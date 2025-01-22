People & Places, Jan. 22

This is the first of two columns from the January 12 edition of TLC.

Appointments

The Rev. Canon Jason Alexander is priest in charge of St. Peter’s, Conway, Ark.

The Rev. Michelle Baker-Wright is pastoral care associate at St. Cross, Hermosa Beach, Calif.

The Rev. Julie Beals is rector of St. Andrew’s, Torrance, and Christ Church, Redondo Beach, Calif.

The Rev. Tim Black is vicar of St. Michael’s University Mission, Isla Vista. Calif.

The Rev. Ray Brown is vicar of St. Alban’s, Stuttgart, Ark.

The Rev. Will Bryant is rector of Transfiguration, Saluda, N.C.

The Rev. Emily Cardwell is parish deacon at Our Saviour, Richmond, Ky.

The Very Rev. Paul Daniels is dean of Bloy House, Los Angeles.

The Rev. Adam Dawkins is rector of St. Alban’s, Westwood, Los Angeles.

The Rev. George L. (Chip) Dischinger is rector of Trinity, Belleville, Mich.

The Rev. Markus Dünzkofer is rector of Christ the King, Frankfurt, Germany.

The Rev. Michael Giansiracusa is head chaplain at St. Andrew’s School, Middletown, Del.

The Rev. Kevin Goodrich is rector of Christ Church, Westerly, R.I.

The Rev. Peter Gray is interim rector of St. Philip’s, Indianapolis.

The Rev. Benjamin Hart is rector of St. Luke’s, Anchorage, Ky.

The Rev. Stephen Hassett is interim priest at Ascension, Vallejo, Calif.

The Rev. Jon Hermes is rector at St. Michael’s, Kingsport, Tenn.

The Rev. Chuck Huff is priest in charge of St. David of Wales, Shelton, Wash.

The Rev. Paul Jacobson is rector of Trinity, Saint Louis.

The Rev. Canon Arlette Benoit Joseph is executive vice president and chief church relations officer for the Church Pension Group.

The Rev. Mary Keenan is interim vicar of St. Joan of Arc, Pflugerville, Texas.

The Rev. Karl Krueger is interim priest at Christ Church, Ithan, Pa.

The Rev. Greg Larkin is priest in charge of St. Paul’s, Ventura, Calif.

The Rev. Daniela (Dani) Lee is the Diocese of Utah’s missioner for congregational vitality.

The Rev. Daniel MacDonald is priest in charge of St. Luke’s, Hudson, Mass.

The Rev. Sarah Mato is rector of St. Andrew’s, Framingham, Mass.

The Rev. Joe Mills is parish deacon at Good Shepherd, Friendswood, Texas.

The Rev. Canon Landon Moore is the Diocese of Long Island’s canon for vocations and congregations.

The Rev. Dr. Joél Muñoz is interim rector of St. Michael’s, Noblesville, Ind.

The Rev. Kenneth Pierce is associate rector at Christ Church Cathedral, Lexington, Ky.

The Rev. Anthony Puca Jr. is a chaplain in the New Jersey Army National Guard.

The Rev. Raggs Ragan is priest associate at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Boston.

The Rev. Joshua Rodriguez-Hobbs is rector of Epiphany, Odenton, Md.

The Rev. Matthew Scott is rector of St. Paul’s, Brunswick, Maine.

The Rev. Canon Dr. Richard M. Simpson is interim rector of St. Michael’s, Bristol, R.I.

Lauri Sojourner is interim executive director of Camp Weed, Live Oak, Fla.

The Rev. Beth Taylor is rector of St. Mary Magdelene, Boulder, Colo.

The Rev. Canon Adam Trambley is rector of St. John’s, Sharon, and vicar of Trinity, New Castle, Pa.

The Rev. Canon Richard Visconti is interim priest in charge of St. John’s, Southampton, N.Y.

The Rev. Anne Weatherholt is interim rector of St. Matthias and Messiah, Baltimore.

The Rev. Chris Wendell is chief of staff and canon to the ordinary-designate in the Diocese of Massachusetts.

The Rev. Joshua Wong is rector of St. Michael the Archangel, El Segundo, Calif.

The Rev. Tammy Wooliver is manager of the CPE Program at OU Health, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Ordinations

Diaconate

Great Lakes: Jonathan Bratt Carle, Matthew Roney, Kristine Veldheer

Louisiana: Joan Weber

Maryland: Nathan Harpine, Kiona Rhee Lookingbill, Jennifer M. Mariano, Anne Howard Fitchett Stick, Amelia Estela Bello Santana

Mississippi: Gabrielle Annelise Munn

Southern Ohio: Molly Claire Cooke, Gregory Williams

Southwest Florida: Caroline Foil Devitt, Anna Kristina Hodge, David Andrew Yow

Priesthood

Armed Forces (for Massachusetts): Aaron Livingston Ross

Atlanta: Mary Grace Gibbs DuPree (priest in charge, Good Shepherd, Covington, Ga.)

Central Gulf Coast: Pamela Ann Christian (curate, Nativity, Dothan, Ala.), Ted Allen Kirchharr (assistant, St. John’s, Pensacola, Fla.)

Chicago: Kenji Keone Ryan Kuramitsu (associate dean for community life at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, University of Chicago, Hyde Park), Tara Katherine Dix Osborne (associate rector for family ministry, St. Andrew’s, Downers Grove), Kathleen Newman Spero (lower school chaplain, St. Andrew’s Episcopal School, Potomac. Md.)

Great Lakes: John Wakefield (rector, Epiphany, South Haven, Mich.)

Iowa: Jay Richard Elmquist (regional missioner for the Diocese of Iowa’s East Region)

Lexington: Robert Dale Musick (priest in charge at St. Mark’s, Hazard, Ky.)

Lexington (for North Carolina): Emily Collins Badgett (assistant to the rector at Good Shepherd, Lexington)

Louisiana: Austin Wendt

Massachusetts: Faith Mbuthia (curate, St. Peter’s, Dartmouth), Molly Minnerath (curate, St. Paul’s, Bedford), Sarah Neumann (curate, Christ Church, Cambridge), Amanda Rice (supervisor of spiritual care, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, St. Louis)

North Carolina: William Wolcott Barr, Daisy Vega Colon (curate, Holy Comforter, Charlotte), Steven Carlton Long (rector, Christ Church, Albemarle)

Southern Ohio: Kyle Schenkewitz

Southern Virginia: Keith Josey (vicar, Mission of the Holy Spirit, Norfolk)

Upper South Carolina: Brian David McCarthy (curate, Grace & St. Peter’s, Baltimore), Tommy Watson (assistant to the rector for formation and engagement, St. Matthew’s, Wilton, Conn.)

Western Massachusetts: Silas Kotnour (curate, All Saints’, Brookline)