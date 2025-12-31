People and Places, 12/31

Appointments

This is the first of two columns from the December 21 edition ofÂ TLC.Â It includes appointments and ordinations across the Episcopal Church.

The RevÂ Javier AlmendÃ¡rez-BautistaÂ is rector ofÂ Holy Family, Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Rev. Dr.Â Gerardo Aponte-SafeÂ is rector ofÂ St. Stephenâ€™s, Troy, Mich.

The Rev.Â Andrew ArmondÂ is rector ofÂ All Saints, East Lansing, Mich.

The Rev.Â Carissa Baldwin-McGinnisÂ is rector ofÂ St. Stephenâ€™s, Houston.

The Rev.Â Christopher BeeleyÂ is priest in charge ofÂ Ware Church, Gloucester, Va.

The Rev.Â Erica BensonÂ is rector ofÂ St. Thomas, Trenton, Mich.

The Rev.Â Ryan Bloyd-WisemanÂ is priest in charge ofÂ Emmanuel, Winchester, Ky.

The Rev.Â David BraddockÂ is vicar ofÂ St. Paulâ€™s, Altus, Okla.

The Rev.Â Meaghan Kelly BrowerÂ is rector ofÂ Trinity, Newport, R.I.

The Rev.Â Gayle CantinellaÂ is rector ofÂ St. Michaelâ€™s in the Hills, Ottawa Hills, Ohio.

The Rev. CanonÂ Steve CarlsenÂ is interim rector ofÂ Trinity, Tulsa, Okla.

The Rev. Dr.Â Bill CarrollÂ is senior associate rector atÂ Christ Church Cranbrook, Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

The Rev.Â Beverly CollinsworthÂ is priest in charge ofÂ Emmanuel, Franklin, Va.

The Rev.Â Melissa CongletonÂ is rector ofÂ St. Katherineâ€™s, Williamston, Mich.

The Rev. Dr.Â Brandon Thomas CrowleyÂ is director of theological education and senior research fellow in religion, homiletics, and ecclesiology atÂ Episcopal Divinity School.

The Rev.Â Brad DaughertyÂ is priest in charge ofÂ St. Markâ€™s, Antioch, Tenn.

The Rev.Â Diane DeBlasioÂ is priest in charge ofÂ St. Maryâ€™s, Ronkonkoma, N.Y.

The Rev.Â Don FleischmanÂ is priest in charge ofÂ St. Markâ€™s, Milwaukee.

The Rev.Â Kim FonderÂ is superintending presbyter of theÂ Mni Sose Episcopal MissionÂ (Christ Church, Chamberlain; St. John the Baptist, Cow Creek; Holy Comforter, Lower Brule; Holy Name, Fort George; St. Albanâ€™s, Fort Hale; Christ Church, Fort Thompson; Messiah, Iron Nation; Holy Comforter, Lower Brule, S.D.).

The Rev.Â T.J. FreemanÂ is rector ofÂ St. Paulâ€™s, Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

The Rev.Â Peter GrayÂ is chaplain toÂ Grace UnlimitedÂ at Butler University, Indianapolis, and regional young adult missioner for theÂ Diocese of Indianapolis.

The Rev.Â James GreenÂ is assisting clergy atÂ St. Paulâ€™s, Wilmington, N.C.

The Rev.Â Tim GriffinÂ is priest in charge ofÂ St. Stephenâ€™s, Whitehall, and priest in charge ofÂ St. Markâ€™s & St. Johnâ€™s, Jim Thorpe, Pa.

The Rev.Â William HeranÂ is assisting priest at theÂ Cathedral of St. Andrew, Honolulu.

The Rev.Â Lise HilderbrandtÂ is priest associate atÂ St. Anneâ€™s, North Billerica, Mass.

The Rev.Â Leslie HoldridgeÂ is chaplain atÂ St. Judeâ€™s Ranch for Children, Boulder City, Nev.

The Rev.Â David JutsumÂ is clergy in charge ofÂ St. Stephenâ€™s, Heathsville, Va.

The Rev.Â Darryl KempÂ is theÂ Diocese of Marylandâ€™s Baltimore mission developer.

The Rev.Â Ted KirchharrÂ is priest in charge ofÂ St. Monicaâ€™s, Cantonment, Fla.

The Rev. CanonÂ Eddie LopezÂ is rector ofÂ St. Andrewâ€™s, Longmeadow, Mass.

The Rev.Â Jeremy LucasÂ is missioner for the Diocese of Coloradoâ€™s Northwest Region.

The Rev. Dr.Â Elizabeth Mae MagillÂ isÂ Episcopal Divinity Schoolâ€™s coordinator for community life.

The Rev. Dr.Â Joseph McGarryÂ is vicar ofÂ the Episcopal Mission of Warren CountyÂ (St. Francis of Assisi, Youngsville, and Trinity Memorial, Warren, Pa.).

The Rev.Â Dan MessierÂ is interim rector ofÂ St. Francis in the Valley, Green Valley, Ariz.

The Rev.Â Michael Angel MolinaÂ Jr.Â is chaplain PRN atÂ Holisticare Hospice, Allentown, Pa.

The Rev.Â Theresa NewellÂ is priest in charge ofÂ Redeemer, Kenmore, Wash.

