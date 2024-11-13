Icon (Close Menu)

People and Places

People & Places, Nov. 12

By TLC Staff

Appointments

The Rev. Lainie Acridge Allen is rector of St. Alban’s, Tucson, Ariz.

The Rev. Canon Lucy Amerman and the Rev. Norman Jackson Hass are co-interims at Holy Comforter, Broomfield, Colo.

The Rev. Robert Bacon is rector of St. Paul’s, Lynnfield, Mass.

The Rev. Canon Josh Bales is interim rector of Incarnation, Oviedo, Fla.

The Rev. Michael P. Barham is rector of St. Andrew’s, College Park, Md.

The Rev. Michael Brady is rector of Christ Church, Bradenton, Fla.

The Rev. Rick Britton is assistant to the rector at St. Paul’s, Franklin, Tenn.

The Rev. Drew Bunting is vicar of Thankful Memorial, Chattanooga, Tenn.

The Rev. Joseph Butler is priest in charge of St. James, Roanoke, Va.

The Rev. Tom Crittenden is interim rector of Grace, Hinsdale, Ill.

The Rev. Gregory Cross is curate of St. Martin’s, Houston.

The Rev. Miranda Cully is rector of Redeemer, Kansas City, Mo.

The Ven. Jim Cummins is parish deacon at St. Paul’s, Kansas City, Mo.

The Rev. Todd DeLaney is priest in charge of Christ Church, Smithfield, Va.

The Rev. Paul Flynn is curate of St. Christopher’s, Fort Worth, Texas.

The Rev. Clarke French is interim rector at St. Mark’s, Basking Ridge, N.J.

The Rev. Jennifer Fulton is rector of St. Michael and All Angels, South Bend, Ind.

The Rev. Shirley Smith Graham is the Diocese of Virginia’s minister for congregational vitality.

The Rev. Merritt Greenwood is interim priest at St. John’s, Petaluma, Calif.

The Rev. Matthew Grunfeld is rector of St. Andrew’s, Spring Hill, Fla.

The Rev. Won-Jae Hur is rector of St. Paul’s, Brookline, Mass.

The Rev. Dana Jean is curate of Trinity, Marshall, Texas.

The Rev. Iva Joyce-Miesse is associate rector of Trinity, Columbus, Ohio.

Dr. Kwesi Kamau is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Dallas.

Jolayne LaCour is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Dallas.

The Rev. Dr. Trawin Malone is rector of Ascension, Pueblo, Colo.

The Rev. Cheryl McFadden is rector of Ascension, Denver.

The Rev. Addison McMillan is curate of St. James’, Austin, Texas.

The Rev. Mario Melendez is associate rector of St. Timothy’s, Herndon, Va.

The Rev. Jenny Montgomery is priest locum tenens at Grace, Alexandria, Va.

The Rev. Eva Ortez is priest in charge of St. Stephen’s, Boston.

The Rev. Laura Palmer is priest in charge of St. Martin-in-the-Fields, Chestnut Hill, Pa.

The Rev. Pilar Parnell is rector of St. James’, Skaneateles, N.Y.

The Rev. Scott Parnell is rector of Christ Church, Binghamton, N.Y.

The Rev. Nancy Power is an honorary canon of the Diocese of Dallas.

The Rev. Sarah Reynolds is rector of St. Ann’s, Nashville.

The Rev. Mark Riley is priest in charge of St. Francis, Virginia Beach, Va.

The Rev. Marcia Sadberry is rector of St. Luke the Evangelist, Houston.

The Rev. Jeffrey Samuel is priest in charge of St. Margaret’s, Plainview, N.Y.

The Rev. Keith Sarre is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Tombstone, Ariz.

The Rev. Jerry Sather is interim priest in charge of St. John Chrysostom, Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

The Rev. Ajung Sojwal is rector of All Saints, Palo Alto, Calif.

The Rev. James Sprague is interim priest at St. Mary’s, Lompoc, Calif.

The Rev. Robert G. Stevens is curate of St. John the Baptist, Seattle.

The Rev. Dr. Porter Taylor is rector of Good Shepherd, Augusta, Ga.

The Rev. Walter Thorne is chaplain of St. James School, Philadelphia.

The Rev. Seth Martin Walley is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Brandon, Miss.

The Rev. Shayna Watson is rector of Trinity, Washington, D.C.

The Rev. Cathy Zappa is interim rector of Christ Church, Savannah, Ga.

