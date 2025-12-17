People and Places, 12/17

This column first appeared in the November 23 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Dr. Douglas J. Adkins is rector of St. Andrew’s, Louisville, Ky.

The Rev. Lisa Saunders Ahuja is the Diocese of New York’s canon for clergy transitions and regional canon for East Hudson.

The Rev. Alexander Aivars is chaplain of Canterbury-Michigan State University, East Lansing, Mich.

The Rev. Valerie Bailey is priest in charge of St. Andrew’s, Allentown, and St. George’s, Hellertown, Pa.

The Rev. Canon Gregory Baker is rector of St. Mary’s, Falmouth, Maine.

The Rt. Rev. Scott Barker is executive director of the David and Helen Richards College for Bishops.

The Rt. Rev. Larry Benfield is assisting bishop in the Diocese of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

The Rev. David Blank is rector of St. James, Pentwater, Mich.

The Rev. Jeanine Blessant is deacon at St. Peter’s, Pittsburg, and St. Paul’s, Coffeyville, Kan.

The Rev. Matthew Bloss is associate priest at St. John’s, New Braunfels, Texas.

The Rev. Jennifer Burkhardt is deacon at Church of the Mediator, Allentown, Pa.

The Rev. Denise Cabana is rector of St. Luke’s, Saranac Lake, N.Y.

Darlene Calton is executive director of Camp Arrowhead, Lewes, Del.

The Rev. K Casenhiser is deacon in charge at Holy Trinity, Tiverton, R.I.

The Rev. Canon Sunil Chandy is rector of St. Cuthbert’s, Houston.

The Rev. Janet Chisom is associate pastor of Trinity Ecumenical Parish, Moneta, Va.

The Rev. John H. Conners is interim rector of All Saints, Pontiac, Mich.

The Rev. Amy E. Crawford is associate rector at St. Thomas’, Whitemarsh, Pa.

The Rev. Peggy Cromwell is director of the Diocese of Arkansas’ School for Christian Studies.

The Rev. Amy Crowe is vicar of Holy Innocents, Lāhainā, and Trinity By-the-Sea, Kīhei, Hawaii.

The Rev. Rob Davis is priest in charge of St. Boniface, Mequon, Wis.

Karla Sikaffy duPlantier is the Episcopal Church’s interim Latino missioner.

The Rev. Nathan Ferrell is rector of St. Mark’s, Louisville, Ky.

The Rev. Joanne Fisher is associate rector for family life at St. James, Monkton, Md.

The Rev. Mark Fitzhugh is rector of Trinity, Mobile, Ala.

The Rev. Pat Gahan is vicar of St. Boniface, Comfort, Texas.

The Rev. Celeste Geldreich is rector of St. Barnabas, Portland, Ore.

The Rev. Benjamin W. George-Thoms is rector of St. John’s, Springfield, Mo.

The Rev. Betty Glover is interim rector of St. Philip’s, Southport, N.C.

The Rev. Barry Harte is pastor of St. Stephen’s Evangelical Lutheran, Bethlehem, Pa.

The Rev. Harvey Henderson is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Grand Forks, N.D.

The Rev. Robert Hendrickson is chief of discipleship initiatives for Forward Movement.

The Rt. Rev. Justin Holcomb is assisting bishop in the Diocese of Florida.

The Rev. Karen James is priest in charge of St. Francis of Assisi, Simi Valley, Calif.

The Rev. Shancia Jarrett-Ingram is priest in charge of Grace, Tampa Palms, Fla.

The Rev. Paul Johnson is interim rector of St. David’s, North Chesterfield, Va.

Canon Alex Leonard is the Diocese of Arizona’s canon for justice.

The Rev. Phillip Lienau is associate priest at St. Paul’s, Tustin, Calif.

The Rev. Robert Lofberg is associate rector for youth ministry at Bethesda-by-the-Sea, West Palm Beach, Fla.

The Rev. William Martin is interim priest in charge of Christ Church, Stroudsburg, Pa.