The Rev.Â Curt NormanÂ is rector ofÂ St. Stephenâ€™s, Beaumont, Texas.

The Rev.Â Dana OrwigÂ is interim chaplain ofÂ St. Maryâ€™s School, Edmond, Okla.

The Rev.Â Modayil PhillipsÂ is priest in charge ofÂ All Saints, Rhawnhurst, Pa.

The Rev.Â Margaret PollockÂ is priest in charge ofÂ St. Francis, Goldsboro, N.C.

The Rev.Â Hillary RainingÂ is rector ofÂ St. Columbaâ€™s, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. CanonÂ Johnnie E. RossÂ is transitional priest in charge ofÂ St. James, Batavia, N.Y.

The Rev.Â David RudeÂ is long-term supply priest atÂ St. Albanâ€™s, Oakland, N.J.

The Rev.Â Andrew RutledgeÂ is rector ofÂ St. Markâ€™s in-the-Valley, Los Olivos, Calif.

The Very Rev. Dr.Â J. Michael ShafferÂ is rector ofÂ St. Markâ€™s, Charleston, S.C.

The Rev. Dr.Â Christopher SimpsonÂ is rector ofÂ St. Mary the Virgin, Big Spring, Texas.

The Rev.Â Annette SinesÂ is deacon atÂ St. George, Fort George, Fla.

The Rev.Â Kirstin SpringmeyerÂ is priest in charge ofÂ Christ Church, Madison, Ind.

The Rev. Canon Dr.Â Lauren R. StanleyÂ is superintending presbyter of theÂ Standing Rock Episcopal MissionÂ (St. Johnâ€™s, Bullhead; Holy Spirit, Firesteel; St. Paulâ€™s, Little Eagle; Good Shepherd, Little Oak Creek; St. Peterâ€™s, McLaughlin; St. James, Mobridge; St. Elizabethâ€™s, Wakpala, S.D.).

The Rev.Â Aidan StoddartÂ is associate rector atÂ St. Luke in the Fields, New York.

The Rev.Â Susan TreanorÂ is priest in charge ofÂ St. Paulâ€™s, Montrose, Pa.

The Rev.Â Jessie TurnierÂ is priest in charge ofÂ All Saints,â€™Â Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.

The Rev.Â Rodney UnderwoodÂ is pastor ofÂ St. Paulâ€™s, Durant, Iowa.

The Rev.Â Laurence Wainwright-MaksÂ is priest in charge ofÂ St. Johnâ€™s Grace, Buffalo, N.Y.

The Rev.Â Cheryl WagonerÂ is deacon atÂ St. Markâ€™s, Wilmington, N.C.

The Rev.Â Rebecca WarlowÂ is deacon atÂ Sherwood Parish, Cockeysville, Md.

The Rev.Â Peyton WilliamsÂ is associate rector atÂ Heavenly Rest, New York.

The Rev.Â Greg WilsonÂ is rector ofÂ Grace, Talleyville, Del.

The Rev.Â Carrie WrightÂ is chaplain atÂ St. Paulâ€™s School, New Orleans.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Alabama:Â Kristin Hanson Blackerby,Â DeQuincy Deshawn Hall,Â Taylor Franklin Johnson

Ecuador Central:Â VerÃ²nica Jaramillo,Â Johnny LeÃ³n,Â Luis Suarez

Georgia:Â Jamie Patrick Clayton,Â Deb Luginbuhl,Â Mary Lynn Tyson

Hawaii:Â Priscilla Kalanikauikaâ€™akaneo Holokai,Â Catherine McPherson-Tampo

New Jersey:Â Mark HernandezÂ (deacon,Â All Saintsâ€™,Â Princeton),Â Roberto Rojas, (deacon,Â All Saints, Lakewood

Rio Grande:Â Gary Brewton

Southern Ohio:Â MaryJane Plote,Â Thomas J. Tompkins

Southwest Florida:Â Miranda Channing Harrison-Quillin

Virginia:Â Maureen Carey

West Texas:Â Deepu Varughese George

Wyoming:Â Michael Fenn

Priesthood

Alabama:Â Paul Gaston PetznikÂ (priest in charge,Â St. Paulâ€™s, Carlowville)

Central Florida:Â Kimberely Kay SpearÂ (assisting priest,Â St. Edwardâ€™s, Mount Dora)

Central Gulf Coast:Â Drew DowneyÂ (assistant rector,Â Christ Church, Glen Allen, Va.)

Chicago:Â Stefi BaijuÂ (associate rector,Â St. Lawrence, Libertyville),Â John Colin ColletteÂ (director of music,Â All Saints, Chicago),Â Bryan Matias,Â Shannon PageÂ (curate,Â St. Augustineâ€™s, Wilmette),Â Stephan QuarlesÂ (assisting priest,Â St. Paulâ€™s, Peoria)

Ecuador Central:Â Luis Ignacio BotelloÂ (missioner,Â El Buen Pastor, Quito), Christian Quinteros

New Jersey:Â Jose (Joe) LuzardoÂ (assisting priest,Â St. Johnâ€™s, Elizabeth),Â Kevin Thompson, (assisting priest,Â All Saintsâ€™,Â Navesink)

West Tennessee (on behalf of Colorado):Â Christina SalzerÂ (curate,Â Holy Communion, Memphis)