry (curate, St. George’s, Nashville)

West Texas: Cruz Hector Torres (curate, St. John’s, McAllen)

Western North Carolina: Earle Ross (E.R.) Haire Jr. (priest in charge, All Saints, Franklin)