The Rev. Laura Masterson is rector of St. Mary and St. Martha of Bethany, Buford, Ga.

The Rev. Nolan McBride is curate in charge of St. James, Goshen, Ind.

The Rev. Catherine Munz is rector of Nativity, Crafton, Pittsburgh.

The Rev. Mawande Mzongwana is associate rector at St. John’s, Montgomery, Ala.

The Rev. Canon Cameron Nations is vicar of Riverside, McCalla, Ala.

The Rev. Tyler Parry is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Scranton, Pa.

The Rev. Patti Peacock is deacon at St. George’s, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Brandon Peete is chaplain of St. Alban’s Chapel, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, La.

The Rev. Cara Rockhill is interim rector of St. Augustine’s, Washington, D.C.

Nicholas Rodriguez is head of school for Seabury Hall, Makawao, Hawaii.

The Rev. Carl Rosenberg is interim rector of Trinity, Lumberton, N.C.

The Rt. Rev. Douglas Scharf is assisting bishop in the Diocese of Florida.

The Rev. Nathan Self is rector of St. Christopher, Charleston, W. Va.

The Rev. Erin Richardson Severin is curate of Christ Church, Christiana Hundred, Wilmington, Del.

The Rt. Rev. James J. (Bud) Shand is assisting bishop of the Diocese of Easton.

The Rev. Kirsten Spalding is rector of St. Mark’s, Palo Alto, Calif.

The Rev. Mark Sparks is curate vicar of St. John’s, Corsicana, Texas.

The Rev. Canon Stephanie Spellers is canon in residence at St. Bartholomew’s, New York.

The Rev. Veronica Tierney is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Providence, R.I.

The Rev. Michael Tigner is rector of St. James, Zanesville, Ohio.

The Rev. Mary Tororiey is rector of St. Mary’s, Lompoc, Calif.

The Rev. Christine Veillon is associate rector at Calvary, Summit, N.J.

The Rev. Vaughn Vigil is the Diocese of Maryland’s deacon for Latino ministry.

The Rev. Janet Vincent is interim rector of Christ’s Church, Rye, N.Y.

The Rev. Barbara White is senior associate rector at St. Francis in the Fields, Harrods Creek, Ky.

The Rev. Ken White-Spunner is priest in charge of Christ Church, Slidell, La.

The Rev. Ginny Wilder is rector of St. Michael’s, Bristol, R.I.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Bethlehem: Wilson Antonio Colón (deacon, Nativity Cathedral, Bethlehem)

Easton: Lynda Jean Habel

Georgia: Angela Dawn Shelley

Hawaii: Cathy McPherson-Tampos

Northwest Texas: Joe Biles (curate and pastoral associate, Heavenly Rest, Abilene), Dann Wigner (deacon, St. Christopher’s, Lubbock)

Pennsylvania: Debora Brown, Suzanne Clune, Amy Crawford

Rhode Island: Tom Hobin, Tom May, Matt Ponder

Rio Grande: Michael Ray Baker, Daniel Alberto Fuentes Bernardo, John Michael Betz, Rebecca Jo McMichael, Angel Gabriel Roque Ramos, Judy Arlene Teeter, Jewels Cameron Wolf

Southern Virginia: Talley Sale Banazek

Virginia: Jackson Davey (interim director of youth formation, Emmanuel at Brook Hill, Richmond), Bartolo Natoli, Theodore Renauld (deacon, Pohick, Lorton)

Priesthood

Central Gulf Coast: Antwon Lewis (curate, St. Mary’s, Andalusia, Ala.), Salem Saloom (priest in charge, St. Anna’s, Poarch, Atmore, Ala.), Mark Waddell (priest in charge, St. Augustine’s, Navarre, Fla.)

Central New York: Edwin Way

Colorado: Jonah William Phelan Heiser (assisting priest, Grace, Madison, Wis.), Michael James Kornelsen (assisting priest, St. Stephen’s, Longmont)

Easton: Kelsey Marie Spiker (minister for community and family life, Christ Church, Easton, Md.), Michael Robert Valliant (minister for adult education & communications, Christ Church, Easton, Md.)

Great Lakes: Matthew Denton Roney (rector, Trinity, Alpena, Mich.)

Long Island: Miguel Angel Castelleja Escobar (curate, San Andrés, Sunset Park, Brooklyn), Casey Jamaal Jones (curate, Caroline Church, Setauket, and Christ Church, Port Jefferson), Amirthaseeli Jeyaseelan Beulah Koila (priest associate, St. Paul’s Cathedral, London, Ont.), Katharine Jane Ackerman Schneider (curate, Zion, Douglaston)

New York: Linda Elizabeth Aristondo (assisting priest, St. Mary’s, Harlem), Kevin Booker-Kidd, Joris Félix Aimé Bürmann (theologian in residence, St. Esprit, New York), Brian Cheney (chaplain, Kent School, Kent, Conn.), Joo Young Hong (manager of spiritual care and chaplaincy, New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn), Danélie Anglade Millien, Harlowe Ren-Ying Zefting (associate rector, St. Paul’s, Walnut Creek, Calif.)

New York (for Arizona): Brad Eubanks

Newark (for Massachusetts): Katie Hoyer (priest associate, St. Luke’s, Phillipsburg)

Pennsylvania: Evelyn Partridge (priest in charge of Calvary St. Augustine, Philadelphia)

San Diego: Jacob Robling (curate and youth minister, St. Bartholomew’s, Poway)

Virginia: Kara Laughlin (associate rector for discipleship, St. Anne’s, Reston), Anne Kristine Rose (priest in charge, St. Peter’s, Port Royal), Joy Warburton (associate rector, St. Francis, Great Falls)

Washington: Andrew Joseph Stump (assistant to the rector, Christ Church, Georgetown)

Receptions

Florida: The Rev. Rachel McElwee (from the Church of England; assisting priest at St. Peter’s, Fernandina Beach)

Maryland: The Rev. Guiliano Gargiulo (from the Roman Catholic Church; priest associate, St. Francis, Timonium)

Northern Indiana: The Rev. Jerry Acosta, The Rev. Dn. Edith Varillas (from the Anglican Diocese of Peru)

Retirements

The Rev. Robert Alves as rector of St. John’s, Fayetteville, N.C.

The Rev. Bruce Cheney as rector of St. Thomas, Oriental, N.C.

The Rev. Sherry Deets as rector of Trinity, Coatesville, Pa.

The Rev. Benjamin Lentz as rector of Trinity, Athens, Pa.

The Rev. Antonio Lopez as parish priest at St. Matthew’s, Las Vegas

The Rev. Beverly Meneely as deacon at St. James, Drifton, Pa.

The Rev. Jack Marshall as rector of St. Mark’s, Orchard Park, N.Y.

The Rev. Eric Mills as rector of St. Philip’s, Southport, N.C.

The Rev. Suzanne Mollison as priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Altus, Okla.

The Rev. Michele Moyer as rector of St. Alban’s, Sinking Spring, Pa.

The Rev. Penny Nash as interim rector of St. James’s, Richmond, Va.

The Rev. Canon Debby Royals as the Diocese of Arizona’s canon for Native American Ministry

The Rev. Sallie Schisler as priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Gallipolis, and Grace, Pomeroy, Ohio

The Rev. Mark Story as rector of St. Mary’s, Edmond, Okla.

The Rev. Jennie Talley as priest in charge of Trinity, New Rochelle, N.Y.

The Rev. Ann Truitt as priest in charge of Good Samaritan, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Tom Wand as rector of Resurrection, Rockdale, Pa.

The Rev. Shearon Williams as rector of St. George’s, Arlington, Va.

The Rev. Kevin Wittmayer is interim rector of Trinity, Marshall, Texas.

Closures-Deconsecrations

St. Andrew’s, Evans Mills, N.Y.

St. Paul’s, Vienna, Md.

St. Peter’s, Port Chester, N.Y.